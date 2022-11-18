High School Highlights: NT boys, LA girls are both top 10 at state race; Girls hoops are underway

A summary of preps sports competition from area schools over the past week . Scores and highlights can be sent to joe@therecordns.org.

CROSS-COUNTRY

IHSA State Championships

Ben Crane, a sophomore, placed 30th (15 minutes, 32 seconds) to pace New Trier to a 10th-place finish as a team on Nov. 5 at Detweiler Park in Peoria.

Samuel Teppo (60th), Gabe Nosek (73rd) and Joey Papanicholas (88th) all finished in the top 100 as the Trevians totaled 288 points. Highland Park junior trotter Nate Wehner finished in 59th with a time of 15:50.88.

Plainfield South (88 points) edged Hinsdale Central (89) for the team championship, while Hinsdale’s Aden Bandukwala won the race at 14:46.15.

Jane Lynch, a sophomore, and Ellie Grammas, a senior, finished 44th and 47th, respectively, in the girls race for Loyola Academy, which took 10th as a team.

Maeve Norman placed 103rd and Morgan Mackie 115th to round out the scoring for the Ramblers.

Prospect High School won the girls division with 39 points (all four runners in the top 13), and Glenbard North’s Grace Schager won the race in 16:40.35.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Loyola 35, Warren 26

The Ramblers improved to 2-0 with a standout defensive effort Thursday, Nov. 17, in the New Trier Thanksgiving Tournament.

Highland Park 56, Grant 26

The Giants made it two wins in a row in the Mundelein Thanksgiving Tournament.

New Trier 57, Warren 35

Rachael Zacks poured in 26 points to lead the visiting Trevians to a season-opening victory Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Gurnee.

Sela Klein chipped in 14 points and KJ Saccaro 13 points with 4 assists for New Trier in the annual Thanksgiving tourney.

Loyola 66, Phillips 23

The Ramblers opened the season the New Trier Thanksgiving Tournament with a resounding win on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Regina 39, Niles North 29

Jillian DeFranza, a freshman, scored 13 points in her high school debut as the Panthers earned the victory on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Olivia Fraterrigo and Kendall Williams contributed 9 and 8 points, respectively, for Regina Dominican.

Highland Park 44, Wheeling 18

McKenzie Reitmayer scored 20 points to lead the Giants to their first win of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in Mundelein.

Glenbrook South 57, Highland Park 33

Maddie Chabot, a freshman, dropped 14 points in her high school debut for the Giants on Monday, Nov. 14, in HP’s first game of the Mundelein Thanksgiving Tournament.

BOYS BOWLING

Glenbrook North 3,576, New Trier 3,446

Andy Fallon had a high-game 264 and a three-game 698 for the Trevians on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Evanston 3,710, New Trier 3,466

Ford Denham had a 649 three-game pinfall and Charlie Hayden a 624 in the the Trevs’ rivalry loss on Nov. 10.

