The Independent

Tyler Perry reveals Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for family amid national shortage

Tyler Perry revealed that close friend Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for a family in need amid the national formula shortage in the US. The 53-year-old actor discussed how the duchess tried to help during the shortage while speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala last week. According to Vanity Fair, Perry told the 800 guests that one of his employees had reached out to him for help, as their child needed formula.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Became 'Arrogant' On 'Suits' Set Once She Began Dating Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims

Meghan Markle may have started to become a diva by the end of her run on Suits. According to Tom Bower's book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, the cast and crew of the USA series noticed a shift in the Duchess of Sussex after she began romancing her now husband, Prince Harry. "Some actors and staff discovered that Meghan’s attitude occasionally stiffened," the author wrote about Meghan, who ended her run as attorney Rachel Zane on the drama series in 2018, a year after starting up a relationship with the royal offspring. MEGHAN MARKLE SPARKS OUTRAGE...
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CNET

Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Biggest Hit, Isn't on Paramount Plus

Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth-season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere, a so-called "two-hour event."
411mania.com

Quentin Tarantino Planning to Film Eight-Episode TV Series In 2023

Quentin Tarantino says he is returning to the small screen for an eight-episode TV series to shoot next year. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director spoke at an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation on Wednesday (per Variety) and noted that he is set to film the series in 2023.
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Decider.com

Quentin Tarantino Confirms Next Movie Will Be Last, Says He Feels “Out of Touch”

Quentin Tarantino — one of the most widely celebrated modern directors — might just have confirmed his retirement from filmmaking. The renowned creator sat down with Chris Wallace on Sunday’s (Nov. 20) episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? to talk about his future plans, where he hinted his movie-making days might be ending sooner than we expected.

