Meghan Markle admits to ‘spoon-feeding the clickbait’ by defending the word ‘woke’
Meghan Markle has spoken candidly about words that are given a negative connotation when used by women, specifically the word “woke”. In the 15 November episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex defended the widely criticised usage of the word “woke.”. “I thought a...
Tyler Perry reveals Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for family amid national shortage
Tyler Perry revealed that close friend Meghan Markle shopped for baby formula for a family in need amid the national formula shortage in the US. The 53-year-old actor discussed how the duchess tried to help during the shortage while speaking on stage at the Baby2Baby Gala last week. According to Vanity Fair, Perry told the 800 guests that one of his employees had reached out to him for help, as their child needed formula.
Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary director quit after 'sticky moments' over filming disagreements
The first director of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary reportedly left the project due to creative differences with the couple
Meghan Markle Became 'Arrogant' On 'Suits' Set Once She Began Dating Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims
Meghan Markle may have started to become a diva by the end of her run on Suits. According to Tom Bower's book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, the cast and crew of the USA series noticed a shift in the Duchess of Sussex after she began romancing her now husband, Prince Harry. "Some actors and staff discovered that Meghan’s attitude occasionally stiffened," the author wrote about Meghan, who ended her run as attorney Rachel Zane on the drama series in 2018, a year after starting up a relationship with the royal offspring. MEGHAN MARKLE SPARKS OUTRAGE...
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland makes surprise appearance on podcast: ‘Hey, mommy!’
Meghan Markle reveals how Prince Harry helped her at her ‘worst point’. The Duchess of Sussex had a surprise guest during the latest episode of her podcast: her mother, Doria Ragland. In a new episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes – titled “Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom” –...
Meghan Markle Reveals Her and Prince Harry's Daughter Lilibet Is Walking
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie & Lilibet. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter has reached a new milestone. The Duchess of Sussex recently revealed that her and the Duke of Sussex's daughter Lilibet, 16 months, has upgraded from crawling. "Lili has just started walking," Meghan told actress Pamela...
Princess Diana Would Be Disappointed in Prince Harry if He Creates a ‘Cain and Abel Saga’ With New Memoir, Expert Says
According to Princess Diana's biographer, Andrew Morton, she would be displeased if Prince Harry's upcoming memoir "puts the boot into his brother."
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
seventeen.com
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly In Talks to Build a "Virtual World" with Avatars of Themselves
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a lot of projects coming up, including but not limited to Harry's memoir Spare, their joint Netflix docuseries, and, apparently...A? Virtual?? Universe??? where they can connect with fans. The Mirror reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "in talks" with a technology...
Princess Diana, King Charles III's Marriage Reportedly Worst Behind Closed Doors
Princess Diana and King Charles III's marriage once again became a hot topic, thanks to The Crown Season 5. Though many know the former couple had a tumultuous romance, a royal author and a former royal aide claimed it was the worst behind closed doors.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
purewow.com
Royal News Roundup: King Charles Turns 74, Kate Middleton Celebrates Remembrance Day & More
Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of November 17, 2022. Camilla Parker Bowles presented the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Award to professional dancer and choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov. If he looks familiar, it’s probably because he played Aleksandr Petrovsky in Sex and the City.
CNET
Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Biggest Hit, Isn't on Paramount Plus
Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth-season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere, a so-called "two-hour event."
Khloé Kardashian Says Her 'Life Is A Horror Movie' Following Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal
Khloé Kardashian made it clear that Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal greatly affected her life. “I don’t do amusement parks. I don’t like things that are suspenseful. I don’t watch horror movies. I am good. My life is a horror movie,” the 38-year-old star said on the Thursday, November 17, episode of The Kardashians.
411mania.com
Quentin Tarantino Planning to Film Eight-Episode TV Series In 2023
Quentin Tarantino says he is returning to the small screen for an eight-episode TV series to shoot next year. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director spoke at an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation on Wednesday (per Variety) and noted that he is set to film the series in 2023.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser Is Still the Frontrunner for ‘The Whale,’ but Contenders are Gaining Momentum
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: A24 finally dropped the...
Quentin Tarantino Confirms Next Movie Will Be Last, Says He Feels “Out of Touch”
Quentin Tarantino — one of the most widely celebrated modern directors — might just have confirmed his retirement from filmmaking. The renowned creator sat down with Chris Wallace on Sunday’s (Nov. 20) episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? to talk about his future plans, where he hinted his movie-making days might be ending sooner than we expected.
