San Luis Obispo, CA

One dead in Thursday night bicyclist vs. car accident in SLO

By Drew Ascione
 4 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– A bicyclist died after being struck by a car in the 12200 block of Los Osos Valley Road around 7 p.m. Thursday night, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The 58-year-old SLO man was riding his bike in the bike lane when it appeared they swerved into the neighboring lane traffic and was fatally hit.

Responding SLO Police and Fire were on the scene with paramedics attempting life-saving measures. Officials transported the man to a hospital for treatment where he died from injury.

The identity of the victim remains unknown at this time. San Luis Obispo Police Department is investigating the incident with the driver's full cooperation.

