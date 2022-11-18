ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

England vs USA live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

England football take on United States in the second Group B clash at the World Cup, with the Three Lions having put themselves in a very strong position thanks to their big opening win over Iran.Gareth Southgate will be hoping that Harry Kane recovers fully in time to play a part, though goalscoring attacking options off the bench looking in fine form will at least alleviate some concerns if he doesn’t make it.For USA, there’s more pressure on them to find a result after failing to hold onto their lead against Wales. Gregg Berhalter may opt to shuffle the...
Sporting News

Origin eligibility laws under the microscope as the tiering system is explained

The sun may not yet have set on the possibility of Victor Radley turning out for New South Wales, after International Rugby League chairman Troy Grant disclosed how powerbrokers were meeting next month to discuss possible tweaks to international eligibility laws. One thing that won’t be up for discussion though...
Sporting News

Why do Brazil wear yellow? Selecao history and World Cup record

Brazil is one of the most famous and successful footballing countries in the world. It has produced countless numbers of the greatest and most legendary footballers of all time, and have won 18 major international tournaments. Their fans are also some of the most passionate, no matter where the team...
Sporting News

Can Mexico advance from World Cup Group C? Draw vs Poland shows one key issue remains

On the field and in the stands, the evening belonged to Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the scoreboard, however, they were forced to share. El Tri left Stadium 974 with a 0-0 draw despite an impressive, almost dominant performance against Poland and world superstar Robert Lewandowski. It was a solid result for both teams, but each would have desperately wanted to leave with a victory given that heavy Group C favorite Argentina lost earlier in the day.
Sporting News

Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari: The Saudi Arabia players whose goals upset Argentina at World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi and Argentina had their World Cup dream thrown into flux as Saudi Arabia stunned the tournament heavyweights with a shock 2-1 win in Group C. Messi converted an early penalty and had another effort ruled out for offside — one of three Argentina efforts during the first half that fell foul of VAR, with strike partner Lautaro Martinez having a double chalked off.
Sporting News

Thanksgiving World Cup games 2022: Full schedule of FIFA matches on U.S. holiday

The FIFA World Cup usually takes place in the summer months, but this year's tournament has been moved to the winter to accommodate the scorching climate in Qatar. As a result, the 2022 World Cup calendar has been altered, and that has provided some exciting holiday entertainment for U.S. fans.

