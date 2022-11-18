Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
“Having my family here has a very positive influence” – Novak Djokovic felt at home in Turin, and it showed
This will have been the iconic image of all the post-matches of the ATP Finals 2022: after his satisfying victory, which saw him tie Roger Federer on the all-time ATP Finals title list, Novak Djokovic goes to his box and begins by hugging not his coach or his agent but… his children. Stefan (born in 2014) and Tara (born in 2017) have enjoyed a wonderful week in Turin, and their father, who went undefeated and claimed his 91st ATP title, most certainly has as well.
The Sumptuous Minimalism of Lionel Messi
This is an edition of The Great Game, a newsletter about the 2022 World Cup—and how soccer explains the world. Sign up here. Politically, socially, and competitively, there is much to be said about the 2022 FIFA World Cup. There are the manifold human-rights violations of the host nation. There is the question of how an authoritarian state twice the size of Delaware with no soccer history to speak of secured the rights to host the world’s biggest sporting event. (Qatar has adamantly denied bribery allegations.) There is the fact that Russia was booted from the event because of its invasion of Ukraine, while the Iranian team was not, despite its ongoing crackdown on protesters. There are, more hearteningly, the shifting demographics of some of Europe’s top teams, and the obvious, endlessly debatable question of who will win. This essay is not about any of that. This is a simple paean to Lionel Messi, the greatest footballer to ever play, on the eve of what, he says, will be his last World Cup.
‘Gutted’ Martin Boyle out of World Cup in Socceroos blow before France opener
The Scotland-born livewire winger will be replaced in Australia’s squad by Marco Tilio, who was flown in last week
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group F - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings
All the key details from Group F which includes Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco.
Huge injury shocks soccer world, shakes up World Cup
The injury situation for reigning World Cup champion France just got worse with another of the world’s best ruled out for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. French and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out for the entire tournament after suffering an injury in training just three days before France opens its Read more... The post Huge injury shocks soccer world, shakes up World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup
Tyler Adams was named captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At 23 years old, he is both the youngest World Cup captain for the USA since 1950 and the youngest of 32 captains in Qatar. The Leeds United midfielder was omnipresent during CONCACAF World Cup Read more... The post USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
2022 World Cup: Where To Watch Senegal vs Netherlands
The two favourites to go through in group A will take on each other in their opening game of the Qatar World Cup.
BBC
Ireland: Head coach Andy Farrell says team still have 'a lot to do' ahead of World Cup
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says his team still have "a lot to do" ahead of next year's World Cup despite the excellent 2022 they have enjoyed. Saturday night's home victory over Australia made it a hat-trick of Autumn Series wins that started by them beating world champions South Africa.
USMNT fans already furious with World Cup officiating
Fans of the USMNT are furious with the officiating in their first World Cup group stage contest against Wales, thanks in part to some yellow cards. World Cup officials gave out two yellow cards within the first 15 minutes to the United States men’s national team. Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie’s aggressiveness got the best of them early on, as is often the case for young teams in their first World Cup game.
USA have questions of their own as controversy flares at World Cup
The USMNT’s young players have negotiated the off-field turmoil in Qatar. Now they must deal with injuries and loss of form in key areas. Shortly after the silence enveloping this sleepy neighborhood on the outskirts of Doha was broken by the late evening call to prayer echoing from the minarets, the United States men’s national team arrived at the Al-Gharrafa Stadium on Saturday night for their penultimate training session ahead of a tournament unlike any other.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Soccer-Chaos at Al Bidda fan fest before World Cup opener
DOHA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chaotic scenes broke out inside and outside the fan festival at Al Bidda Park in Doha on Sunday an hour before the kick off of the opening World Cup match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador after organisers allowed too many fans to flood the precinct.
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Pickford, Ronaldo, Gilmour, Garnacho, Bailey, Messi, Klopp, Bernardo
Chelsea will watch Everton and England's Jordan Pickford at the World Cup as owner Todd Boehly looks for a new goalkeeper. (Sun on Sunday) Manchester United's teenage star Alejandro Garnacho is in line for a huge pay rise with the 18-year-old Argentina winger set to earn £50,000 per week. (Star)
