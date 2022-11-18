This is an edition of The Great Game, a newsletter about the 2022 World Cup—and how soccer explains the world. Sign up here. Politically, socially, and competitively, there is much to be said about the 2022 FIFA World Cup. There are the manifold human-rights violations of the host nation. There is the question of how an authoritarian state twice the size of Delaware with no soccer history to speak of secured the rights to host the world’s biggest sporting event. (Qatar has adamantly denied bribery allegations.) There is the fact that Russia was booted from the event because of its invasion of Ukraine, while the Iranian team was not, despite its ongoing crackdown on protesters. There are, more hearteningly, the shifting demographics of some of Europe’s top teams, and the obvious, endlessly debatable question of who will win. This essay is not about any of that. This is a simple paean to Lionel Messi, the greatest footballer to ever play, on the eve of what, he says, will be his last World Cup.

