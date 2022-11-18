ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

“Having my family here has a very positive influence” – Novak Djokovic felt at home in Turin, and it showed

This will have been the iconic image of all the post-matches of the ATP Finals 2022: after his satisfying victory, which saw him tie Roger Federer on the all-time ATP Finals title list, Novak Djokovic goes to his box and begins by hugging not his coach or his agent but… his children. Stefan (born in 2014) and Tara (born in 2017) have enjoyed a wonderful week in Turin, and their father, who went undefeated and claimed his 91st ATP title, most certainly has as well.
The Atlantic

The Sumptuous Minimalism of Lionel Messi

This is an edition of The Great Game, a newsletter about the 2022 World Cup—and how soccer explains the world. Sign up here. Politically, socially, and competitively, there is much to be said about the 2022 FIFA World Cup. There are the manifold human-rights violations of the host nation. There is the question of how an authoritarian state twice the size of Delaware with no soccer history to speak of secured the rights to host the world’s biggest sporting event. (Qatar has adamantly denied bribery allegations.) There is the fact that Russia was booted from the event because of its invasion of Ukraine, while the Iranian team was not, despite its ongoing crackdown on protesters. There are, more hearteningly, the shifting demographics of some of Europe’s top teams, and the obvious, endlessly debatable question of who will win. This essay is not about any of that. This is a simple paean to Lionel Messi, the greatest footballer to ever play, on the eve of what, he says, will be his last World Cup.
The Comeback

Huge injury shocks soccer world, shakes up World Cup

The injury situation for reigning World Cup champion France just got worse with another of the world’s best ruled out for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. French and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been ruled out for the entire tournament after suffering an injury in training just three days before France opens its Read more... The post Huge injury shocks soccer world, shakes up World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup

Tyler Adams was named captain of the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. At 23 years old, he is both the youngest World Cup captain for the USA since 1950 and the youngest of 32 captains in Qatar. The Leeds United midfielder was omnipresent during CONCACAF World Cup Read more... The post USA names 23-year-old captain for World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

USMNT fans already furious with World Cup officiating

Fans of the USMNT are furious with the officiating in their first World Cup group stage contest against Wales, thanks in part to some yellow cards. World Cup officials gave out two yellow cards within the first 15 minutes to the United States men’s national team. Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie’s aggressiveness got the best of them early on, as is often the case for young teams in their first World Cup game.
The Guardian

USA have questions of their own as controversy flares at World Cup

The USMNT’s young players have negotiated the off-field turmoil in Qatar. Now they must deal with injuries and loss of form in key areas. Shortly after the silence enveloping this sleepy neighborhood on the outskirts of Doha was broken by the late evening call to prayer echoing from the minarets, the United States men’s national team arrived at the Al-Gharrafa Stadium on Saturday night for their penultimate training session ahead of a tournament unlike any other.
Reuters

Soccer-Chaos at Al Bidda fan fest before World Cup opener

DOHA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chaotic scenes broke out inside and outside the fan festival at Al Bidda Park in Doha on Sunday an hour before the kick off of the opening World Cup match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador after organisers allowed too many fans to flood the precinct.

Comments / 0

Community Policy