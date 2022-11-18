ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazda Teases Sleek Vision Study Model Coupe As 2030 Electric Future Nears

In the world of traditional internal combustion engines, Mazda has long been an innovator. The brand popularized the high-revving pistonless rotary engine design decades ago and used it to great success in the Mazda RX-7 and Mazda RX-8 sports cars. The brand is also responsible for the Miata, one of the most popular and well-loved sports cars of all time. However, in the new landscape of EVs, Mazda has been lagging behind. So far, the brand's only available EV, the MX-30, is limited to just California buyers and only has an estimated range of 100 miles, well behind most full EVs today. It doesn't help that Mazda's own website states that the MX-30 is completely sold out.
Hyundai Home Launches To Give Tesla Some Green Power Competition

A new player has appeared in the previously uncompetitive niche of "car manufacturer that would also like to take over and electrify your home." Experts have known home electrification was the new hotness for years, but confidently expected the major players to build either houses, batteries, or both. Tesla, being big on both batteries and futuristic flexes, seemed like an obvious candidate. Likewise, Kohler, which makes home goods, and Sonnen, which specializes in home electrification specifically.
Razor Icon Electric Scooter Review: Big, Heavy, And Fun

Pros Simple to unpack and set up (but a little tricky to do it solo) Easy to ride, even for a complete novice Fun to use and hits some pretty decent speeds Head and tail lights for increased visibility at night Cons Too big and heavy to comfortably tote around Handbrake feels a tad too sensitive Throttle feels not quite sensitive enough Battery life and charging times could be better.
The 1986 Dodge Omni GLHS Was Ahead Of Its Time

Fast hatchbacks, "hot hatches" as they are colloquially known, were incredibly popular stateside for a number of years. Cars like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Ford Focus ST and RS, and the hatch variant of the Subaru WRX STI were just some of the cars that gained an near cult following. Nowadays, the Golf GTI and the Golf R are essentially the only hot hatches still available in the United States.
