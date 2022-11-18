In the world of traditional internal combustion engines, Mazda has long been an innovator. The brand popularized the high-revving pistonless rotary engine design decades ago and used it to great success in the Mazda RX-7 and Mazda RX-8 sports cars. The brand is also responsible for the Miata, one of the most popular and well-loved sports cars of all time. However, in the new landscape of EVs, Mazda has been lagging behind. So far, the brand's only available EV, the MX-30, is limited to just California buyers and only has an estimated range of 100 miles, well behind most full EVs today. It doesn't help that Mazda's own website states that the MX-30 is completely sold out.

