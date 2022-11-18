ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Outsider-Approved New Albums for November 18, 2022

By Clayton Edwards
 4 days ago

This is the last release day before Thanksgiving comes and we have plenty to be thankful for today. Whether you’re going to spend your holiday in the kitchen making sure everyone gets full or relaxing, you’re going to have one hell of a soundtrack. We’ve got new albums from Willie Nelson , Dolly Parton , Billy Strings , and plenty more.

If you’re a fan of classic country music or bluegrass, today’s stack of new albums is sure to please. However, there’s plenty more in the list below. We’ve got some top-notch blues, a new release from Neil Young & Crazy Horse, and a dash of gothic alt-country to name a few.

New Albums for November 18, 2022

  • Me/And/Dad – Billy Strings & Terry Barber (Rounder Records)
  • Ramblin’ Soul – Melissa Carper (MAE Music)
  • Book of Life – Brian Blake (HWY90 Records)
  • Healing Time – Ruthie Foster (Blue Corn Music)
  • Enjoy the Ride – Vince Herman (LoHi Records)
  • Used to be the Next Big Thing – Maple Run Band
  • Cazimi – Caitlin Rose (Pearl Tower)
  • Ace of Blues – Angela Strehli (Antone’s Records)
  • Come a Reckoning – The Stubborn Lovers (Independent)
  • World Record – Neil Young & Crazy Horse (Reprise Records)
  • Honky Tonk BS (EP) – Randall King (Warner Music Nashville)
  • Live from an Undisclosed Location in Hays, Kansas – Ward Davis (Soundly Music)
  • Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection – Dolly Parton (Sony Music Entertainment)
  • Live at Budokan – Willie Nelson (Sony Music Entertainment)
  • Bender – Isaac Hoskins (Independent)
  • God Awful – Those Poor Bastards (Tribulation Recording Co.)

Ace of Blues

New West Records is reviving the iconic blues label Antone’s Records. The first release on the newly-resurrected label is the first new record from Angela Strehli in 17 years. The 76-year-old Texas-born singer has lent her voice to several genres in the past. However, her voice fits the blues like a glove. Blues legend Buddy Guy called the record “Tough, soulful, and sexy. My kind of blues.” That sums up Ace of Blues nicely.

Ace of Blues features covers from greats like Howlin’ Wolf, Chuck Berry, and Muddy Waters as well as a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughn. Check out “SRV” below.

Bender

Originally, Isaac Hoskins planned to drop this new album in December. Luckily, we didn’t have to wait that long. Hoskins grew up in Kansas and moved to Texas as an adult. As a result, his sound contains elements of folk-leaning Heartland Americana and white-hot Texas country. So, the record sounds great. However, it’s Hoskins’ songwriting that makes Bender one of the best albums to drop today. Give “H-Town Turnaround” a listen below.

God Awful

Gothic country led me to my love of country music as a whole and Those Poor Bastards were at the forefront of that conversion. As a result, listening to their new album is like sitting down and having a drink with an old friend. Granted, that drink is warm beer, the friend is a half-mad preacher, and we’re lost somewhere in woods that are most likely haunted. In my mind, this is the perfect soundtrack for a gloomy, cold, rainy Sunday afternoon. Check out “Heaven’s for the Poor” below.

