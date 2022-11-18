ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Victorville man killed in multi-vehicle collision

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago

Sheriff’s officials are investigating a multi-vehicle traffic collision that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man from Victorville.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at 8:13 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies, American Medical Response, and the Victorville Fire Department responded to a three-vehicle collision near Mariposa Road and Locust Avenue intersection.

Deputies J. Mata and A. Juarez, with the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team, assumed the collision investigation.

Investigators determined that driver Ruben Navarro was in a silver 2018 Hyundai Sonata northbound on Mariposa Road when he drove into oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes.

Reaching a speed of approximately 80 mph, Navarro’s Hyundai collided with a 2018 Dodge Ram and then a 2014 Nissan Altima, investigators said.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel pronounced Navarro deceased at the scene, sheriff’s officials reported.

The adult occupants of the Dodge were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries for precautionary measures. The adult occupants of the Nissan were not injured.

Based on preliminary findings, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, sheriff’s officials said.

This investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Department urges anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Deputy J. Mata or Deputy A. Juarez with the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Comments / 4

 

