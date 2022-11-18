ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

62-year-old suspected armed michelada robber arrested

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
Sheriff’s officials arrested a 62-year-old suspected armed michelada robber, who struck a Circle K clerk in the stomach before getting away in Adelanto.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station said that at 10:01 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to the report of a robbery at Circle K at 11724 Air Expressway in Adelanto.

According to witnesses, William Spankowski entered the Circle K and walked back to the coolers, where he took a three-pack of micheladas and started to walk out without paying for them.

When a store clerk tried to stop Spankowski, he hit the employee in the stomach, shoved him out of the way, and left with the drinks.

Deputy M. Lewis located Spankowski across the street from the Circle K. The suspect was arrested without incident and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Spankowski was booked on suspicion of strong-arm robbery. His bail was set at $100,000.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy M. Lewis at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or online at wetip.com.

