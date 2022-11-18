ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies arrest felon in Apple Valley

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
Sheriff’s deputies in Apple Valley arrested a convicted felon on suspicion of possessing narcotics and a firearm.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 10:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Deputy Delgado conducted a proactive pedestrian check in the 18000 block of Bear Valley Road.

The suspect, later identified as convicted felon Leonard Arthur Rice, 35, of Apple Valley, was found to have a loaded firearm and suspected fentanyl.

Rice was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, with bail set at $50,000.

Rice is being held on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a controlled substance, a controlled substance while armed, and ammunition by a prohibited person.

The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information about this investigation to contact Deputy Delgado at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information online at wetip.com.

