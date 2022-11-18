ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Pratt Nails the Difference Between Being a Girl Dad & a Boy Dad in a Funny Snapshot

By Sydni Ellis
 4 days ago
Chris Pratt has only been a #GirlDad for a couple years, but he’s already starting to see one key difference between raising daughters vs. raising his son Jack, 10.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a silly picture to Instagram showing off a pretty new look: one pink flowered barrette and one white flowered barrette clipped to his mustache! The bathroom selfie shows Pratt making wide eyes at the camera to show his new style, and it’s a salon-level quality (at least, if your salon was run by a 2-year-old!).

My girls assured me that this in style 🎀,” he wrote. “ #girldad #alsoaboydad #buthedoesntmakemedothis .”

Pratt shares daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 5 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. Eloise is still too young to play hair stylist for her dad, but there’s no doubt Lyla will show her the ropes as she gets older. It’s a losing battle, so it’s nice to see Pratt embracing it!

The Terminal List star is also dad to Jack with ex Anna Farris. In his Instagram hashtag, he said his son “doesn’t make me do this,” but that doesn’t mean Jack loves his dad any less. Back in July, Pratt shared a mirror selfie, and many eagle-eyed fans noticed the adorable note from his eldest in the picture that read, “See you at 8ish <3 Jack.”

Now that there is a newborn in the house, Pratt is excited to spend more time with Lyla. “I’m getting to spend a lot of time with her older sister now,” the actor said in June on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, per E! News , “as mama sort of focuses more on the young baby.”

“I definitely felt like now’s the time to really work on that connection with Lyla,” he continued, “and it’s been fantastic.” Pratt detailed their favorite things to do together. “We spend hours together every day and just play and dance and do dance parties. I’m a total girl-dad. I love it.”

Fans love it too. One person wrote, “I concur with your daughter-floral staches are all the rage these days. 🙌”

“My daughter also loves decorating her daddy. and I love it when she does that😍,” someone else said.

One person said, “It’s definitely not in style but it’s definitely being a good dad 💯.”

“If it makes for a cute dad/daughter moment, I say yes!” another wrote.

Keep on soaking up those moments with your little ones! They grow up too fast, and then you’ll look back fondly on the mustache-clip days.

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”
