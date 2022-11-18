Read full article on original website
Saugerties Man Attacks Cafe Manager, Slashes Employee With Knife, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after allegedly attacking the manager of a cafe and then slashing another employee with a knife. The incident took place in Ulster County at the Love Bites Cafe around 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 20 in the village of Saugerties. Saugerties Police responded to the...
Police Say Hudson Valley Man Shoved Officer, And Then Urinated in Public
If you gotta go, you gotta go. Police say they were investigating a crash that caused property damage Saturday afternoon, when one of the occupants in the vehicle became very belligerent. Now, the suspect is facing misdemeanor charges, as well as exposure of a person. Yeah, this guy allegedly exposed himself in public. How did it all go down?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man charged with resisting arrest, harassment
SAUGERTIES – A 23-year-old Town of Saugerties man was arrested on Saturday after he became engaged in a confrontation with Saugerties police officers. As a result, he was charged with resisting arrest, exposure of a person and harassment following the incident on Burt Street in the Village of Saugerties.
NYPD: 29-year-old fatally shot in Kingsbridge Heights; suspect at large
Police were actively investigating at the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street, where they say the 29-year-old victim was shot in the back.
Man Found Shot On Poughkeepsie Street, Police Say
Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating after a man was found shot in the torso. The incident took place in Dutchess County around 9:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21 on Mansion Street in the city of Poughkeepsie. Police responded to the area of 364 Mansion St., after receiving a 911...
Police: Newburgh man arrested for September homicide
A monthslong investigation into a homicide in the City of Newburgh has led to an arrest.
Police: Lindenhurst H.S. student arrested for threatening to detonate explosive device
Suffolk police tell News 12 over the past month the 15-year-old has threatened similar actions as well as other violent acts.
Police: Durham man threatened delivery driver with ax
Salvatore allegedly went back inside, returned carrying an ax, and demanded the driver leave the packages.
Man shot in torso in Poughkeepsie
Upon arrival officers found a 40-year-old Poughkeepsie resident with a single gunshot wound to his torso.
Man dies after being found shot in overturned car in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A man is dead after getting shot while driving a car in the Bronx. The 29-year-old was found inside an overturned car near Sedgewick and Reservoir Avenues in the Marble Hill section just before 5 p.m. Friday. Police said the man struck several cars. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. It was not immediately clear if he was a target.
Police: Grinch on the loose after stealing Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay
Police are searching for a holiday "Grinch" who stole an Amazon delivery truck in Sheepshead Bay Monday.
Suffolk woman sues hotel after seeing Marist parent fatally shot on family weekend
According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2.
Resident, 72, Assaulted After Handing $8,700 To Grandparent Bail Scammer: New Milford PD
A heartless thug assaulted a 72-year-old New Milford man after conning the victim and his wife out of $8,700 with a grandparent bail scam, authorities said. Carlos Liriano-Cruz, 21, convinced the victims that their grandson was in police custody and needed the cash for bail, Police Chief Brian T. Clancy said.
Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire
Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
Man arrested for stealing over $12k with forged checks
An Albany man has been arrested for cashing forged checks totaling over $12,000.
Trio Charged After Officers Find Handgun In Vehicle In Bethpage, Police Say
Three men are facing weapons charges after police reported they were found in possession of a handgun on Long Island. The incident happened in Bethpage at about 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Nassau County Police Department reported. Officers were conducting an investigation in the parking lot of 432...
New Details: Father Killed In Yonkers Crash Was Former Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father who was killed in a crash in Westchester County while driving with his son was a former superintendent in the Hudson Valley. Ronel Cook, age 51, of Newburgh, who died in Yonkers on Sunday, Nov. 20, was the superintendent of the Catskill Central School District in Greene County from July 2017 to July 2022, according to a post by the school district.
‘He needs help.’ Mother says Suffolk man arrested for threatening synagogues struggles with mental illness
Police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Aquebogue, before midnight Friday in Penn Station.
Headlines: Deadly crash in Yonkers, car crashes into Wallkill school building, Monroe fire
Here are some stories making headlines in the Hudson Valley.
Racial Attack Leaves 22-Year-Old Victim With Swollen Lip: Bethlehem PD
Police in Bethlehem are investigating after two men called a 22-year-old victim a racial slur and then attacked him, they said. The victim was walking near S. New and Morton streets around 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 when one male called out to him "using an offensive and malicious statement concerning the victim’s race," police said.
