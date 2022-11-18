ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salvation Army kicks off 2022 donation drive

By Staff Report
The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls kicked off its 2022 Christmas Campaign Friday with the beginning of the Red Kettle and Angel Tree drives.

Funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign support the year-round programs of The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls.

The bell-ringing tradition began in 1900 in New York City when Salvation Army cadet Amelia Kunkel bought a little bell on a handle at a Woolworth store and began ringing it to draw attention to her donation kettle on a busy street. Her idea worked and has since become the mainstay of the holiday drive.

Nationwide, the Red Kettle Campaign raised $109 million in 2021.

The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts to children who might otherwise go without.

Mayor Stephen Santellana and other dignitaries launched the kettle drive Friday morning at the Market Street supermarket.

