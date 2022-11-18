ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks gain ground, but still head for weekly losses

By DAMIAN J. TROISE
 2 days ago
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Friday but are still heading for losses for the week after several days of bumpy trading.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 10:40 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134 points, or 0.4%, to 33,687 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

Small company stocks rose more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 rose 1%.

Major indexes are all on track for weekly losses.

Health care and financial companies were among the biggest gainers. UnitedHealth Group rose 2% and Charles Schwab rose 2.4%.

Energy stocks fell along with sliding energy prices. U.S. crude oil fell 3% and Exxon Mobil fell 1.5%.

Retailers made solid gains after several companies reported strong financial results and gave investors encouraging financial forecasts. Discount retailer Ross Stores surged 12.3% and clothing retailer Gap rose 9.5% after beating analysts' expectations. Foot Locker rose 7.7% after raising its profit and revenue forecast for the year.

The solid earnings from retailers cap off a shaky week for Wall Street as investors try to get a better sense of inflation's path and its impact on consumers and businesses. Investors have been particularly anxious about the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation and have been looking for signs that might allow the central bank to shift to less aggressive interest rate increases. That anxiety was heightened on Thursday after a Fed official suggested U.S. interest rates might have to be raised higher than expected to cool inflation.

The central bank has already warned that the main lending rate may have to rise to a more painful level than anybody had anticipated, possibly between 5% and 7%. The Fed’s benchmark rate currently stands at 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.

The Fed is trying to tame the hottest inflation in decades by making borrowing more difficult and curtailing spending. Several big measures of inflation have shown that prices are easing a bit, but other economic indicators show that consumers remain resilient, as does the jobs market.

The Fed's strategy risks sending the economy into a recession if it hits the brakes too hard on economic growth. The latest mix of inflation and economic data has Wall Street trying to gauge whether the Fed needs to keep pushing along with interest rate increases and whether it can achieve its goal without severely crimping consumer spending or employment.

The U.S. reported this week that retail sales rose 1.3% in October as Americans increases their spending at stores, restaurants, and auto dealers, a sign of consumer resilience as the holiday shopping season begins. That's not to say consumer behavior hasn't been affected by inflation. Major retailers say Americans are holding out for sales, refusing to pay full price, with the cost of gasoline, rent, food and almost everything else much higher than it was last year.

European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.

Bond yields were mostly stable and hovering near multidecade highs. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.80% from 3.77%.

___

Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
msn.com

3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market

Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Global stocks down after Wall St weekly loss on rate fears

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets sank Monday after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong fell. Tokyo gained. Oil prices declined. U.S. stock indexes...
msn.com

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks end Friday with modest gains and weekly losses

U.S. stocks advanced Friday after a shaky trading week marked by mixed retail earnings and a chorus of hawkish Fedspeak. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was flat. Treasury yields continued their ascent, with the benchmark 10-year note back above 3.8% and the rate-sensitive 2-year yield inching toward 4.5%.
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains on weaker USD, c.bank policy tightening

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso notched its first gain in four days against the U.S. dollar on Friday, helped by a weaker U.S. currency and a central bank rate increase that matched the Federal Reserve. The peso PHP= rose 0.2%, recouping some of this week's losses. Stocks in...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks jump to two-month highs as U.S., China strike positive note

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit two-month highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a positive tone in talks between the United States and China, while a weakening dollar buoyed currencies of developing countries. Chinese shares led gains with Hong Kong's benchmark stock index .HSI up 4.1%, while Taiwan's...
Reuters

S&P 500 ends higher, led by defensive shares

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index ended higher on Friday in a choppy trading session, as gains in defensive shares overshadowed energy declines, and investors shrugged off hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials about interest rate hikes.
msn.com

U.S. stocks finish up Friday to snap back-to-back losses, but still slide for the week

U.S. stocks ended higher Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each snapping two straight days of losses. Still, all three major benchmarks finished with weekly losses as investor worry about the Federal Reserve’s path of monetary tightening. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones...
