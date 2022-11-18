ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CBS Boston

First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
Outsider.com

Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In

A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
OutThere Colorado

Looking to survive winter? Keep these 16 items in your trunk while traveling Colorado

Are you prepared to hit the roads in Colorado this winter? The Colorado Department of Transportation has published a list of items that travelers should keep in the trunk of their vehicle to make winter driving safer. I've gone through and added an explanation for why each item is needed and I've also tracked down a highly-rated option on Amazon to make getting these products as simple as possible. ...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Snowmobilers Rescue Moose Trapped Deep in Snow

A group of brave Canadian snowmobilers stepped in to rescue a trapped moose that found itself stuck in a potentially deadly tree well along the path. The harrowing video shows the moment the snowmobilers find the massive animal buried deep in the snow. The moose was buried so deep that it looked almost tiny as the snowmobilers worked diligently to break it free from the frozen prison.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?

Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
Narcity

Canada's Winter Weather Records Include The Biggest Single-Day Snowfall & -91 C Wind Chill

Canada is known for extreme winter weather like blizzards, frigid temperatures and ice storms, and the country's weather records are pretty intense!. Environment Canada has a list of the top weather events of the 20th century in Canada which includes snowstorms of the century, -91 C wind chill, multi-day blizzards and the biggest single-day snowfall in Canadian history.
natureworldnews.com

Potential Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain and Snow to Eastern US, Affecting Thanksgiving

As many Americans prepared their travel for the 2022 Thanksgiving, the latest forecast revealed that a developing storm could bring heavy rain and snow in portions of the Eastern United States, causing it to affect the Thanksgiving. With just over a week before the much-awaited Thanksgiving, many have been preparing...
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

