Winter is coming: First blizzard of the season set to drop snow across north-central US
The first blizzard of the winter season is targeting North and South Dakota as well as areas of Montana, Minnesota and Nebraska with a foot of snow.
Major winter storm forecasted to dump at least a foot of snow on West and Mid-Michigan while other areas can see close to 18 inches
A major snow storm taking aim at Michigan’s westside is forecasted to be a doozy as widespread lake-effect snow will blanket the region in over a foot of snowfall, while other areas may see close to two feet from now through the weekend, experts say.
First snow flakes of season coming late Tuesday into Wednesday
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Are you ready?This coming week will certainly be a shock to the system. The majority of folks living in southern New England will not see temperatures 50 degrees or higher for a least another week, perhaps even longer. For reference, we haven't had a stretch that cold since late February into early March! That's more than 250 days!And then there's the snow. The last accumulating snowfall for most of us was back on March 12. And, while we are not forecasting a snow accumulation for everyone this week, the storm late...
77 inches of snow buries cars, keeps falling in western New York
Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
‘Crippling’ storm to bury parts of US in 4ft of snow in historic lake-effect blizzard as thundersnow threatens NFL game
A STORM could bury parts of New York in up to four feet of snow in the coming days, forecasters have warned. The cities of Buffalo and Watertown are expected to be badly hit by the weather front, which is set to roll in from Thursday. A lake-effect snowstorm -...
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Second round of heavy lake effect snow begins late Thursday
After the first round of heavy lake effect snow on Wednesday evening, another round of heavy snow is set to begin Thursday evening. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Looking to survive winter? Keep these 16 items in your trunk while traveling Colorado
Are you prepared to hit the roads in Colorado this winter? The Colorado Department of Transportation has published a list of items that travelers should keep in the trunk of their vehicle to make winter driving safer. I've gone through and added an explanation for why each item is needed and I've also tracked down a highly-rated option on Amazon to make getting these products as simple as possible. ...
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern New York; 2 people killed
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York, with over 4 feet of snow already on the ground in some places, and authorities are reporting the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
WATCH: Snowmobilers Rescue Moose Trapped Deep in Snow
A group of brave Canadian snowmobilers stepped in to rescue a trapped moose that found itself stuck in a potentially deadly tree well along the path. The harrowing video shows the moment the snowmobilers find the massive animal buried deep in the snow. The moose was buried so deep that it looked almost tiny as the snowmobilers worked diligently to break it free from the frozen prison.
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?
Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio see flakes while New York gets feet of snow – plus impact on football games
(WOWK) — Arctic air blasts into the region again and again for the rest of the week with some bitterly cold nights for our area. Snow and light rain falling on Wednesday night could possibly make roads slick overnight into Thursday morning. While there are no travel advisories, there are some squalls in the region […]
Canada's Winter Weather Records Include The Biggest Single-Day Snowfall & -91 C Wind Chill
Canada is known for extreme winter weather like blizzards, frigid temperatures and ice storms, and the country's weather records are pretty intense!. Environment Canada has a list of the top weather events of the 20th century in Canada which includes snowstorms of the century, -91 C wind chill, multi-day blizzards and the biggest single-day snowfall in Canadian history.
'Visibility will drop to near zero' in parts of New York state getting hammered with lake-effect snow
Parts of New York state are getting walloped Thursday by a snowstorm that could shut down roads and paralyze cities for days.
Blizzard Disrupts Travel in North Dakota as Blizzard Warnings Remain in Effect
A blizzard caused travel chaos in North Dakota as heavy snow with gusty winds and whiteout conditions struck the state. Blizzard warnings remain in effect in several counties in central-eastern North Dakota, as well as in north-central South Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. The intensified snowstorm comes in the form of...
Potential Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain and Snow to Eastern US, Affecting Thanksgiving
As many Americans prepared their travel for the 2022 Thanksgiving, the latest forecast revealed that a developing storm could bring heavy rain and snow in portions of the Eastern United States, causing it to affect the Thanksgiving. With just over a week before the much-awaited Thanksgiving, many have been preparing...
Should You Let Your Dog Play in the Snow?
A young dog plays with a blue ball in the snow.Wikicommons. As the United States enters winter, some of us will see snow. Depending on where you live, you may already be getting quite a bit of snow!
