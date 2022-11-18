ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

98.7 WFGR

Get Ready For Christmas With These Purely Michigan Advent Calendars

The Holidays are rapidly approaching, and one of the most fun traditions you can participate in as a child or adult is an advent calendar. Advent Calendars can be traced back to as early as the 19th century. They were a countdown until the Christmas baptism season, and families would mark every day in December until Christmas Eve with a single chalk line. These days, we celebrate with boxes full of fun treats and toys.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

You Love Pie? Best Places for Pie in mid Michigan

Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasstions. Who has the best pie in mid Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking more then Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Salvation Army Thrift Stores to hold annual Black Friday sale Nov. 25

The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) will hold their annual Black Friday sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at all 30 Salvation Army Thrift Store locations across metropolitan Detroit. Customers will be able to save 50 percent off the marked price of clothes at all...
Detroit News

These holiday gifts are all about Michigan

In the spirit of the season, opting for holiday gifts that reflect the Great Lakes State can help to spread some local cheer this year. The following finds featuring Michigan themes could resonate with recipients and let them celebrate this special place year-round. The Great Lakes State Puzzle. For the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Favorite Comfort Food is a Delicious One

Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Michigan folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Do You Agree with Michigan’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?

Every year at Thanksgiving, families gather around a table and enjoy a nice homemade feast with turkey and all the fixings. But what is the favorite side dish for everyone?. The website TasteOfHome.com recently published a United States map showing what every state prefers as their Thanksgiving side dish. Some...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?

If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
HOLLY, MI
MLive

Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan

MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
MANISTEE, MI
98.7 WFGR

11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan

Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
MICHIGAN STATE
