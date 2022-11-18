Read full article on original website
Get Ready For Christmas With These Purely Michigan Advent Calendars
The Holidays are rapidly approaching, and one of the most fun traditions you can participate in as a child or adult is an advent calendar. Advent Calendars can be traced back to as early as the 19th century. They were a countdown until the Christmas baptism season, and families would mark every day in December until Christmas Eve with a single chalk line. These days, we celebrate with boxes full of fun treats and toys.
You Love Pie? Best Places for Pie in mid Michigan
Pie is a universal food. Pie can be served for many different occasstions. Who has the best pie in mid Michigan?. I've always been a fan of pie. Growing up, cherry pie was my favorite. As I got older my tastes changed and I started liking more then Cherry Pie. I finally like apple pie, blueberry pie, strawberry pie, rhubarb pie, chocolate creme and the list goes on. Is cherry one of those universal flavors that all kids like? It seems like just about every child likes cherry.
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
The Oakland Press
Salvation Army Thrift Stores to hold annual Black Friday sale Nov. 25
The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) will hold their annual Black Friday sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at all 30 Salvation Army Thrift Store locations across metropolitan Detroit. Customers will be able to save 50 percent off the marked price of clothes at all...
Detroit News
These holiday gifts are all about Michigan
In the spirit of the season, opting for holiday gifts that reflect the Great Lakes State can help to spread some local cheer this year. The following finds featuring Michigan themes could resonate with recipients and let them celebrate this special place year-round. The Great Lakes State Puzzle. For the...
Help A West Michigan Family Have A Merry Christmas With These Two Charity Drives
The holiday season is all about giving. Sometimes we can only afford to effect the people around our closest circle. While others are blessed enough to be able to give above and beyond at the end of the year to help others. And it feels GREAT to do so!. So...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Favorite Comfort Food is a Delicious One
Who doesn’t love a good dose of comfort food? Seriously, sometimes, like after a breakup or during a winter snowstorm, comfort food is the perfect remedy. Michigan folk have a lot of great comfort food to enjoy, and as it turns out, one comforting food item is the most popular in the state.
Have You Visited The Biggest “Tourist Trap” In The State of Michigan?
Maybe it's because I was born and raised in Michigan, but if you asked me what the state's biggest tourist trap was I couldn't name one. The only tourist traps I could think of would be places like The Mall of American in Minessota, Hollywood Boulevard in California, and Roswell in New Mexico.
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car Covered With Snow in Michigan?
We have just finished a record snowfall in West Michigan. Thank you Lake Michigan. As of midnight Sunday, we had had 23.3 inches of snow fall on us since Thursday. And, for November alone, we have had over 27 inches. WOW!. So, have you dug yourself out? Have you cleaned...
Michigan hunting often full of surprises: Here are 6 strange (but true) stories
You never know what will happen during hunting season in Michigan. You've heard of "man bites dog"? One year, the headline was "wolf bites dog." Or how about the time one Michigan hunter vowed to bag a moose? So what if his plane crashed along the way − nothing was going to stop him.
Do You Agree with Michigan’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?
Every year at Thanksgiving, families gather around a table and enjoy a nice homemade feast with turkey and all the fixings. But what is the favorite side dish for everyone?. The website TasteOfHome.com recently published a United States map showing what every state prefers as their Thanksgiving side dish. Some...
Michigan Hunting Numbers Are Down But There Is An Easy Solution
The number of Michigan hunters has been declining for 20 years. There are several reasons, but one solution could get more people back in the woods. The number of Michigan hunters in the woods had continued to grow year after year since licenses were created but that number began falling around 2002.
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
dbusiness.com
Survey: Michigan Restaurants Will Increase Prices if ‘Adopt and Amend’ Kicks In
More than 90 percent of restaurants in Michigan will increase prices and 16 percent may close if the “Adopt and Amend” ruling raising the minimum wage goes into effect as expected in February, according to the results of a new survey released by the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association (MRLA).
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
An early look at Thanksgiving travel weather around Michigan, Great Lakes region
Here’s a look at the possible weather conditions as we travel around the Great Lakes over the Thanksgiving holiday. There is a storm system that looks to spread some precipitation into Michigan and the Great Lakes region on Friday after Thanksgiving and Saturday. At the moment, the first half...
Did You Know The Smallest Community In Michigan Only Has 74 People?
If you want to live in a small community, you can't get any smaller than one Michigan community that has only 74 residents. There is something to be said about living in a small town. I grew up in the small town of Holly, Michigan. Best known for its Carry Nation Festival, Holly Hotel, Battle Alley, and Mt Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort. It's right off of I-75 between Pontiac and Flint and if you are ever nearby and want a great pizza, go to the Red Devil in downtown Holly.
Weird Vertical Lights in the Sky Were freaking Out Michiganders Earlier This Year
Michiganders were freaking out earlier this year when they looked to the night sky and saw some really bizarre vertical lights that looked like something out of a science fiction movie. As we look back at popular stories from 2022, take a look at this one. While it was an...
Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan
MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan
Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
