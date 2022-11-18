ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NC State football player arrested and charged with stalking coach Dave Doeren

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

Former NC State football player Joseph Boletepeli was arrested this week and charged with misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren.

According to Wake County records, the arrest stems from a tweet reportedly sent by Boletepeli, 22, that said "Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest."

Boletepeli was a part of the 2018 and 2019 NC State football teams before transferring to Maryland. He was also charged with resisting arrest, with investigators saying he pulled away from officers who attempted to handcuff him.

Boletepeli was arrested in Raleigh and, according to reports from WRAL, investigators said on several occasions was seen near Doeren's place of work and had sent numerous text messages threatening Doeren and other staff members.

WOLFPACK VS. CARDINALS: Scouting report and score prediction for NC State football vs. Louisville

BOWL PROJECTIONS: What bowl game will NC State football make? Here are best projections

According to court records obtained by the News & Observer , Boletepeli behaved in a way that "would cause a reasonable person to suffer substantial emotional distress by placing that person in fear of death, bodily injury ... or the safety of the person's immediate family."

He was released on a $25,000 bond on orders to stay clear of the NC State campus and Doeren.

WRAL reported Boletepeli was released Friday with an ankle monitoring system.

The arrest comes just days after five people, including four players on the Virginia football team, were shot by a former Cavaliers player. Lavel Davis Jr, D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, all members of the football team, were killed. The alleged shooter, Christopher Jones, was a walk-on at Virginia in 2018 but never played for the team.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Former NC State football player arrested and charged with stalking coach Dave Doeren

