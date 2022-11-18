ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Agnieszka E. Gogo, 41, 158 Gold St. Apt. 3S, New Britain, il opn cmv under infl alc/drugs, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Kirbi S. Francis, 36, 200 Beaver St., New Britain, fail to display plates/inserts, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, failure to insure private motor vehicle, operate/parks unregistered mv. Keith D. Matthews...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man gets seven years in prison for violent robbery in Southington

SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man is expected to serve seven years in prison for his role in a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars in connection with multiple criminal cases – one of which involved the armed robbery of a man in Southington.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Ansonia police seeking information on armed smoke shop robbery

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at the Smoke Vibe shop on Bridge Street. Police are asking the public to identify a woman they believe has relevant information regarding the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411. […]
ANSONIA, CT
New Britain Herald

State police investigating assault at CTfastrak station in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – One man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the back at the CTfastrak station in New Britain. State police late Tuesday said Joseph Falcon, 23, of Hartford, faces charges of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree breach of peace after police found him with suspected fentanyl following the incident.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested following tense standoff

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Update on investigation in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Cheshire after traffic stop turns into a multi-vehicle crash

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that happened when police were trying to conduct a traffic stop, according to Connecticut State Police. The crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue, south of West Johnson Avenue, in Cheshire, according to police. A Volkswagen Jetta was driving south […]
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing East Lyme nurse found

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - **UPDATE: Baccus has been found. A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The...
EAST LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in custody after police attempted to serve warrants at home in Wethersfield, ending in hours-long standoff

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police say a man is in custody after police attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a home in Wethersfield. Police in Wethersfield shut down an area of town for an investigation on Friday afternoon. Police say the incident began around 10:00 am when East Hampton Police requested the help of Wethersfield Police to serve search and arrest warrants at a home on 16 Tristian Court.
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police identify suspect who shot undercover cop

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A police officer was treated for minor injuries after being shot during an undercover operation in Waterbury late Wednesday night. A suspect was identified on Friday morning as Jason Perez. He faces a number of charges. Perez was arrested and held on a $500,000 bond. More...
WATERBURY, CT

