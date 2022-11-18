Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Agnieszka E. Gogo, 41, 158 Gold St. Apt. 3S, New Britain, il opn cmv under infl alc/drugs, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Kirbi S. Francis, 36, 200 Beaver St., New Britain, fail to display plates/inserts, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, failure to insure private motor vehicle, operate/parks unregistered mv. Keith D. Matthews...
Eyewitness News
Package store robbery with ‘AR-15 type rifle’ in Shelton leads to pursuit and arrest in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A robbery suspect flashed an “AR-15 type rifle” to a clerk at a package store in Shelton before he was pursued to and arrested in Hartford. Jose Balseiro, 49, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and violation of probation. Shelton police said they...
Man who pulled gun during garage burglary gets 8 years
A man who pulled a gun on a Tolland resident last year during an attempted garage burglary, then led state police on a vehicle chase, crashed into a police cruiser, and was captured after a foot chase, was sentenced Friday in Vernon Superior Court to eight years in prison. DEFENDANT:...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man gets seven years in prison for violent robbery in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man is expected to serve seven years in prison for his role in a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, has been sentenced to seven years behind bars in connection with multiple criminal cases – one of which involved the armed robbery of a man in Southington.
Ansonia police seeking information on armed smoke shop robbery
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at the Smoke Vibe shop on Bridge Street. Police are asking the public to identify a woman they believe has relevant information regarding the incident. Anyone with information can contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411. […]
New Britain Herald
Middletown man gets three years in prison in connection with Amber Alert issued in New Britain for 4-year-old
NEW BRITAIN -- A Middletown man has been sentenced to three years in prison in connection with multiple cases, including one involving an Amber Alert that was issued for a 4-year-old who went missing from New Britain. David Fonda, 39, faced sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court –...
New Britain Herald
State police investigating assault at CTfastrak station in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – One man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the back at the CTfastrak station in New Britain. State police late Tuesday said Joseph Falcon, 23, of Hartford, faces charges of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree breach of peace after police found him with suspected fentanyl following the incident.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested following tense standoff
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
sheltonherald.com
Boy, 14, thrown from SUV that went down embankment off Route 2 in East Hartford, police say
EAST HARTFORD — A Norwich 14-year-old was seriously injured Sunday when he was thrown from a car as it plummeted down an embankment off Route 2, state police said. The driver also appeared to have serious injuries, while the front-seat passenger had injuries that appeared to be minor, police said.
Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
WTNH.com
Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
Eyewitness News
Police: ejection reported in serious Rt. 2 accident
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police responded to a reports of a motorist ejected from a vehicle on Sunday afternoon. At around 1:30 this afternoon, state police responded to a rollover collision on Route 2 eastbound in the area of Exit 5c. EMS and the local fire department responded...
Waterbury Police arrest suspect in Wednesday night shooting
Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Perez has an extensive criminal record with violence and drug offenses dating back to 2002. He said the suspect is known to Waterbury Police.
Eyewitness News
Update on investigation in Naugatuck
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. I-TEAM: Who is regulating electric price hikes in CT?. Updated: 6 hours ago. Sam Smink talks about...
1 dead in Cheshire after traffic stop turns into a multi-vehicle crash
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash that happened when police were trying to conduct a traffic stop, according to Connecticut State Police. The crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Highland Avenue, south of West Johnson Avenue, in Cheshire, according to police. A Volkswagen Jetta was driving south […]
Eyewitness News
Missing East Lyme nurse found
EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - **UPDATE: Baccus has been found. A licensed practical nurse has been reported missing, according to police in East Lyme. Police said 33-year-old Xerxes Baccus was last seen in Niantic on Saturday, Nov. 19. They said he could be driving a gray 2013 Toyota Camry. The...
Eyewitness News
Man in custody after police attempted to serve warrants at home in Wethersfield, ending in hours-long standoff
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police say a man is in custody after police attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a home in Wethersfield. Police in Wethersfield shut down an area of town for an investigation on Friday afternoon. Police say the incident began around 10:00 am when East Hampton Police requested the help of Wethersfield Police to serve search and arrest warrants at a home on 16 Tristian Court.
Psychiatrist: Man in Enfield break-in doing well, still needs treatment
A Massachusetts man who broke into an Enfield home last year and beat one of the elderly residents with a flashlight — but was later acquitted of the resulting charges on insanity grounds — is doing unusually well for this stage of treatment, a psychiatrist testified Wednesday. DEFENDANT:...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police identify suspect who shot undercover cop
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A police officer was treated for minor injuries after being shot during an undercover operation in Waterbury late Wednesday night. A suspect was identified on Friday morning as Jason Perez. He faces a number of charges. Perez was arrested and held on a $500,000 bond. More...
Comments / 0