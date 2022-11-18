Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WANE-TV
WATCH: Fantasy of Lights switched on for holiday season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fantasy of Lights kicked off its 28th season Sunday night featuring more than 150 scenes for holiday-light-lovers. The Fantasy of Lights opened up a few days earlier, compared to years past, according to a media release. Traditionally, the nearly two-mile route opens the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. This year, attendees can expect to see “new, fun, light-hearted displays,” including 25 more scenes than in 2021.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Headwaters Ice Rink announces free skate days
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink officials announced six days where visitors 14 and under can skate for free. After receiving a $5,000 donation from Old National Bank, the ice rink will waive admission fees for all children under the age of 14 for six designated Tuesdays throughout this winter. The skate days will be: November 29, December 13, January 3, January 17, January 31, and February 14.
Times-Union Newspaper
Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures
Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WANE-TV
Parlor Doughnuts to bring airy, layered dunkers this summer with a touch of American history
A new kind of doughnut place is coming to Fort Wayne, with a theme evoking the America of 100 years ago when ladies wore long dresses and big hats to send their loved ones off to the Great World War. They were the doughboys, the young men given home-baked doughnuts...
fortwaynesnbc.com
21Alive announces news expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - WPTA-TV is excited to announce that the ABC21 and Fort Wayne’s NBC news teams will combine to become 21Alive News in early January of 2023. For more information about the news expansion, read our release below.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Getting warmer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Temperatures will slowly increase through Thanksgiving with the highs reaching the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows also warm back to the 30s. There is a little chance of rain until late Thursday night into Friday. The weekend also looks on the mild side with high temperatures between 45 and 50. The cold weather will stay away at least for the next week.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Community Schools hosts 4th annual ‘Give Back Thanksgiving’ dinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools hosted the fourth annual “Give Back Thanksgiving” dinner at the FWCS Career Academy Cafeteria Monday. The dinner, prepared by culinary arts students, offered food for those in need during the holiday season. The meal included roasted herb chicken,...
WOWO News
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penguin Point said in a Facebook post that the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Plymouth, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw. Employees were offered positions at remaining locations, which include Warsaw, Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart, Columbia City, North Manchester, and South...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne city offices to be closed Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by a day; Thursday's collection will be on Friday, and Friday's collection will be on Saturday. There will not be any leaf...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWA announces reopening of terminal drive ahead of holiday travel season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After being closed for over a year, officials with the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) say the airport’s terminal drive is now reopen. In a news release, FWA officials say another portion of the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation project is now complete. They say this portion of the project includes the reopening of the airport’s terminal drive, which has been closed to traffic since July of 2021.
Kenny Chesney to perform in Fort Wayne
Kenny Chesney is performing at the Coliseum in the spring during his 2023 tour.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman hurt after shots fired into Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Police say around 7:45 Monday evening, they believe two people opened fire on two houses in the 3000 block of Holton Avenue. Officers on scene say no one was shot or seriously hurt. They do say one woman was taken...
WANE-TV
Book donations to Kate’s Kart honor memory of late student
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — To honor Lucia Salazar, a Huntington Elementary School student who passed away in July, many in Huntertown made donations toward a passion of hers. Huntertown Elementary School students, teachers and families donated around 500 books to Kate’s Kart, Inc. in Fort Wayne during a...
westbendnews.net
Christmas at the Old Fort
Welcome the holidays with fun and festivities at the Old Fort! Enjoy learning how Christmas was celebrated during the 1700s and 1800s. Visit with the artisans and see their hand-crafted items. Pick up a sweet treat from the bake sale and check out the Old Fort merchandise. Warm up by the fire as we deck the halls. History and the holidays come to life at the Old Fort!
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne rolls out Winter Weather Contingency Plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Winter Weather Contingency Plan was announced by City of Fort Wayne officials Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Winter Weather Contingency Plan, The Rescue Mission at 404 E. Washington Blvd. will serve as the primary provider. Regardless of weather, The Rescue...
WANE-TV
Starbucks opens new location in south Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne has a new Starbucks. The location at 7755 N. Southtown Crossing, in the Southtown Centre at East Tillman Road and South Anthony Boulevard in south Fort Wayne, opened Monday. The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division partnered with The Elia Group,...
WANE-TV
Angel Gowns drape infants with dignity and grieving parents with kindness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For one day every month, a conference room in Parkview Regional Medical Center becomes a sewing room. Volunteers line the tables with machines and fabrics, and ironing boards line the wall. They take the elegant satins and lace and beads from wedding gowns and transform them to angel gowns. Tiny outfits, for tiny babies to wear for their eternal sleep.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne International Airport opens terminal drive to traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne International Airport has reopened its terminal drive, which has been closed for more than a year for “an extensive facelift.”. The airport announced Monday the terminal drive was again open passenger pick-up, drop-off, and through traffic. The drive has been closed since July 2021, with traffic routed through temporary drives as the airport’s west terminal was expanded and rehabilitated.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Officials offer sneak peak of Union Street Market at Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Members of the media got a sneak peak into the area’s first year-round food market on Monday. The Union Street Market at Electric Works is set to open to the public on Tuesday, November 22. The market was first slated to open in October, but was pushed back.
WANE-TV
Are we setting records for November snowfall?
Usually, we have about 1.9″ in November and we’ve already seen 3.2″ through November 18 in Fort Wayne. So, is the area on record pace for snowfall? Probably not. The 30-year-average snowfall is 1.6″. In 2021 Fort Wayne only had 1.06″ of snowfall but just two...
