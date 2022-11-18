ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

WATCH: Fantasy of Lights switched on for holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fantasy of Lights kicked off its 28th season Sunday night featuring more than 150 scenes for holiday-light-lovers. The Fantasy of Lights opened up a few days earlier, compared to years past, according to a media release. Traditionally, the nearly two-mile route opens the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. This year, attendees can expect to see “new, fun, light-hearted displays,” including 25 more scenes than in 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Headwaters Ice Rink announces free skate days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink officials announced six days where visitors 14 and under can skate for free. After receiving a $5,000 donation from Old National Bank, the ice rink will waive admission fees for all children under the age of 14 for six designated Tuesdays throughout this winter. The skate days will be: November 29, December 13, January 3, January 17, January 31, and February 14.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Penguin Point Announces 7 Closures

Penguin Point is closing seven of its locations, effective immediately, including one of three Warsaw locations. According to a public post on Penguin Point’s Facebook page on Monday, these locations include the Warsaw location on Lake Street, Plymouth, Elkhart on Bristol, Elkhart on Luster, Fort Wayne, Marion and Goshen.
WARSAW, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

21Alive announces news expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - WPTA-TV is excited to announce that the ABC21 and Fort Wayne’s NBC news teams will combine to become 21Alive News in early January of 2023. For more information about the news expansion, read our release below.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Getting warmer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Temperatures will slowly increase through Thanksgiving with the highs reaching the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows also warm back to the 30s. There is a little chance of rain until late Thursday night into Friday. The weekend also looks on the mild side with high temperatures between 45 and 50. The cold weather will stay away at least for the next week.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne city offices to be closed Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by a day; Thursday's collection will be on Friday, and Friday's collection will be on Saturday. There will not be any leaf...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWA announces reopening of terminal drive ahead of holiday travel season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After being closed for over a year, officials with the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) say the airport’s terminal drive is now reopen. In a news release, FWA officials say another portion of the West Terminal Expansion and Rehabilitation project is now complete. They say this portion of the project includes the reopening of the airport’s terminal drive, which has been closed to traffic since July of 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Woman hurt after shots fired into Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Police say around 7:45 Monday evening, they believe two people opened fire on two houses in the 3000 block of Holton Avenue. Officers on scene say no one was shot or seriously hurt. They do say one woman was taken...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Book donations to Kate’s Kart honor memory of late student

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — To honor Lucia Salazar, a Huntington Elementary School student who passed away in July, many in Huntertown made donations toward a passion of hers. Huntertown Elementary School students, teachers and families donated around 500 books to Kate’s Kart, Inc. in Fort Wayne during a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

Christmas at the Old Fort

Welcome the holidays with fun and festivities at the Old Fort! Enjoy learning how Christmas was celebrated during the 1700s and 1800s. Visit with the artisans and see their hand-crafted items. Pick up a sweet treat from the bake sale and check out the Old Fort merchandise. Warm up by the fire as we deck the halls. History and the holidays come to life at the Old Fort!
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

City of Fort Wayne rolls out Winter Weather Contingency Plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Winter Weather Contingency Plan was announced by City of Fort Wayne officials Friday, Nov. 18. According to the Winter Weather Contingency Plan, The Rescue Mission at 404 E. Washington Blvd. will serve as the primary provider. Regardless of weather, The Rescue...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Starbucks opens new location in south Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne has a new Starbucks. The location at 7755 N. Southtown Crossing, in the Southtown Centre at East Tillman Road and South Anthony Boulevard in south Fort Wayne, opened Monday. The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division partnered with The Elia Group,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Angel Gowns drape infants with dignity and grieving parents with kindness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For one day every month, a conference room in Parkview Regional Medical Center becomes a sewing room. Volunteers line the tables with machines and fabrics, and ironing boards line the wall. They take the elegant satins and lace and beads from wedding gowns and transform them to angel gowns. Tiny outfits, for tiny babies to wear for their eternal sleep.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne International Airport opens terminal drive to traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne International Airport has reopened its terminal drive, which has been closed for more than a year for “an extensive facelift.”. The airport announced Monday the terminal drive was again open passenger pick-up, drop-off, and through traffic. The drive has been closed since July 2021, with traffic routed through temporary drives as the airport’s west terminal was expanded and rehabilitated.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Officials offer sneak peak of Union Street Market at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Members of the media got a sneak peak into the area’s first year-round food market on Monday. The Union Street Market at Electric Works is set to open to the public on Tuesday, November 22. The market was first slated to open in October, but was pushed back.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Are we setting records for November snowfall?

Usually, we have about 1.9″ in November and we’ve already seen 3.2″ through November 18 in Fort Wayne. So, is the area on record pace for snowfall? Probably not. The 30-year-average snowfall is 1.6″. In 2021 Fort Wayne only had 1.06″ of snowfall but just two...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy