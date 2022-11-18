Lodi’s temporary homeless center seeing surging demand for services

Some 20 homeless individuals were welcomed into the city’s temporary access center when it opened at 710 N. Sacramento St., in late July. COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

In just little more than three months, Lodi City staff said, the temporary access center on Sacramento Street has seen an increase of individuals registering for services to get themselves off the streets and back into society.

"The number of clients per month that we've been seeing signing up at the gate has increased as it's been open." neighborhood services director Jennifer Rhyne said. "Most recently in October, there were 2,046, so an average of 66 individuals coming in the gates daily. This could be to seek services, ID, behavioral health, housing, showers or meals."