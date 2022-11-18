ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Lodi’s temporary homeless center seeing surging demand for services

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fy2yj_0jFttBhq00
Some 20 homeless individuals were welcomed into the city’s temporary access center when it opened at 710 N. Sacramento St., in late July. COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

In just little more than three months, Lodi City staff said, the temporary access center on Sacramento Street has seen an increase of individuals registering for services to get themselves off the streets and back into society.

"The number of clients per month that we've been seeing signing up at the gate has increased as it's been open." neighborhood services director Jennifer Rhyne said. "Most recently in October, there were 2,046, so an average of 66 individuals coming in the gates daily. This could be to seek services, ID, behavioral health, housing, showers or meals."

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Here are the holiday donations Sacramento food banks are asking for

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento shelters and aid organizations that help the unhoused community maintain lists of items that can be donated in order to help those in need. With the holidays coming up, here are some donations that shelters and food banks in the Sacramento area are asking for. Sacramento Food Bank and Family […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Renovated hotels provide safe haven for people dealing with homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with the issues of housing affordability and homelessness has been the focus of Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office. While the population of homeless individuals has grown over the last few years, California has rolled out successful programs to get people off the street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Disturbing Banners Found Hanging Above Walnut Creek Overpass

Disturbing banners were displayed on a pedestrian walk in Walnut Creek raising concern for residents of the area. "It was like a gut punch to turn a corner and see that," said resident Maya Borgueta. Borgueta told NBC Bay Area the banners displayed messages saying 'It's OK to be pro...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
FOX40

‘Suspicious’ fire possibly connected to others in Rio Vista

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire in Rio Vista on Tuesday morning is believed to be connected to a series of fires in the area, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department. Several fire resources from Rio Vista and Isleton Fire Departments responded to a vegetation fire on Highway 160, north of Highway […]
RIO VISTA, CA
ABC10

'Absolutely heartbreaking' | LGBTQ leaders react to deadly shootings at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just hours after a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, there was condemnation over 1,200 miles away in Sacramento. "Any time you wake up to the news of lives being lost in a mass shooting in any incidents of violence it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Alexis Sanchez, director of advocacy and training for the Sacramento LGBT Community Center.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County

A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Rep. Ami Bera discusses...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Local Law Enforcement Aids Large Drug Seizure

Sonora, CA– Following a months-long effort, the Modesto Police Department Major Crimes Unit recently concluded a long-term investigation that involved six search warrants across Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and San Joaquin Counties. The outcome was the dismantling of a major Drug Trafficking organization that is seen as the main source of drug supply for several dealers, including ones operating out of Tuolumne County. The investigation served 9 search warrants and lead to the arrest of 14 subjects on drug charges, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and several firearms-related violations. No further information was provided regarding the locations where the search warrants were served. The following is the total amount of drugs and materials seized.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Student dress code being amended

The Western Placer Unified School District board voted unanimously at its Nov. 16 meeting to amend the dress code effective immediately for all grade levels. School district Superintenedant Kerry Callahan said the change was prompted by “students, primarily female, being upset that the current policy was unfairly discriminating against them. Students spoke out to the board and their school principals.”
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Three shootings in Stockton occur within one minute

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings on Monday night that occurred within around three-tenths-of-a-mile of each other. The above video is of a police chase in Tracy. At around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, two homes were shot at by an unknown person while residents were inside. A man reported that […]
STOCKTON, CA
weescalon.com

Escalon Police Department’s Weekly Activity Log (11/14/2022 – 11/20/2022)

Escalon Police Department’s Weekly Activity Log (11/14/2022 – 11/20/2022) Source: Escalon Police Department. NOTICE: The names, photos and incidents printed in WeEscalon posts/articles are obtained from the daily logs of the Escalon Police Services, San Joaquin County jail booking information and other Police agencies. THIS INFORMATION IS PUBLIC RECORD. The listing of a name, photo, incident in the WeEscalon Crime log, FaceBook page, Twitter account or on the WeEscalon Website does not imply of that person’s guilt or innocence. THIS CAN ONLY BE DETERMINED BY A COURT OF LAW.
ESCALON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 dead after being hit by a train near Sacramento

ELK GROVE, Calif. - Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. "Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad property and...
ELK GROVE, CA
Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi, CA
3K+
Followers
52
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

Comments / 0

Community Policy