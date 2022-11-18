ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southbmore.com

Featured Listing: Rare Double-Wide Home in Locust Point

Sponsored Post from Kellie Carper of Cornerstone Real Estate:. Square footage: 2,256 sq. ft. Very rare double wide home in Locust Point!!! Come check out this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom row home before it’s gone. Features are the home include; fresh paint throughout the home, hardwood flooring, fireplace, brass door wood burning stove, Pella French doors with shades, double pane Simonton vinyl windows, cast iron hot water baseboard heat, brick walls, double wide back concrete patio, ceilings fans, renovated bathroom, and renovated kitchen with granite countertops and IG stainless steal appliances. Walking distance to Under Armor, Fort McHenry, Latrobe park, and Baltimore Inner Harbor. Welcome to 1411 Andre Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Several restaurant storefronts destroyed on York Road in north Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating destroyed storefronts at several restaurants on York Road. Police said they are searching for three assailants who broke into several businesses along York Road under the cover of darkness and got away in a gray or blue sedan. At least six businesses in the 5800 and 6300 blocks of York Road were targeted, leaving shattered glass and broken cash registers along the way.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Raising Cane's plans for 15 Baltimore-area locations. Here's where

Raising Cane's isn't chickening out when it comes to expanding in greater Baltimore. The chicken finger chain, which was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is now based in Texas, recently announced locations and timelines for its first three Baltimore-area locations, with a Towson spot set to open as soon as the first week of December.
BALTIMORE, MD
andnowuknow.com

Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details

LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ravens fan club gives free Thanksgiving groceries to Baltimore families

BALTIMORE -- Ravens fans gave back to the Baltimore community by packing up and delivering hundreds of meals to deserving families on Saturday.It's an annual tradition that not only helps tackle food insecurity but makes volunteers happy to lend a hand to families during these tough economic times. Rising with the morning sun, dozens of volunteers with Ravens Roost 50 layered up in purple attire to pack Thanksgiving groceries for 400 families across Baltimore.Eight pallets of cans and produce were delivered by Shoppers Food to kick off the assembly line.The supermarket chain also donated $4,000 to support the endeavor. All the Thanksgiving...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Tupac Shakur's Baltimore childhood home listed for sale

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore childhood home of famed rapper and actor Tupac Shakur is up for sale, according to a posting on Redfin.com. The home, located in the 3900 block of Greenmount Avenue, is listed for $179,000. Tupac lived in the first floor apartment with his family when he was...
BALTIMORE, MD
lbmjournal.com

ABC Supply opens location in Havre de Grace, Maryland

BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co., Inc., has opened a new location in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Ethan Lear will manage the branch. Lear joined ABC Supply’s Baltimore location in 2020 as an inside sales associate and completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program in 2022. Prior to ABC Supply, he served as branch manager for a materials distributor in Virginia.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vocarro's pastry shop in Little Italy broken into, robbed early Friday

BALTIMORE- Voccaro's, a pastry shop in Baltimore's Little Italy, was broken into early Friday, police confirmed.The robbery happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 200 block of Albemarle Street.Police said four male suspects in dark clothing threw a rock through the glass door, went inside and stole an unknown amount of property.No arrests have been made, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Light Raillink transportation disrupted by weather damage, fallen trees in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Authority has built a bus bridge to troubleshoot unexpected weather damage to the wires supporting the light rail trains that go past Hampden and Mount Washington, according to transportation officials.High winds caused a tree to fall onto wires near the Woodberry Light Rail Station and the Mount Washington Light Rail Station on Sunday, transportation officials said via a service alert on the MTA website.The bus bridge will take people to light rail stations between North Avenue and Timonium Fairgrounds while maintenance personnel make repairs to the damage caused by the weather, according to the MTA.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy