ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Waterbury police arrest suspect in shooting that wounded undercover Naugatuck officer

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a suspect involved in the shooting of an undercover Naugatuck police officer in Waterbury on Wednesday night.

Jason Perez, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle in connection with the shooting.

Two officers assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an undercover surveillance operation in the area of the Chase Parkway near the Interstate 84 East on-ramp in Waterbury around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. They were looking for a known felon with a shooting warrant out of Wolcott, Waterbury police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said.

Naugatuck officer shot while working undercover in Waterbury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fugZ9_0jFtsjLN00
Jason Perez (Waterbury Police Department)

The officers realized countersurveillance was being conducted on them and left the area, the police chief said. Court documents obtained by News 8 reveal Perez and another man in a black Audi allegedly followed them onto I-84, which is when shots were fired from the suspect’s car, hitting the Naugatuck police officer who was driving.

A bullet hit the right shoulder/chest area of the officer. He was treated and released from a hospital and is now recovering “quite well,” Spagnolo said. The Wolcott police officer was a passenger in the vehicle and was not hit.

Police said this shows how dangerous the job can be.

“This incident definitely highlights the dangers that our officers face out there,” Naugatuck police Chief Colin McCallister said. “It reminds up what they’re up against, but the fact that they’re eager to come back to work and want to continue despite these dangers speaks to their character.”

Police discuss officer safety after undercover cop shot in Waterbury

“I’ve been a police officer 30 years in the state of Connecticut,” Spagnolo said. “It’s unheard of to me… I never remember this type of violence occurring against police officers at any time during my career.”

Police are working to determine if Perez was the shooter. The investigation is still very active and more arrests are expected, Spagnolo said.

Spagnolo said Perez is a convicted felon known to the Waterbury Police Department and other agencies in the state. He has been arrested five times on six charges, including sales of narcotics, breach of peace and robbery, between 2002 and 2015.

Perez turned himself in to Waterbury police Thursday night. Perez was not the person the undercover officers were looking for on Wednesday night, police said.

Perez was arraigned Friday and is being held on a $1 million bond. He is due back in court on Nov. 30.

Police have not released the wounded officer’s name due to the nature of the undercover operation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Couple accused of abusing 9 children at Wallingford home daycare

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple is accused of abusing nine children at a home daycare in Wallingford. Brenda L. Fornal, 61, and her boyfriend, 66-year-old Grant Freer, were arrested Tuesday after police received a report in August about the alleged abuse, according to authorities. Wallingford police said the two turned themselves in after warrants […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
fox61.com

Accused Naugatuck baby killer had extensive criminal history

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck, state and federal law enforcement agencies are looking for 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini, accused of strangling, stabbing, and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter Camilla last Friday. It's believed he killed Camilla, who would have turned one year old on Dec. 2, in the morning hours. Francisquini and...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

East Lyme father charged with assaulting his 4-week-old twins

EAST LYME, Conn. — An East Lyme 19-year-old was arrested and charged with assaulting a pair of 4-week-old twin babies. According to the East Lyme Police Department, they were contacted by a medical office in Old Saybrook back in October regarding infants being examined at their office. The twin...
EAST LYME, CT
WTNH

CSP, local police departments team up to catch Shelton armed robber

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police arrested an armed robbery suspect mere hours after the robbery took place at a Shelton liquor store on Monday. Just after 7:30 p.m., Shelton police officers said they were dispatched to Cleto’s Package Store on Howe Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. It was reported that a […]
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Man accused of threatening a delivery driver with an axe in Durham

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police troopers arrested a man for allegedly threatening a delivery driver with an axe. Police said on November 19 just before 6 p.m., troopers responded to Commerce Circle in Durham for the report of a disturbance between a resident and a delivery driver. The delivery driver told police he […]
DURHAM, CT
News 12

Naugatuck police release details of infant’s brutal killing; FBI offers $10K reward as manhunt intensifies for suspect father

An intense manhunt continued Monday for a convicted felon accused of brutally killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body. Naugatuck police said Christopher Francisquini, 31, was out on parole and cut off his court-mandated ankle monitor before going on the run. Francisquini strangled and stabbed Camilla Francisquini inside their...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man arrested following tense standoff

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought by Naugatuck police for death of 1-year-old child. Christopher Francisquini is wanted in connection with the death of a 1-year-old child on Milldale Avenue that happened Friday. Police close off area in Wethersfield for an investigation. Updated: 19 hours ago. Police in Wethersfield shut...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor man arrested in Vermont

A Windsor man has been arrested in Vermont on a murder charge stemming from a fatal shooting that occurred in Hartford in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 21, according to Hartford police and Vermont State Police. U.S. marshals and members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force arrested the suspect,...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

State police investigating assault at CTfastrak station in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – One man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man in the back at the CTfastrak station in New Britain. State police late Tuesday said Joseph Falcon, 23, of Hartford, faces charges of second-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree breach of peace after police found him with suspected fentanyl following the incident.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Noose found at RHAM High School in Hebron

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — A staff member at RHAM High School in Hebron discovered a noose in the locker room on Friday morning, police said. The Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit has been advised, and the investigation remains ongoing. Region 8 Superintendent Colin McNamara issued a statement regarding the incident, calling the incident a […]
HEBRON, CT
Eyewitness News

Two teenage girls reported missing out of Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday, two teenage females were reported missing to the Waterbury Police Department. Police say the two teens know each other and may be together in the Waterbury or Hartford area. A silver alert was issued earlier this week for both girls. Glory Cerron is 15-years-old,...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy