MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022

MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
Jack Perry On His Name Change: I Don't Think I'm Going Back To Just Jungle Boy

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry discusses the evolution of his name. When he arrived in AEW in 2019, Perry exclusively went by Jungle Boy, though Jim Ross often used his real name on commentary. As he continued to rise up the ranks in AEW, Jungle Boy kept his name. But in recent months, throughout his feud with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, he has been referred to as "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.
Bryan Danielson Envisions His Last Match In Front Of 300 People At An Indie Show

Bryan Danielson has laid out his last match dream scenario. Danielson shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 41 and still has just under two years left on his AEW contract. Though Danielson has said in the past that he plans on slowing down as a full-time wrestler once his AEW contract ends, he doesn't plan on stopping his in-ring career.
Eric Bischoff Talks About How The Business Has Changed, Says That Characters & Stories Have Suffered

Eric Bischoff talks about how the pro wrestling business has changed over the years. Just like all other major sports, pro wrestling is a entity that seemingly reinvents itself every few years. When the popularity of social media started to take off, many wrestlers started to develop their in-ring style in a way that would consistently create jaw-dropping moments and viral GIFs.
Da Party Is Back In Town: Group Reunites For Uno Game

After posting several teasers over the last few weeks Da Party people were able to rejoice Sunday night when Chugs, Swiss, Creed, and Breeze cracked open the Uno deck. The last time we saw them was August of 2021 with a live game at Breeze’s house that was won by Chugs. Soon after Chugs a.k.a. Adam Cole Bay Bay debuted in AEW. Breeze had already been let go by WWE and with all of their lives going in different directions Da Party had to go on hiatus. They posted the saddest video for Chugs’ departure and it was left there. Earlier this year Swiss left WWE for AEW and it seemed all hope was lost on a reunion.
Rhea Ripley Wins WarGames Advantage, Final Member Of Team Belair To Be Revealed On 11/25 SmackDown

Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage at WWE Survivor Series. On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in the WarGames Advantage match. The winner's team would earn the entrance order advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. In a rematch from WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage. Their respective teams fought each other after the bell. Asuka ended the battle by diving onto everyone at ringside.
Renee Paquette Confirms Talks With WWE Before Signing With AEW

On October 12 it was announced that Renee Paquette had officially signed with AEW. She made her debut on AEW Dynamite that night, welcoming the Toronto crowd to the show. Paquette had been away from wrestling television since WWE SummerSlam 2020 when she left WWE to pursue other projects. Speaking...
Chris Jericho Files To Trademark 'Seltzer Man,' 'Christory,' And More

New trademarks for The Ocho. On November 16, Chris Jericho applied to trademark "Seltzer Man," "This Day in Christory," and "Christory" for merchandise purposes and entertainment services. Full descriptions:. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Jake Something On The End Of His Run With IMPACT Wrestling Leading To His Run In NJPW STRONG

Jake Something talks about his time with IMPACT Wrestling and that run coming to an end. Jake Something spent a lot of time in IMPACT Wrestling as Cousin Jake, the cousin of Cody Deaner. However, when Cody Deaner made the decision to join Eric Young in Violent by Design, Jake something was allowed to let his true self shine toward the end of his run with IMPACT. Jake departed from the company in early 2022 and now continues to build his name on the independent circuit and on stages such as New Japan STRONG.
Ace Austin: The Gambit Influence In My Presentation Was Accidental At First, Then I Leaned Into It

Ace Austin discusses the Gambit influence in his character and presentation. IMPACT Wrestling is a company that surely has a cast of characters, as the company regularly features wrestlers with unique gimmicks like Decay, Brian Myers, and PCO on their weekly programming. Ace Austin, who is also one of IMPACT's top stars, has a card-player type of presentation to his character as well, and he is considered by many to be one of the promotion's top stars.
