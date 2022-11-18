Read full article on original website
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
MJF Says 'Dollar Store Conor McGregor' Paddy Pimblett Wouldn't Last Two Seconds In Wrestling
MJF and Paddy Pimblett banter about. The new AEW World Champion is already making friends in the MMA world as he and UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett have gotten into a bit of a tiff on social media. Paddy challenged MJF to meet him when AEW travels to England,...
Ricochet Vows To Slay A Monster, Ethan Page, Danhausen Hang Out With Kevin Smith, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 20, 2022. - On the latest, SmackDown LowDown, Ricochet sends a message his SmackDown World Cup semifinal opponent Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler respond to Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez, and Legado del Fantasma aren’t afraid of The Viking Raiders.
Jack Perry On His Name Change: I Don't Think I'm Going Back To Just Jungle Boy
"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry discusses the evolution of his name. When he arrived in AEW in 2019, Perry exclusively went by Jungle Boy, though Jim Ross often used his real name on commentary. As he continued to rise up the ranks in AEW, Jungle Boy kept his name. But in recent months, throughout his feud with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus, he has been referred to as "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry.
Roman Reigns On His Run Potentially Ending: We're In The Second Quarter Of The Super Bowl
The Bloodline, specifically Roman Reigns, has been on top of WWE for over two years since Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020. During this run, Reigns has knocked off all challengers including Brock Lesnar multiple times, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and more. There is...
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
"Dancing With The Stars" Crowned Their New Champion Last Night, And Twitter Is Totally Divided About It
It looks like the heat went from the dance floor to the keyboard.
Bryan Danielson Envisions His Last Match In Front Of 300 People At An Indie Show
Bryan Danielson has laid out his last match dream scenario. Danielson shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 41 and still has just under two years left on his AEW contract. Though Danielson has said in the past that he plans on slowing down as a full-time wrestler once his AEW contract ends, he doesn't plan on stopping his in-ring career.
Tyrus: To Find Out I'm The Largest NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Of All Time Is Cool
Tyrus won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA Hard Times 3, defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a three-way bout. Tyrus is billed at 6'7'' and 375 pounds, and according to him, is the largest man to hold the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. A stat he is proud of.
Eric Bischoff Talks About How The Business Has Changed, Says That Characters & Stories Have Suffered
Eric Bischoff talks about how the pro wrestling business has changed over the years. Just like all other major sports, pro wrestling is a entity that seemingly reinvents itself every few years. When the popularity of social media started to take off, many wrestlers started to develop their in-ring style in a way that would consistently create jaw-dropping moments and viral GIFs.
AEW Full Gear (11/19/2022) Results: Jon Moxley Defends AEW Title Against MJF, Chris Jericho, Saraya
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/19/2022 edition of AEW Full Gear live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on B/R Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE.
Da Party Is Back In Town: Group Reunites For Uno Game
After posting several teasers over the last few weeks Da Party people were able to rejoice Sunday night when Chugs, Swiss, Creed, and Breeze cracked open the Uno deck. The last time we saw them was August of 2021 with a live game at Breeze’s house that was won by Chugs. Soon after Chugs a.k.a. Adam Cole Bay Bay debuted in AEW. Breeze had already been let go by WWE and with all of their lives going in different directions Da Party had to go on hiatus. They posted the saddest video for Chugs’ departure and it was left there. Earlier this year Swiss left WWE for AEW and it seemed all hope was lost on a reunion.
Rhea Ripley Wins WarGames Advantage, Final Member Of Team Belair To Be Revealed On 11/25 SmackDown
Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage at WWE Survivor Series. On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in the WarGames Advantage match. The winner's team would earn the entrance order advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. In a rematch from WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage. Their respective teams fought each other after the bell. Asuka ended the battle by diving onto everyone at ringside.
Renee Paquette Confirms Talks With WWE Before Signing With AEW
On October 12 it was announced that Renee Paquette had officially signed with AEW. She made her debut on AEW Dynamite that night, welcoming the Toronto crowd to the show. Paquette had been away from wrestling television since WWE SummerSlam 2020 when she left WWE to pursue other projects. Speaking...
Chris Jericho Files To Trademark 'Seltzer Man,' 'Christory,' And More
New trademarks for The Ocho. On November 16, Chris Jericho applied to trademark "Seltzer Man," "This Day in Christory," and "Christory" for merchandise purposes and entertainment services. Full descriptions:. IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. IC 041. US...
Jake Something On The End Of His Run With IMPACT Wrestling Leading To His Run In NJPW STRONG
Jake Something talks about his time with IMPACT Wrestling and that run coming to an end. Jake Something spent a lot of time in IMPACT Wrestling as Cousin Jake, the cousin of Cody Deaner. However, when Cody Deaner made the decision to join Eric Young in Violent by Design, Jake something was allowed to let his true self shine toward the end of his run with IMPACT. Jake departed from the company in early 2022 and now continues to build his name on the independent circuit and on stages such as New Japan STRONG.
Kris Statlander: I've Barely Scratched The Surface, I Can't Wait To Have The Best Years Of My Career
Kris Statlander is excited for her eventual return. On August 13, Statlander posted an Instagram video where she confirmed she had a "completely torn ACL and lateral meniscus" and would need surgery. She underwent knee surgery on September 7. As she recovers, Kris is looking ahead to the future and...
Ace Austin: The Gambit Influence In My Presentation Was Accidental At First, Then I Leaned Into It
Ace Austin discusses the Gambit influence in his character and presentation. IMPACT Wrestling is a company that surely has a cast of characters, as the company regularly features wrestlers with unique gimmicks like Decay, Brian Myers, and PCO on their weekly programming. Ace Austin, who is also one of IMPACT's top stars, has a card-player type of presentation to his character as well, and he is considered by many to be one of the promotion's top stars.
Johnny Gargano Debuts 'Rebel Heart' Remix Theme On 11/21 WWE Raw
On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Johnny Gargano made his way to the ring and was accompanied by a new version of "Rebel Heart." The song had a different opening rift and the lyrics were sung by a male voice as opposed to a female voice. Fans can...
AEW Rampage Viewership On 11/18 Slightly Down, Demo Number Up Ahead Of AEW Full Gear
The numbers are in for the November 18 episode of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 445,000 viewers. This number is slightly down from the 456,000 viewers the show drew on November 11. Friday's show drew a 0.14 rating in the 18 to 49...
