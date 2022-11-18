ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega County, AL

Alert canceled for missing children; father arrested in Etowah County

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
An alert about four Talladega County children being sought by authorities after being missing since midday Thursday has been canceled, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

There was no further elaboration by ALEA.

The Department of Human Resources notified the Talladega County Sheriff's Office when they noticed the children were missing, after the agency received a court order regarding temporary custody for the children, and they were unable to make contact with the children or their father, Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, of Sylacauga.

Buchanan was located Friday in Etowah County, and he has arrested for interference with custody.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Alert canceled for missing children; father arrested in Etowah County

CBS 42

Man killed in Cullman house fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning house fire in Cullman claimed the life of a 68-year-old man Saturday. According to Chad Whaley with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a fire in the 2300 block of County Road 940 around 7:35 a.m. The Cullman County Coroner’s Office identified the victim […]
CULLMAN, AL
