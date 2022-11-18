Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC6.com
Charter school employee accused of ‘inappropriately’ talking to student online
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — An Atlantis Charter School employee is accused of inappropriately talking to a high school student. Robert Beatty, the executive director, said Tuesday they “received sufficient information” to fire an Upper School staff member who was “inappropriately communicating online with someone the staff member believed was a high school student.”
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface
A Fall River school employee has been terminated after disturbing text messages have surfaced during an investigation. Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the disturbing allegations. “Earlier today, the school received sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was...
ABC6.com
Coventry school officials probe chat where ‘inappropriate images’ were shared among football players, district says
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry school officials are looking into a chat where they said inappropriate images were being shared amongst students. Coventry Public Schools Superintendent Don Cowart said district officials were notified on Thursday, Nov. 17 of inappropriate images taken in the boy’s locker room that was being shared in a chat between some football players Thursday.
Turnto10.com
Fall River man fatally stabbed during confrontation in Providence parking lot
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Police Department on Monday released the name of a man who was stabbed to death over the weekend. Stephon Calice, 26, died early Saturday morning after he was attacked in the parking lot outside the Cadillac Lounge. Police have not made any arrests...
Prosecutors drop trespassing charge against radio host John DePetro
DePetro was arrested in mid-August outside a home on Staples Avenue in Warwick.
whdh.com
Bridgewater police searching for suspect after 2 teens arrested in armed robbery
BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater. Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.
Turnto10.com
Police investigate allegations involving Coventry High School football team
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — The superintendent of Coventry Public Schools confirmed an investigation is underway into alleged inappropriate behavior involving some Coventry High School football players. Superintendent Don Cowart said inappropriate images were taken in the boy's locker room and shared in a chat involving some football players. Administrators...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Cabbie who's also state lawmaker loses taxi parking privileges at airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A full-time cabbie, part-time politician is in trouble at the airport. He had his taxi parking privileges pulled for allegedly breaking security rules. A state rep plate on one car in the driveway. A cab next to it. Ramon Perez is banned from driving that...
Fall River man charged in Boston bank robbery
William Sequeira was taken into custody earlier this month and charged with one count of bank robbery.
whdh.com
Reading officer, accused of manslaughter in states first on-duty shooting death in 30 years, found not guilty
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading officer on trial for a fatal shooting in 2018, the first on-duty in Massachusetts in almost 3 decades, was found not guilty according to officials Monday. Officer Erik Drauschke was charged with manslaughter for a confrontation from Feb. 3, 2018, where he was called...
2 charged with selling drugs in Pawtucket school zone
Police said they searched a Hancock Street apartment after a months-long investigation.
ABC6.com
Aspiring 12-year-old trooper spends day at state police barracks
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Earlier this month, ABC 6 News introduced you to 12-year-old Jenson Smigel. The 7th grader said he’s a state trooper in training. He patrols his West Warwick community every day on his bike. Saturday, his dreams became reality. His story got the attention...
Driver pleads not guilty in deadly Hingham Apple store crash, told police foot was stuck on accelerator
Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, authorities said. A 53-year-old man has been charged after driving an SUV into a Hingham Apple store on Monday, a fatal crash that left one dead and at least 20 injured, authorities announced Tuesday. Bradley Rein, of Hingham, was charged with reckless homicide...
ABC6.com
Coventry woman pleads guilty to fraudulently
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry woman pleaded guilty Monday to fraudulently applying and receiving COVID unemployment benefits. Deanna Alston, 34, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a federal court. According to prosecutors, Alston was collecting unemployment benefits in Rhode Island, fraudulently filed unemployment claims in Pennsylvania and California.
ABC6.com
Exeter crash sends 2 people to the hospital
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Route 165 near Beach Pond. Rhode Island State Police said the two vehicles were small SUVs and both drivers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, though they appear to be non-life threatening.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Barking Dog to Rescue, Valet Trouble
11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.
ABC6.com
2 sent to hospital following crash in Exeter
EXETER,R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. According to state police, the crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Rt. 165 near Beach Pond. Police said the two vehicles were small SUV’s and both drivers were taken to Rhode...
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants
Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said. A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon. Officers observed a man, later identified as...
Investigation opened into allegations against Coventry football players
An investigation is underway into allegations against several Coventry High School football players, 12 News has learned.
GoLocalProv
Deadly Stabbing Outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence — City Holding Emergency Hearing
Providence Police are investigating a deadly stabling outside of a Providence strip club overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning, Providence police responded to Cadillac Lounge at 361 Charles Street for a report of a disturbance. Police were informed that a stabbing victim was being taken in a car to...
