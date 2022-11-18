ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Charter school employee accused of ‘inappropriately’ talking to student online

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — An Atlantis Charter School employee is accused of inappropriately talking to a high school student. Robert Beatty, the executive director, said Tuesday they “received sufficient information” to fire an Upper School staff member who was “inappropriately communicating online with someone the staff member believed was a high school student.”
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface

FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Coventry school officials probe chat where ‘inappropriate images’ were shared among football players, district says

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry school officials are looking into a chat where they said inappropriate images were being shared amongst students. Coventry Public Schools Superintendent Don Cowart said district officials were notified on Thursday, Nov. 17 of inappropriate images taken in the boy’s locker room that was being shared in a chat between some football players Thursday.
COVENTRY, RI
whdh.com

Bridgewater police searching for suspect after 2 teens arrested in armed robbery

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater. Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.
BRIDGEWATER, MA
Turnto10.com

Police investigate allegations involving Coventry High School football team

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — The superintendent of Coventry Public Schools confirmed an investigation is underway into alleged inappropriate behavior involving some Coventry High School football players. Superintendent Don Cowart said inappropriate images were taken in the boy's locker room and shared in a chat involving some football players. Administrators...
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

Aspiring 12-year-old trooper spends day at state police barracks

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Earlier this month, ABC 6 News introduced you to 12-year-old Jenson Smigel. The 7th grader said he’s a state trooper in training. He patrols his West Warwick community every day on his bike. Saturday, his dreams became reality. His story got the attention...
WEST WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Coventry woman pleads guilty to fraudulently

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry woman pleaded guilty Monday to fraudulently applying and receiving COVID unemployment benefits. Deanna Alston, 34, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a federal court. According to prosecutors, Alston was collecting unemployment benefits in Rhode Island, fraudulently filed unemployment claims in Pennsylvania and California.
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

Exeter crash sends 2 people to the hospital

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash in Exeter Monday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Route 165 near Beach Pond. Rhode Island State Police said the two vehicles were small SUVs and both drivers were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, though they appear to be non-life threatening.
EXETER, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Barking Dog to Rescue, Valet Trouble

11:55 a.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 44, for driving while intoxicated after he was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of his car with the motor running on Overlook Lane at Harwood Drive. It took a while to rouse the man, who once awake moved very slowly and seemed confused. He said he’d been for a walk. Police noticed a small bottle in the man’s pocket, which turned out to be a Fireball Cinnamon nip. Police also found four bottles of white wine in the car, one empty, and a plastic Mountain Dew bottle with what smelled like alcohol in it. The man agreed to take field sobriety tests, which he failed. He was taken into custody and processed at the station, where he declined to take a chemical breath test. Police gave the man a District Court summons for the DUI and a citation for refusing the breath test. A family member picked him up.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

2 sent to hospital following crash in Exeter

EXETER, RI

