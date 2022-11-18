Read full article on original website
These Controversial ETFs Take Big Risks for Massive Returns
They're high-return exchange-traded funds carrying big risk premiums. Known as leveraged ETFs, ProShares Advisors' Simeon Hyman embraces them — running his firm's UltraPro QQQ and UltraPro Short QQQ funds. "There are a range of uses," the firm's global investment strategist told CNBC's "ETF Edge" last week. "What if I'm...
Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'
Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
Stock Futures Tick Higher on Tuesday Morning
Stock futures rose slightly Tuesday morning as worries over Covid cases in China kept investor sentiment in check. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climber 46 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were 0.1% higher, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.1%. China saw its first deaths in the...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
Cramer's Lightning Round: You Ought to Pass on Medical Properties Trust
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Howmet Aerospace Inc: "I think aerospace exposure is incredibly important, and Howmet will give it to you." Verizon Communications Inc: "I'm going to...
U.S. Stocks Rise, Strong Earnings Send Retailers Higher
"By Damian J. TroiseStocks rose on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday and solid earnings helped jolt a mix of retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 1:08 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 261 points, or 0.8%, to 33.962 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.5%.Financial and technology companies gained ground. ground. Charles Schwab rose 1.9% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.9%. Energy stocks moved higher along with a 2.3% rise in U.S. crude oil prices. Chevron rose 2.5%.Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage...
