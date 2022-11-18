SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The official kickoff to the holiday hustle and bustle is just a few days away. Before you dive deep into the deals, agree to a budget. Financial planner Shawn Gallagher says if you have not already, start a group text with family and brainstorm. Be honest about what you can afford. No gifts or ‘one gift only’ might be more common than you think.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO