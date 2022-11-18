ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Yankees could steal star shortstop from arch-rivals in free agency

The New York Yankees expect to create a position battle at shortstop with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe in the mix. However, they would be running the risk of the position struggling in 2023, which they can’t afford to experience after the Isiah Kiner-Falefa experiment. There are alternatives, though, notably on the free agent market, including Trea Turner and even Boston Red Sox star, Xander Bogaerts.
Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts

The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers

Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
Los Angeles Dodgers Free Agent Plans

The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a rare position of having many holes to fill this offseason. The Dodgers lost starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to their freeway rivals the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The non-tendered Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Justin Tuner, Andrew Heaney, and Tommy Kahnle are allfree agents.
Mets acquire 2 pitchers in deal with Marlins

The New York Mets made a trade yesterday for two pitchers. In a deal with the Miami Marlins, the Mets acquired RHP Elieser Hernandez and reliever Jeff Brigham. In return, the Mets dealt minor league pitcher, Franklin Sanchez. What the Mets are getting in Hernandez, Brigham:. Starting with Hernandez, the...
Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak

In an interesting twist of fate, the Detroit Lions are currently on a three-game NFL winning streak, but still possess a top draft pick in next year's draft. Dan Campbell told his team in the locker room, “Everything we talked about; we stayed the course. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man. ... We dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man. Now you’re figuring it out. Now we’re figuring it out. That’s three!"
Cody Bellinger Rumors: San Francisco Giants Among Interested Teams

Cody Bellinger enjoyed plenty of highs since being selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft, but he’s endured recent struggles and now reached free agency one year earlier than initially anticipated. Bellinger was due to go through a fourth and final...
Blue Jays Offseason Depends on Nimmo

The Toronto Blue Jays’ pursuit of Nimmo will dictate the direction for the remainder of their resources will be used this offseason. The baseball offseason is still very young, and it says here that Brandon Nimmo holds the keys to the Blue Jays offseason plans. By trading away Teoscar Hernandez the Blue Jays front office created a gaping hole in the Jays outfield. Whether you think that is Hernandez’s old right field position or feel George Springer is already penciled into that spot, thus opening up center field, there is no denying that the Jays only have two everyday outfielders right now in Springer and the torturously inconsistent Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

