Elorza signs Providence's $10M reparations budget. Here's what's in it

By Amy Russo, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE — Mayor Jorge Elorza signed the city's $10-million reparations budget on Friday. The signing comes after months of meetings by a commission that determined how American Rescue Plan Act funds would be spent on what has been formally dubbed the "COVID-19 Equities Program."

Elorza said that when the process began, "it was met with a whole lot of skepticism."

"Folks mentioned all of the reasons why it shouldn’t be done," he said. "And there are a lot of folks, frankly, that thought it would never get done."

However, the mayor says, Providence can now serve as a national model for reparations.

What is in the reparations package?

The largest investment categories — totaling $1 million or more each — are homeownership and financial literacy; workforce training; small businesses; grants for "business, cultural, and social support organizations," and a "United Way COVID-19 Equity Fund," though there aren't yet specific details on what that would fund.

Smaller items include investments in media, scholarships, a policy and research center, and special K-12 curriculums focused on New England history and the "Matter of Truth" report that influenced the reparations program.

The nearly 200-page document was released last year , detailing the state's involvement in the slave trade, harm to indigenous people, and urban renewal projects that depopulated Black neighborhoods.

What is the United Way COVID-19 Equity Fund?

The United Way fund was announced late last month when a change to the budget was made, removing three items — a home repair fund, an expansion of Elorza's guaranteed income program and a legal defense fund for renters being evicted — and replacing it with the United Way item.

A letter from United Way states the allocation of more than $1.7 million will be used "to support community engagement and equity building programs." Information from the City Council states the purpose of the partnership is "attracting additional investment from outside partners" so that the reparations budget can grow. Any expenditures within the United Way fund would require council approval and a public hearing.

Larry Warner, United Way of Rhode Island's director of grants and strategic initiatives, said the funding would be "aligned with the recommendations" from the reparations commission and focused in part on "economic security and mobility" and "workforce development."

Comments / 17

cuppa coffee
3d ago

rediculous to say the least. every single week when I do my banking it's to save enough to get out of this rediculous state. and our families have been here for generations. the blue cesspool has crumbled and ruined the ocean state. ps don't go to the emergency room. they tell us to die at home since they are overwhelmed with addicts, illegals and millennials with scraped knees

Reply
15
Madd ✨ Miche
3d ago

🤮 Unrealllll .. why ? Why is this even a thing? Are they going to make these people prove they were harmed by something that goes back so far? Bsh*t. Just another coddling of people who can't hold themselves responsible for their failures. This money should be going towards things like helping people who are the "first ones in their families" to go to college pay off some student debt or something like that. Giving black people free homes and income does nothing but discriminate against every other person who struggles in poverty. These people arent poor or struggling bc of their race.

Reply
10
Dawne Ciambrone
3d ago

Well people keep voting the same people in over and over again Rhode Island is a cesspool they don’t care about the taxpayers they keep taking on money they give it to sanctuary cities they give it to the illegal immigrants and we’re funding it when well Rhode Island stand up and say enough

Reply
8
 

