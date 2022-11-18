ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

The politics of moon mining

By Jan Osburg and Mary Lee, Opinion Contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rvsRq_0jFtrBUa00
getty

The successful launch on Wednesday of NASA’s “Artemis I” mission represents a first step toward establishing a permanent human presence on the moon and toward the exploitation of what may be vast deposits of extremely valuable resources there and elsewhere in space. But before the mining begins, spacefaring nations could establish more detailed rules about who will get to benefit from this bounty, and how.

After all, the U.S. is not alone in recognizing the natural resource potential of the moon and other celestial bodies. In recent years the moon has been visited by spacecraft from China, India and Israel, and a South Korean orbiter is planned. This 21st Century space race could reward the winner(s) with untold quantities of highly valuable materials.

What natural resources might moon-mining yield? Not just precious metals like gold and platinum, or rare minerals, but, at least initially, mostly water. Water is actually one of the most valuable materials in space, and NASA has confirmed deposits of ice inside deep craters near the Lunar south pole. Water extracted from the moon would be more than a life support consumable for astronauts; it could also be converted into oxygen and hydrogen which, when combined, make a powerful rocket propellant. This could in turn enable the exploration of more distant destinations, like mineral-rich objects in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and potentially lead to vast economic and societal opportunities for the nations involved.

But space mining is subject to relatively little existing policy or governance, despite these potentially high stakes. This, especially when combined with the return of great-power competition on Earth and in space, creates the potential for conflict among competing nation-states as well as among non-governmental actors. Establishing governance structures could help to minimize the chance of conflict, while encouraging cooperation among all stakeholders and fostering the efficient utilization of these resources.

In support of its Artemis program, NASA has already created the Artemis Accords, described as “a shared vision for principles, grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967, to create a safe and transparent environment which facilitates exploration, science, and commercial activities for all of humanity to enjoy.” More than 20 other nations have already signed on to this framework.

Beyond multinational agreements like the Artemis Accords, the existing governance regime for all space activities is based in the aforementioned Outer Space Treaty (OST) and the body of interpretations and precedent attached to it. But the OST lacks specificity, and hails from a time when nation-states had just started to be active in space. And while the subsequent 1979 Moon Agreement states that neither the moon nor its resources “shall become a property of any state, international intergovernmental or non-governmental organization, national organization or non-governmental entity or of any natural person,” neither the U.S. nor any other major spacefaring nation has ratified it.

At the national level, multiple countries have independently developed policies to capitalize on these space resources and technological advancements. In 2015, Congress passed the U.S. Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act, which asserts that U.S. citizens are “entitled to any asteroid resource or space resource obtained … in accordance with applicable law, including the international obligations of the United States.”

To help set a precedent in this context, NASA recently selected four private companies to collect lunar samples and sell them to NASA, to “make sure that there is a norm of behavior” when extracting and using such resources. Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates and Japan have each followed suit with their own unilateral laws for space resource mining.

Russia and China likewise have developed ambitions in space mining, and have agreed to collaborate with each other on moon missions. But it is unlikely that they will join compacts such as the Artemis Accords. China has criticized the concept of safety zones laid out in the accords, and the head of Russia’s space program has stated that the accords are too “U.S.-centric” to agree upon at present.

There are multiple potential futures that could arise from a lack of collaboration in space governance. Recent studies, for example by the Department of the Air Force and the Aerospace Corporation, have explored these futures. Numerous organizations, including the RAND Corporation and the Secure World Foundation, have started thinking about requirements and options for sustainable space governance. The Hague International Space Resources Governance Working Group has created Building Blocks for the Development of an International Framework on Space Resource Activities, but such concepts are nascent and require further development with additional stakeholders.

Without further cooperation and agreement among the major and minor space powers, multiple, competing governance systems may end up being established, further increasing the potential for conflict. There is a first-mover advantage to the nation, or group of nations, that takes the initiative in this arena and defines a more detailed governance framework. Thus, the time to address this issue is now, so that the U.S. and its allies can create a future where the use of deep-space resources contributes to prosperity, security and freedom on Earth and throughout the solar system.

Jan Osburg is a senior engineer at the nonprofit, nonpartisan RAND Corporation. Mary Lee is a mathematician at RAND and inaugural Fellow for the RAND Center for Global Risk and Security.

Comments / 6

Related
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
CNET

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
BGR.com

Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system

Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe

Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
Phys.org

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
Gizmodo

White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites

The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

US Says North Korean Regime Will End If They Use Any Nuclear Weapon On US Or Allies

Kim Jong-Un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaVictoria Model from Pixabay. After additional missile launches by North Korea this past week, one of which was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) despite the best efforts of the United Nations Security Council, government officials in both the United States and South Korea now believe that Kim Jong Un might be preparing for the a new nuclear test. For their part, North Korea has stated that the missile tests they have conducted have been in response to the military drills conducted by the United States, South Korea, and Japan in the region. Moreover, North Korea has obliquely threatened that, should the United States and South Korea initiate an attack, they will use nuclear weapons in the resulting conflict. When these statements are combined with the suspicions that North Korea is about to conduct the seventh nuclear test in its history, there is concern that both sides might be engaged in a escalatory cycle that increases the odds of conflict. This is especially the case given North Korea this past September announced a new nuclear weapons law which said that the country was a nuclear armed state which would not be pursuing disarmament.
The Hill

The Hill

776K+
Followers
89K+
Post
555M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy