Clearfield County, PA

WJAC TV

Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on I-80 near DuBois

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder has identified the victim of Friday's fatal crash on Interstate 80 near DuBois. Authorities say 32-year-old Brandi Lynn Rapp, of Clarion, suffered blunt force trauma injuries when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer. PennDOT reported Friday that the roadway...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT’s Regional Traffic Management Center gets ready for winter travel

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Each year winter weather causes hundreds of crashes on Pennsylvania roads. In Clearfield, the Central Regional Transportation Management Center (RTMC) is responsible for 26 counties. On Monday, November 21, officials from four Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) districts held a combined event to discuss winter preparations and how the central […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Two Local Men Injured Following Motorcycle Crash on Waterson Road

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a motorcycle crash in Clarion Township earlier this month that injured two area men. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, on Waterson Road in Clarion Township. Police say a...
CLARION, PA
WTAJ

Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Snow-Covered Roadway Contributes to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 36; One Person Injured

OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred last Tuesday on State Route 36 injuring one driver. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on State Route 36, north of Cemetery Hill Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County, involving 86-year-old Benjamin D. Au, of Punxsutawney, and 65-year-old Barbara M. Marie, of Brookville.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WJAC TV

FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clearfield County

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Clearfield County coroner was called to a multi-vehicle crash that caused a hours-long traffic disruption Friday, according to state police. The coroner was called to the crash that took place eastbound on I-80, however, details about the crash are still limited. Eastbound lanes from Exit 97 Route 219 to Exit 101 […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update

An update now on last weekend’s partial wall collapse near a Bellefonte-area roadway that has led to a downtown traffic detour. Officials say it is now likely that the detour will be in place for more than just a few weeks. Part of the wall along Spring Creek collapsed...
BELLEFONTE, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire tears through home overnight

KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Authorities Continue Investigation into Armstrong County Burglary

Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred last week at a church building in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a building on North Pennsylvania Avenue that is owned by First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Apollo around 2:30am on Thursday (November 17th).
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County welcomes new Orthopedic clinic

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Community members in the Richland area now have access to new orthopedic services right in their back yards. Two hospitals, the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Indiana Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility in Richland. Their […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Snow squall warning issued for several area counties

Snow Squall Warning SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA

