WJAC TV
Coroner IDs victim of fatal crash on I-80 near DuBois
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder has identified the victim of Friday's fatal crash on Interstate 80 near DuBois. Authorities say 32-year-old Brandi Lynn Rapp, of Clarion, suffered blunt force trauma injuries when her vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer. PennDOT reported Friday that the roadway...
PennDOT’s Regional Traffic Management Center gets ready for winter travel
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Each year winter weather causes hundreds of crashes on Pennsylvania roads. In Clearfield, the Central Regional Transportation Management Center (RTMC) is responsible for 26 counties. On Monday, November 21, officials from four Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) districts held a combined event to discuss winter preparations and how the central […]
explore venango
explorejeffersonpa.com
Brookville Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Caused by Snowy Conditions in Oliver Township
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was injured following a two-vehicle collision in Oliver Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on State Route 36 in Oliver Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2020 Subaru...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Two Local Men Injured Following Motorcycle Crash on Waterson Road
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a motorcycle crash in Clarion Township earlier this month that injured two area men. According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:34 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, on Waterson Road in Clarion Township. Police say a...
Minor put in coma after falling off moving car, Philipsburg woman charged
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child trying to ride on the trunk of a car led to them being rushed to Pittsburgh Children’s hospital and a Philipsburg woman facing charges. According to state police, Brandi Vaughn, 45, was in her car with a group of kids in Decatur Township on Oct. 8 when they […]
Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
WJAC TV
PSP: Fire at Shippen Township residence ruled accidental, caused over $140K in damage
Cameron County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Cameron County say a fire that broke out at a residence in Shippen Township Monday morning has been deemed accidental. Investigators say crews responded to the blaze, at a home along the 500 block of Sizerville Road, just before 8:30 a.m.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Snow-Covered Roadway Contributes to Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 36; One Person Injured
OLIVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney released details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred last Tuesday on State Route 36 injuring one driver. According to PSP Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:16 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, on State Route 36, north of Cemetery Hill Road, in Oliver Township, Jefferson County, involving 86-year-old Benjamin D. Au, of Punxsutawney, and 65-year-old Barbara M. Marie, of Brookville.
WJAC TV
FBI dive team assists state police with search of Conemaugh River
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Monday, state police were witnessed searching the Conemaugh River in Johnstown's West End. State police confirmed that they requested assistance from an FBI dive crew during the search. Authorities did not provide any details about their investigation or what they were searching for. Stay...
explorejeffersonpa.com
BREAKING NEWS: Speed Limit Reduced on Interstate 80 in Jefferson, Surrounding Counties
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – The speed limit on Interstate 80 has been reduced in Jefferson and surrounding counties due to snowy weather. According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH due to snow squalls moving through the area. The affected areas...
abc23.com
Bellefonte Wall Collapse Update
An update now on last weekend’s partial wall collapse near a Bellefonte-area roadway that has led to a downtown traffic detour. Officials say it is now likely that the detour will be in place for more than just a few weeks. Part of the wall along Spring Creek collapsed...
wtae.com
Butler County fire tears through home overnight
KOPPEL, Pa. — A fire erupted at a home in Koppel, Beaver County, early Sunday. The 911 call came in just after 2 a.m. to a home near the corner of 3rd Avenue and Mount Street. The building appears to have been gutted by the flames. Listen to one...
butlerradio.com
Authorities Continue Investigation into Armstrong County Burglary
Authorities are continuing their investigation into a burglary that occurred last week at a church building in neighboring Armstrong County. According to State Police, authorities were called to a building on North Pennsylvania Avenue that is owned by First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Apollo around 2:30am on Thursday (November 17th).
WJAC TV
'It was more humane:' Brookville man accused of drowning two kittens in bucket, PSP says
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Jefferson County say a Brookville man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after admitting to drowning two kittens in a bucket of water. Troopers say an investigation into the animal cruelty complaint began in late September when neighbors heard meowing coming...
Jefferson County man accused of harassment, trying to run from police
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Jefferson County man is behind bars after being accused of harassing a woman who was trying to walk her dog, only to try and escape from officers at the police station, injuring one in the process. Officers were called to Western Avenue in Brookville on Monday, Nov. 14 at […]
Cambria County welcomes new Orthopedic clinic
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Community members in the Richland area now have access to new orthopedic services right in their back yards. Two hospitals, the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and the Indiana Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility in Richland. Their […]
Snow squall warning issued for several area counties
Snow Squall Warning SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS STATE COLLEGE PA 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 PAC027-035-081-119-182230- /O.NEW.KCTP.SQ.W.0032.221118T2057Z-221118T2230Z/ 357 PM EST FRI NOV 18 2022 Centre County-Clinton County-Lycoming County-Union County- The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Union County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EST. * At 357 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located...
