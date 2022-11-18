ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornish, ME

WMTW

Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash

BERWICK, Maine — A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
BERWICK, ME
WPFO

2 Biddeford teens hit by vehicles within week of each other

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two Biddeford teens were hit by cars within just a week of one another in unrelated incidents. A 13-year-old girl was trying to cross Main Street when she was hit by a driver who then took off. Days later, a driver hit a 13-year-old boy who was...
BIDDEFORD, ME
wabi.tv

No injuries in West Gardiner house fire

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
WEST GARDINER, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Seen Them? NH Seacoast Police Seek Runaway Teens

Two Seacoast police departments are looking for two separate runaway 15-year-old teens. Hampton Police are trying to locate 15-year-old Carlin Brown last seen in Seabrook on Thursday. He is 5 feet 9 inches and 210 pounds with brown hair and a medium build wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
NECN

Wife Injured; Husband Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Maine

A man has died and a woman has been injured after what authorities call a "domestic dispute" at a home in Waterboro, Maine, according to News Center Maine. The pair was husband and wife. Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the couple's home...
WATERBORO, ME
coast931.com

UPDATE: Saco woman located safely

UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss released a statement saying that Victoria Rich was safely located on Saturday. No other details were provided. The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 24-year-old Victoria Rich of Saco. Victoria was last seen Friday, November 18, 2022 at...
SACO, ME
WCVB

19-year-old Mass. woman never returned home from hike in NH mountains

FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
FRANCONIA, NH
NECN

New Threats Hit Maine Schools After Wave of Hoax Ones

More schools in Maine were closed on Friday because of threats, only a few days after hoax calls about an active shooter affected schools in at least 10 communities in the state on Tuesday. Threats related to schools in both Yarmouth and Falmouth prompted the closure of all schools in...
YARMOUTH, ME
WMTW

Housing for homeless is delayed in Androscoggin County

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — The temporary housing project in Androscoggin county made up of 24 modular homes, has been delayed. Both Auburn and Lewiston city council members went to the Androscoggin county commissioner’s office last month with their proposed “pallet village” project. City leaders asked the county for just shy of 1 million dollars. According to Androscoggin county commissioner Sally Christener, the county commission agreed on a grant for 661,000 dollars to fund the temporary housing project. Auburn mayor, Jason Levesque, says this was about half the asking price. Mayor Levesque says the project will not move forward without more financial support from the county, adding, “We need the county government to not put a burden on local municipalities to solve what is truly a regional issue. We just happen to be the area in which those suffering from area homelessness migrate to.”
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA

According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Witnesses douse fiery crash on Maine Turnpike

AUBURN, Maine — A Sabattus man was seriously hurt in a fiery crash on the Maine Turnpike in Auburn Monday. State Police say Richard Kammel, 70, was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger on the highway when he tried to change lanes at mile 77 and hit the back corner of a tractor-trailer.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer

(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
LEBANON, ME

