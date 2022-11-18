ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — The temporary housing project in Androscoggin county made up of 24 modular homes, has been delayed. Both Auburn and Lewiston city council members went to the Androscoggin county commissioner’s office last month with their proposed “pallet village” project. City leaders asked the county for just shy of 1 million dollars. According to Androscoggin county commissioner Sally Christener, the county commission agreed on a grant for 661,000 dollars to fund the temporary housing project. Auburn mayor, Jason Levesque, says this was about half the asking price. Mayor Levesque says the project will not move forward without more financial support from the county, adding, “We need the county government to not put a burden on local municipalities to solve what is truly a regional issue. We just happen to be the area in which those suffering from area homelessness migrate to.”

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO