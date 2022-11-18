Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
FBI Involved in Investigating Multiple Threats Against Schools in Maine TuesdayThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Portland Maine is the Testing Ground for a Higher Minimum Wage Across the United StatesThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Woman ejected from vehicle in Berwick crash on Sunday
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on Route 9 near Heritage Lane around 9:51 p.m. on Sunday. The report involved a vehicle on fire and the operator was ejected from the vehicle, a news release from the Berwick Police Department said Monday.
WMTW
Bystanders rush to help Maine woman hurt in fiery crash
BERWICK, Maine — A Berwick woman was seriously hurt in a fiery crash in her hometown Sunday night. Police and firefighters were called to Route 9 near Heritage Lane just before 10 p.m. for reports that a car had crashed and was on fire. When emergency crews arrived, they...
WPFO
3 accused of trafficking after police find $55,000 worth of drugs in Maine home
SULLIVAN, Maine (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man and two Mainers are accused of trafficking fentanyl and other drugs from a home in Hancock County. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says agents searched a home on Morancy Road in Sullivan on Monday following a weeks-long investigation involving importing fentanyl and other drugs into Hancock County.
WMTW
Man held at Cumberland County Jail indicted in connection with follow resident’s deadly overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A grand jury has indicted a man held at the Cumberland County Jail in connection with another resident’s deadly overdose. James Mannion was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, Aug. 14. Three months later, Peter Curtis, 35, was indicted by a grand jury on...
Augusta Free Press
Update: State Police identify Maine man in Interstate 81-Interstate 64 fatality
A Maine couple heading north on I-81 on Saturday got caught up in an accident involving a tractor-trailer falling off a bridge, leading to one of the couple dying. Mark J. Fanning, 76, of Buxton, Maine, died at the scene of the 6:17 a.m. accident. According to Virginia State Police,...
Barrington, New Hampshire, Man Killed in Early Sunday Morning Crash
A Barrington man died on early Sunday morning when his car went off a Dover road. Dover Police said a Kia Stinger driven by Brett Holmquist, 25, was headed westbound on Tolend Road, went off the road and collided with several trees around 1:40 a.m. Holmquist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
WPFO
2 Biddeford teens hit by vehicles within week of each other
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two Biddeford teens were hit by cars within just a week of one another in unrelated incidents. A 13-year-old girl was trying to cross Main Street when she was hit by a driver who then took off. Days later, a driver hit a 13-year-old boy who was...
WMUR.com
4 hospitalized, driver arrested after pickup truck crashes into Hampton restaurant
HAMPTON, N.H. — Hampton police said a man was arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a restaurant on Lafayette Road Saturday night. Police said they arrested driver Stephen Davis, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, who was driving while intoxicated. Officials said one person from the truck and three patrons from...
wabi.tv
No injuries in West Gardiner house fire
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Officials say there were no injuries during a house fire in West Gardiner Sunday night. They say it happened just before 7 p.m. on Lindsey Lane. They say they could see smoke coming out of the home when they got there. Both people who live...
Have You Seen Them? NH Seacoast Police Seek Runaway Teens
Two Seacoast police departments are looking for two separate runaway 15-year-old teens. Hampton Police are trying to locate 15-year-old Carlin Brown last seen in Seabrook on Thursday. He is 5 feet 9 inches and 210 pounds with brown hair and a medium build wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing...
mainepublic.org
Maine veteran and his transgender daughter sue Department of Defense for denying her treatment
A 21-year old transgender woman and her father have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense in federal district court in Maine. According to court documents, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, and her father, a military veteran referred to as John Doe, live in Sagadahoc County.
The Auburn, Maine Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
NECN
Wife Injured; Husband Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot in Maine
A man has died and a woman has been injured after what authorities call a "domestic dispute" at a home in Waterboro, Maine, according to News Center Maine. The pair was husband and wife. Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office responded around 2 p.m. Sunday to the couple's home...
coast931.com
UPDATE: Saco woman located safely
UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss released a statement saying that Victoria Rich was safely located on Saturday. No other details were provided. The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 24-year-old Victoria Rich of Saco. Victoria was last seen Friday, November 18, 2022 at...
WCVB
19-year-old Mass. woman never returned home from hike in NH mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a 19-year-old Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
NECN
New Threats Hit Maine Schools After Wave of Hoax Ones
More schools in Maine were closed on Friday because of threats, only a few days after hoax calls about an active shooter affected schools in at least 10 communities in the state on Tuesday. Threats related to schools in both Yarmouth and Falmouth prompted the closure of all schools in...
WMTW
Housing for homeless is delayed in Androscoggin County
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — The temporary housing project in Androscoggin county made up of 24 modular homes, has been delayed. Both Auburn and Lewiston city council members went to the Androscoggin county commissioner’s office last month with their proposed “pallet village” project. City leaders asked the county for just shy of 1 million dollars. According to Androscoggin county commissioner Sally Christener, the county commission agreed on a grant for 661,000 dollars to fund the temporary housing project. Auburn mayor, Jason Levesque, says this was about half the asking price. Mayor Levesque says the project will not move forward without more financial support from the county, adding, “We need the county government to not put a burden on local municipalities to solve what is truly a regional issue. We just happen to be the area in which those suffering from area homelessness migrate to.”
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
WMTW
Witnesses douse fiery crash on Maine Turnpike
AUBURN, Maine — A Sabattus man was seriously hurt in a fiery crash on the Maine Turnpike in Auburn Monday. State Police say Richard Kammel, 70, was driving a 2011 Ford Ranger on the highway when he tried to change lanes at mile 77 and hit the back corner of a tractor-trailer.
WGME
Maine hunter bags a 9-point buck after finding it stuck to a dead deer
(BDN) -- The Blanchettes have made an annual deer hunting trip to the family’s camp in the Katahdin Iron Works area for more than 20 years. But no matter how long their tradition continues, they’re going to have a tough time topping the incredible experience Adam Blanchette of Lebanon had last week.
Comments / 0