Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Dead to Me Season 3. Netflix's black comedy Dead to Me is a classic case of opposites attract. That's the basis of a lot of relationships, and it's also a cliché that tends to be overused in film and television. It's not necessarily that it's not entertaining, but it's a premise that can go stale rather quickly if it isn't developed properly. Liz Feldman's delicious crime comedy successfully builds off this strong foundation and pulls us into the world of Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), two very different women, who, despite their unusual circumstances, become unimaginably close. The third and final season of Dead to Me makes them not only realize how empty life would be without the other but also lets Jen and Judy swap roles in their friendship.

1 HOUR AGO