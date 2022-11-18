Read full article on original website
Wildcats Basketball Wins Game One, Thanksgiving Classic Continues Tuesday
Tuesday has Wildcat basketball playing in their second home game in as many days. Monday had the men’s basketball team playing Dallas Lincoln, but Coach Brandon Shaver’s squad had to fight to win their first home game of the season. While Sulphur Springs did jump out to a...
Lady Cat Basketball Wins Fifth Straight, Resumes Action Next Tuesday
Tuesday gameday had Coach Bryan Jones and his team hosting one final game prior to Thanksgiving on Thursday. And for the second straight day, the Lady Cats came out on top. Unlike Monday’s game in which Sulphur Springs cruised to the finish, visiting Farmersville fought until the final whistle.
Sulphur Springs Basketball Hosts Monday and Tuesday ￼
With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, fall sports have not only ended but two winter squads are racing along through non-district play. Both basketball teams host Monday and Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving Thursday. The Lady Cats have noon tip-offs both days, hosting Mineola and Farmersville Monday and Tuesday. Coach Bryan Jones and...
Gilmer gets set for Regional showdown with Carthage
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — All of Texas will be keeping their eyes on Lobo Stadium this Friday night, when number-two ranked Gilmer Buckeyes take on the top team in 4A D2, the Carthage Bulldogs. Gilmer has not beaten Carthage since 2015 but hopes to have shrunk the gap with the Dogs as they get set […]
KLTV
Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas
There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
Argyle coach, teacher dies
Steve Stinson, a coach and teacher at Argyle Middle and Argyle High School, died Friday night, according to Argyle ISD. Stinson, 62, a public educator for almost 40 years, died after a medical emergency after returning from Argyle High School’s playoff football game. Stinson joined Argyle ISD in 2013, serving as a social studies teacher and coach at Argyle Middle School and an assistant varsity baseball coach at Argyle High School. Before joining Argyle, Stinson was the varsity baseball head coach at Flower Mound High School, among other schools.
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR
MT. PLEASANT ISD SCHOOL CALENDAR Subhead Week of November 21-26 News Staff Sat, 11/19/2022 - 11:31 Image Body Monday, November 21 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Tuesday, November 22 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed • Basketball: MPHS Girls JV & Varsity @ Gladewater (away), 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 23 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Thursday, November 24 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Friday, November 25 • MPISDThanksgiving Holiday—all campuses and offices closed Saturday, November 26 • Basketball: MPHS Boys Varsity @ Greenville (away), 11:00 a.m.
Recent Refreshment Break Paris Junior College Provided on its Campuses
PJC Student Activities Coordinator Megan Chapman, left, serves up Coke floats to students Mattie and Mollie O’Dell between classes at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
fox4news.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
Cookie Co. to Open First North Texas Shop
Flavorful cookies will be offered in Frisco in early 2023.
KLTV
Canton’s Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Q & Brew in Canton is finally able to start the rebuilding process after a devastating fire that happened in September. “Wait and be patient, because the insurance company said until we’re done with the investigations you can’t touch any of this,” says general partner of Silver Spur Resort, Jack Woodward.
Southern 4 The Soul Concert Coming To Tyler, TX In January 2023
We're kicking off the new year with an incredible show that's Southern 4 The Soul!. The All New 107.3 Kiss-FM #1 for R&B (And Southern Soul) has proudly teamed up with Code 3 Productions Limited, True Virtue Media and Brown Liquor Music to bring you the first big Southern Soul Concert of the year 2023 so get your "All Black" outfit ready for this one!
Jerry Don Chester
Jerry Don Chester, age 67,of Saltillo, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Jerry was born on February 24, 1955, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to William Eldon Chester and Mary Frances Wisdom Chester. He served in the United States Army. Jerry was preceded in death...
KBTX.com
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
List: Where to see the best Christmas lights in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Christmas season is here and that means Christmas lights are going up! Here’s a list of some of the best places to see Christmas lights in East Texas this year: ATHENS Land Of Lights Christmas Park Athens Land of Lights is open from 6 P.M. till 10 P.M. and is located […]
TikTok Video Shows Guy Breaking the Law on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas
After watching this TikTok video over and over again, all I can do is shake my head. I will never understand what this guy is thinking, it’s probably because he wasn’t thinking, or at least not thinking about the consequences of his actions. As you will see as you scroll down on this post there is a TikTok video showing a guy on a motorcycle on the loop in Tyler, Texas sitting on the median just burning his tires.
Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family
Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
Bear Creek Smokehouse owner shares Thanksgiving secret, ‘You’re going to think I’m crazy’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Robbie Shoults, joined East Texas Live to share an odd, but effective, secret on how to heat up a Bear Creek Smokehouse turkey this Thanksgiving. Here are Shoults’ instructions on how to heat up your Bear Creek Smokehouse turkey: Leave turkey on the kitchen counter […]
