Giroud, Mbappe help France beat Australia 4-1 at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — France showed it can cope without its star striker at the World Cup. In Karim Benzema's absence, Kylian Mbappe scored one and set up the second of Olivier Giroud's two goals to help the defending champions beat Australia 4-1 Tuesday. Giroud equaled...
Video of Rihanna at World Cup Goes Viral Again After Lookalike Mixup With Influencer Priscila Beatrice
Rihanna has gone viral yet again this week — though not for the reason you might think. In a viral Twitter post today, the Grammy Award-winning musician was mistakenly identified as Brazilian influencer Priscila Beatrice, who presents herself as a Rihanna lookalike on social media. “Brazilian Priscila Beatrice is once again mistaken by Rihanna,” says the caption of the video in an English translation, which led some people to think that Priscila was somehow impersonating Rihanna at the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup, which is currently in session. Other users shared snarky memes in response to the false identification. However, the viral...
