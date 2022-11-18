Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER INJURY TRAFFIC CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital after an injury traffic crash on Sunday. A report from Roseburg Police said just before 11:00 a.m. officers responded to the corner of West Harvard Avenue and West Fairhaven Street, where they observed a pickup overturned in the eastbound lane of Harvard. The officers contacted both drivers and determined that the driver of a sedan performed a dangerous left turn after leaving a business.
kqennewsradio.com
SCHOOL BUS HIT AFTER DRIVER SUNS TRAFFIC LIGHT
A school bus was hit by a sedan in Roseburg Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:45 p.m. the bus driver was heading westbound on West Harvard Avenue beginning to turn onto West Keady Court. The motorist failed to yield for a red light and his vehicle collided with the driver’s side front of the bus.
kqennewsradio.com
OCCUPANTS OF VEHICLE TAKEN TO LOWER UMPQUA HOSPITAL AFTER WRECK
The occupants of a vehicle were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said shortly after 4:00 p.m. the accident occurred on Highway 38 just east of Scottsburg. A pickup attempting to turn left onto the highway from Weatherly Creek Road failed to yield the right of way to a sportscar traveling west. The car crashed into the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The pickup then collided with a guardrail causing damage to it.
kptv.com
Man dies after being hit on Eugene bus
EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being assaulted on a public bus in Eugene, and a suspect has been arrested for murder, the Eugene Police Department said. EPD said just after 9 a.m. Saturday, a man hit another man on a Lane Transit District bus at the EMX stop on East Eleventh Avenue east of Kincaid Street. Police said the unconscious victim was taken to a hospital and died Sunday. He has not been identified.
kezi.com
Head-on collision leaves one driver dead
EUGENE, Ore. -- A driver is dead after colliding with another vehicle in Eugene Tuesday morning. It took place a little after 5:30, about a quarter mile north of the intersection of Prairie & Maxwell Rd. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a red Pontiac was traveling...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII WRECK
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged DUII wreck on Saturday night. An RPD report said shortly before 7:30 p.m. a man was driving westbound in the 2100 block of West Harvard Avenue when his pickup was hit from behind by a woman driving a sedan. This caused the victim to drive over the sidewalk and crash into a ditch. A third driver was eastbound on Harvard and witnessed the crash. The woman then drove into that man’s lane and struck his van.
CHILD DIES IN FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY
On Sunday, November 20, 2022 at approximately 6:09 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 58, 25 miles east of Oakridge at milepost 61. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Honda Accord, operated by Amber Shaleene Gonzalez Riddle (26) of Portland, crossed into...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police cited a man for an alleged prior theft, on Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said on Sunday an officer took a theft case regarding an unknown man allegedly stealing cans from the back of a vehicle in the Roseburg Bottle Drop parking lot, in the 400 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
kptv.com
Highway 58 crash leaves girl dead, 5 injured
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-car crash on Highway 58 left a young girl dead and 5 others injured Sunday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the scene at milepost 61, about 25 miles east of Oakridge, just after 6 p.m. An investigation revealed that a westbound Honda Accord crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming Toyota Rav 4.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE DETAINED AFTER POLICE CHASE
A juvenile was detained after a police chase Monday night. A Winston Police report said just after 5:30 p.m. a motorcycle was seen driving without its lights on in the area of Grape Street and Tokay Street. Officers attempted to stop the motorcycle but it drove away at a high rate of speed. The report said the motorcyclist was almost hit by a vehicle during the pursuit and finally stopped.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct following an incident Saturday night. An RPD report said just after 7:45 p.m. officers responded after a caller said a man was walking in traffic in the 900 block of West Harvard Avenue. The 31-year was contacted and was observed blocking traffic. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and for a parole violation. He was held without bail.
KDRV
OSP takes driver into custody on suspicion of impairment after rollover crash near Wilderville
WILDERVILLE, Ore-- One driver has been taken into custody by Oregon State Police on suspicion of impairment after their vehicle crashed on Redwood Highway, near milepost 10, Sunday morning. According to Rural Metro Fire, Engine 7504 from the Wilderville Station arrived to the scene and extricated the driver from a...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged harassment incident on Friday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted regarding a trespassing complaint at a business in the 2400 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. The man allegedly refused to leave and was taken into custody when he resisted arrest. Flaeschel was charged with two counts of harassment and for second-degree criminal trespass. He was held on $5,000 bail.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY
Roseburg Police jailed a transient for a previous alleged burglary, late Monday night. An RPD report said shortly before 11:00 p.m. the 24-year old was located in the area of Southeast Stephens Street near Southeast Mosher Avenue. She was a suspect in the incident which occurred on Sunday at a property in the 1400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The transient was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. She was detained without bail.
kezi.com
Drugs, body armor found after arrest of suspicious subjects, Sutherlin police say
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two people are facing charges including possession of controlled substances after police found drugs and body armor in their car after arresting them for more minor reasons, according to the Sutherlin Police Department. Sutherlin police said that at about 7 p.m. on November 19, officers responded to...
wholecommunity.news
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concerns
Days before a deadly assault on an EmX bus, the LTD board was warned about the potential for danger. Days before a deadly assault on an EmX bus, the LTD board was warned about the potential for danger. During public comment at the board meeting Nov. 16, a member of the Southeast Neighbors Transportation Committee spoke up.
klcc.org
Suspect charged in killing on LTD bus
A 30-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder after police said he hit a fellow passenger on an LTD bus in Eugene Saturday morning. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and later died. Police said the suspect, Derek Jules Dinnell, fled the scene and was...
Fatal crash closes state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A fatal crash Sunday evening closed state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and west of Odell Lake, Oregon State Police confirmed. The post Fatal crash closes state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A man was jailed for alleged criminal trespass by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said just before 6:30 p.m. the 29-year old was found in the 500 block of Southeast Jackson Street, which meant he was in violation of his City exclusion. The man was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL PAIR FOR GUN AND DRUG CHARGES
Sutherlin Police jailed two residents on gun and drug charges after an incident Saturday night. Captain Kurt Sorenson said at about 7:00 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of East Sixth Avenue after a report of suspicious circumstances. Sorenson said a caller indicated that two people who didn’t belong in the area were there and were associated with two vehicles. Officers found 40-year old Joshua Rummel and 28-year old Sarah Burdett in the street, loading items from one car to the other.
