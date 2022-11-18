The occupants of a vehicle were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said shortly after 4:00 p.m. the accident occurred on Highway 38 just east of Scottsburg. A pickup attempting to turn left onto the highway from Weatherly Creek Road failed to yield the right of way to a sportscar traveling west. The car crashed into the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The pickup then collided with a guardrail causing damage to it.

SCOTTSBURG, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO