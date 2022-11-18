ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER INJURY TRAFFIC CRASH

A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital after an injury traffic crash on Sunday. A report from Roseburg Police said just before 11:00 a.m. officers responded to the corner of West Harvard Avenue and West Fairhaven Street, where they observed a pickup overturned in the eastbound lane of Harvard. The officers contacted both drivers and determined that the driver of a sedan performed a dangerous left turn after leaving a business.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SCHOOL BUS HIT AFTER DRIVER SUNS TRAFFIC LIGHT

A school bus was hit by a sedan in Roseburg Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:45 p.m. the bus driver was heading westbound on West Harvard Avenue beginning to turn onto West Keady Court. The motorist failed to yield for a red light and his vehicle collided with the driver’s side front of the bus.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OCCUPANTS OF VEHICLE TAKEN TO LOWER UMPQUA HOSPITAL AFTER WRECK

The occupants of a vehicle were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday. An Oregon State Police report said shortly after 4:00 p.m. the accident occurred on Highway 38 just east of Scottsburg. A pickup attempting to turn left onto the highway from Weatherly Creek Road failed to yield the right of way to a sportscar traveling west. The car crashed into the truck, causing extensive damage to both vehicles. The pickup then collided with a guardrail causing damage to it.
SCOTTSBURG, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after being hit on Eugene bus

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died after being assaulted on a public bus in Eugene, and a suspect has been arrested for murder, the Eugene Police Department said. EPD said just after 9 a.m. Saturday, a man hit another man on a Lane Transit District bus at the EMX stop on East Eleventh Avenue east of Kincaid Street. Police said the unconscious victim was taken to a hospital and died Sunday. He has not been identified.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Head-on collision leaves one driver dead

EUGENE, Ore. -- A driver is dead after colliding with another vehicle in Eugene Tuesday morning. It took place a little after 5:30, about a quarter mile north of the intersection of Prairie & Maxwell Rd. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a red Pontiac was traveling...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII WRECK

Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged DUII wreck on Saturday night. An RPD report said shortly before 7:30 p.m. a man was driving westbound in the 2100 block of West Harvard Avenue when his pickup was hit from behind by a woman driving a sedan. This caused the victim to drive over the sidewalk and crash into a ditch. A third driver was eastbound on Harvard and witnessed the crash. The woman then drove into that man’s lane and struck his van.
ROSEBURG, OR
Klamath Alerts

CHILD DIES IN FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY

On Sunday, November 20, 2022 at approximately 6:09 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 58, 25 miles east of Oakridge at milepost 61. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Honda Accord, operated by Amber Shaleene Gonzalez Riddle (26) of Portland, crossed into...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT

Roseburg Police cited a man for an alleged prior theft, on Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said on Sunday an officer took a theft case regarding an unknown man allegedly stealing cans from the back of a vehicle in the Roseburg Bottle Drop parking lot, in the 400 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

Highway 58 crash leaves girl dead, 5 injured

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-car crash on Highway 58 left a young girl dead and 5 others injured Sunday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the scene at milepost 61, about 25 miles east of Oakridge, just after 6 p.m. An investigation revealed that a westbound Honda Accord crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming Toyota Rav 4.
OAKRIDGE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

JUVENILE DETAINED AFTER POLICE CHASE

A juvenile was detained after a police chase Monday night. A Winston Police report said just after 5:30 p.m. a motorcycle was seen driving without its lights on in the area of Grape Street and Tokay Street. Officers attempted to stop the motorcycle but it drove away at a high rate of speed. The report said the motorcyclist was almost hit by a vehicle during the pursuit and finally stopped.
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Roseburg Police jailed a man for alleged disorderly conduct following an incident Saturday night. An RPD report said just after 7:45 p.m. officers responded after a caller said a man was walking in traffic in the 900 block of West Harvard Avenue. The 31-year was contacted and was observed blocking traffic. He was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and for a parole violation. He was held without bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged harassment incident on Friday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted regarding a trespassing complaint at a business in the 2400 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. The man allegedly refused to leave and was taken into custody when he resisted arrest. Flaeschel was charged with two counts of harassment and for second-degree criminal trespass. He was held on $5,000 bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY

Roseburg Police jailed a transient for a previous alleged burglary, late Monday night. An RPD report said shortly before 11:00 p.m. the 24-year old was located in the area of Southeast Stephens Street near Southeast Mosher Avenue. She was a suspect in the incident which occurred on Sunday at a property in the 1400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The transient was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft. She was detained without bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
wholecommunity.news

Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concerns

Days before a deadly assault on an EmX bus, the LTD board was warned about the potential for danger. Days before a deadly assault on an EmX bus, the LTD board was warned about the potential for danger. During public comment at the board meeting Nov. 16, a member of the Southeast Neighbors Transportation Committee spoke up.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Suspect charged in killing on LTD bus

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder after police said he hit a fellow passenger on an LTD bus in Eugene Saturday morning. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and later died. Police said the suspect, Derek Jules Dinnell, fled the scene and was...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

A man was jailed for alleged criminal trespass by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said just before 6:30 p.m. the 29-year old was found in the 500 block of Southeast Jackson Street, which meant he was in violation of his City exclusion. The man was charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Bail was set at $1,250.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL PAIR FOR GUN AND DRUG CHARGES

Sutherlin Police jailed two residents on gun and drug charges after an incident Saturday night. Captain Kurt Sorenson said at about 7:00 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of East Sixth Avenue after a report of suspicious circumstances. Sorenson said a caller indicated that two people who didn’t belong in the area were there and were associated with two vehicles. Officers found 40-year old Joshua Rummel and 28-year old Sarah Burdett in the street, loading items from one car to the other.
SUTHERLIN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy