ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Clinton shuts out Manteo

By Anthony McConnaughey Sports Editor
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRQns_0jFtp2hi00
Holden Spell sneaks past a defender in a game earlier this year. He scored the sole goal in the regional game against Manteo. Courtesy of Mike Carter

The No. 3 Manteo Redskins hosted the No. 4 Clinton Dark Horses in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night with a shot at the state title at stake. Clinton and Manteo put on quite a spectacle for the audience that night with the sole goal coming in the last three seconds of the first half. The Dark Horses held up and scored on the toughest defense in the tournament. Clinton advanced after 1-0 victory and earned a spot in the state finals.

The first half was soccer at its best, as Manteo and Clinton battled it out for possession. The midfield was a warzone as the players locked the wings down and competed to control of the middle. The deadlock would continue until just a few seconds were left on the clock. The crowd cheered their respective teams on, hoping someone would break the tie. Holden Spell would be the one to put the Dark Horses ahead. Manteo had no chance to answer as the buzzer sounded off, three seconds after the initial goal.

Clinton took their lead into the halftime break, 1-0.

The Redskins stingy defense continued to create stress for the Horses as they were shut down from scoring opportunities. The Dark Horse defense held the line as the Redskins created scoring chances. The boys in black and gold, knew what was on the line and stood tall against the team that put them out of contention last year.

With only 68 goals scored in the year for Manteo, they couldn’t put Clinton out. Marcos Medina made four crucial saves to keep the zero on the board. Despite the uptick in Manteo’s offense, they couldn’t break through the defense. As the match was winding down, the home crowd got louder hoping their team could muster some inspiration and score that tying goal. The Dark Horses remained poised and put the match to bed, 1-0. Despite the score, both teams put it all out on the pitch. Everyone on the Clinton team Tuesday night gave their all to put their opponent away.

“It was a team effort. We were blessed by the venue and the crowd. So many people came out to see the game and support the school, we’re truly blessed. I’m proud of our team and can’t wait.” Coach Brad Spell said.

With that, the No. 4 Clinton Dark Horses (22-2-3) earned a spot in the sate championship finals against the No. 10 Owen War Horses (21-2-1). The War of the Horses showdown was set for Friday night in Greensboro at the Truist Soccer Complex.

Comments / 0

Related
coastalreview.org

Submerged power lines further delay ferry channel realignment

Underwater power lines crossing Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel have created another delay in finalizing the realignment of the Hatteras ferry channel, also known as the Rollinson Channel. Shortly before Oct. 24, when the Army Corps of Engineers was expected to sign off on the draft environmental assessment, or EA,...
DARE COUNTY, NC
live5news.com

Christmas parade in NC canceled after truck hits girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD/CNN) - An out-of-control pickup truck struck a girl Saturday morning while people were lining up to march in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Witnesses say the driver screamed to warn people that he couldn’t stop the vehicle. Authorities said the victim, who wasn’t able to get out...
RALEIGH, NC
ncdot.gov

New I-295 Section Opened Today

HOPE MILLS – A two-mile section of the Fayetteville Outer Loop, also known as Interstate 295, opened to traffic today between Parkton and Hope Mills. The new section runs between Exit 2 (Parkton Road) and Exit 4 (Black Bridge Road south of Hope Mills. Exit 4 is in Cumberland...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck opts to keep Moyock Welcome Center

In a special meeting on Monday, November 14, Currituck commissioners chose to reject the offer to sell the Moyock Welcome Center property located at 106 Caratoke Highway. The offer came unsolicited from Frontier Builders, which planned to put in a Wawa gas station and convenience store on the county-owned property. The offer came in at $2.2 million, which was $400,000 above the appraised value. Currituck commissioners were considering the opportunity.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department looking for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 15-year-old Jahmir Troy. Per the announcement, Troy is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. Troy was last seen on Nov. 18 in the 500 block of...
WILMINGTON, NC
islandfreepress.org

Newest member of N.C. Ferry System fleet, M/V Salvo, arrives in Manns Harbor

The newest addition to the North Carolina Ferry System fleet arrived Thursday morning at the NCDOT Shipyard in Manns Harbor. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded a $22.85 million contract in 2018 to Gulf Island Shipyards of Houma, Louisiana, for construction of two new River Class ferries that can transport 40 vehicles.
MANNS HARBOR, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy