ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa vs. Minnesota in Week 12 ties unique record left untouched since 1986

There was something that happened at the Iowa-Minnesota game that has not happened in quite some time. It wasn’t an offensive explosion by either side. The Hawkeyes beat the Golden Gophers 13-10, but that wasn’t the only thing that took place. It was the first game since 1986 where zero penalties were called on either team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin receive results of appeal on targeting suspension

After picking up a targeting call in Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska, the Badgers issued an appeal for Nick Herbig to be able to play in the first half of Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Herbig was called for targeting in the second half of the game against Nebraska, meaning...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

BREAKING: 2023 Texas defensive tackle Theorin Randle commits to Minnesota

After another close loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes yesterday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Sunday with their first commitment in sometime. Former Washington State defensive tackle commit, and Texas native Theorin Randle announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers, one week after taking an official visit to Minnesota. So why did Randle decide that Minnesota is now where he wanted to be? He broke it down with GopherIllustrated.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
muddyriversports.com

Crim: Stranger things continue to take place in Big 10 West division title chase

One month after sinking to a last-place tie, Iowa is poised to win the Big 10 West. Such is life in college football’s strangest division. The Hawkeyes, written off after being blown out 54-10 by Ohio State on Oct. 22 to fall to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in league play, control their destiny after pulling out a 13-10 victory at Minnesota despite possessing the ball for only 24 minutes.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Iowa goes down to the wire to upset Minnesota

Iowa did it again, winning a key Big Ten West game despite minimal offense. Winning the turnover battle 2-0, the Hawkeyes persevered 13-10 on the road, holding off Minnesota despite ceding 263 rushing yards to star running back Mohamed Ibrahim. Iowa scored 10 first-quarter points, then got a game-winning 21-yard...
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes Enter the AP Poll

While a lot of attention has been on the remarkable turnaround for the Iowa Hawkeyes on the football field, the Iowa men’s basketball team has gotten off to a red hot start to the 2022 season. Iowa entered the year unranked, but has started the year 3-0. That run...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of 2022 Iowa-Nebraska Heroes Game

ESPN’s FPI is predicting all the action of Week 13 across college football. In the B1G, that includes a Black Friday matchup between Iowa and Nebraska. The season-ending Heroes Game will be played in Iowa City this time around, and the Huskers are trying to snap a particularly brutal skid. Nebraska has lost 7 straight to Kirk Ferentz and Iowa with the Hawkeyes winning 8 of the last 9 matchups overall.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS --  A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: McGrath Auto

TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Minnesota

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota

RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County.  Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
RICE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy