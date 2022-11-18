City of Brighton announces ‘Name That Snowplow’ contest winners
BRIGHTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) – Officials in Brighton have whittled down the list of submitted nicknames to be given to the city’s fleet of snow plows, and the winning entries are ‘pun-believable.’
On Friday, the second annual "Name That Snowplow" contest came to a close and now, the city of Brighton has nine well-honed nicknames for the vehicles that will keep the roadways clear during the wintry months.
“Judging this contest has become quite a challenging task with so many creative entries,” Mayor Greg Mills said. “We are overjoyed that we can again highlight this fun, new tradition in Brighton.”
Here is a list of the nine names chosen during that meticulous judging process:
- Baby Snowda
- Aviana Carrillo, A First Grader at Bromley East Charter School
- Snowbi Won Kenobi
- Mckay Hendrickson, A Fifth Grader at Bromley East Charter School
- Buzz Iceclear
- Margo McDonald, A First Grader at Bromley East Charter School
- Optimus Plow
- Bryan Jones, A Kindergartener at South Elementary
- Plowzilla
- Cruz Vasquez, A Kindergartener at Northeast Elementary
- Plowasaurus Rex
- Caleb Sledge, A Fifth Grader at Bromley East Charter School
- Landon Tryon, A Kindergartener at Padilla Elementary
- Sleet Defeater
- Marshal Stuck, A Fifth Grader at Pennock Elementary
- The Big Snowbowski
- Elias Lain, A Fifth Grader at Pennock Elementary
- Snow Queen
- Kara Neeley, A First Grader at Northeast Elementary
