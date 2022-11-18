City of Brighton announces ‘Name That Snowplow’ contest winners

BRIGHTON, Colo. ( KDVR ) – Officials in Brighton have whittled down the list of submitted nicknames to be given to the city’s fleet of snow plows, and the winning entries are ‘pun-believable.’

On Friday, the second annual “Name That Snowplow” contest came to a close and now, the city of Brighton has nine well-honed nicknames for the vehicles that will keep the roadways clear during the wintry months.

“Judging this contest has become quite a challenging task with so many creative entries,” Mayor Greg Mills said. “We are overjoyed that we can again highlight this fun, new tradition in Brighton.”

Here is a list of the nine names chosen during that meticulous judging process:

Baby Snowda Aviana Carrillo, A First Grader at Bromley East Charter School

Snowbi Won Kenobi Mckay Hendrickson, A Fifth Grader at Bromley East Charter School

Buzz Iceclear Margo McDonald, A First Grader at Bromley East Charter School

Optimus Plow Bryan Jones, A Kindergartener at South Elementary

Plowzilla Cruz Vasquez, A Kindergartener at Northeast Elementary

Plowasaurus Rex Caleb Sledge, A Fifth Grader at Bromley East Charter School Landon Tryon, A Kindergartener at Padilla Elementary

Sleet Defeater Marshal Stuck, A Fifth Grader at Pennock Elementary

The Big Snowbowski Elias Lain, A Fifth Grader at Pennock Elementary

Snow Queen Kara Neeley, A First Grader at Northeast Elementary



On Dec. 6, the winning contestants will be honored during a city council meeting and will additionally be featured on a float in the 27th Annual Festival of Lights Parade a few days later on Dec. 10.

