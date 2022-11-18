ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Lou cortez
4d ago

FedEx has always been against any type of contractors organizing and speaking up about the company. I was a FedEx contractor and operated a small fleet. I was with RPS who then sold out to FedEx and the politics, sinister management , greed was a toxic environment. I spent a total of 14 years as a contractor but, refused to play the game and foresaw the future of being used and losing lots of hard earned going forward. FedEx will threaten those who plan on organizing to keep unions from getting involved. FedEx like others abuse the contractor model for stronger profits and control over drivers. They are very good at the game of bait and switch for those looking to become contractors.I believe in time the tables will turn on FedEx ground.

My name is Zeul
3d ago

Union Busting at its Finest!! I’m a retired UPS Driver and owe everything I have to The Teamsters!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸

freightwaves.com

FedEx dumps 40 flights, grounds aircraft as shipping demand wanes

FedEx is scaling back the number of flights it operates and putting aircraft in temporary storage to offset falling revenue from sinking e-commerce demand sinks following a pandemic boom. The express delivery giant in October eliminated eight to nine daily international flight frequencies and about 23 domestic frequencies to help...
freightwaves.com

Why trucking fleets are expanding amid a freight slowdown

Shain Ferriss started his trucking company in 2013 with one truck. Today, Ferriss’ fleet, called Greenmiles, has about 25 power units. As a freight recession looms, it’s not the best market for a small fleet like Greenmiles, which mostly hauls frozen or refrigerated meat. Ferriss wants to get...
GEORGIA STATE
freightwaves.com

LTL carriers dialing down labor expenses as volumes sag

Less-than-truckload carriers have been vocal that they will be rightsizing head counts to match a recent pullback in volumes. On Tuesday, XPO (NYSE: XPO) confirmed to FreightWaves that it will be offering voluntary furloughs. “As we’ve done in the past, some of our terminals are doing local voluntary furloughs to...
freightwaves.com

Postal Service completes install of package-sorting machines

The U.S. Postal Service said Monday it has completed a near two-year project to install 249 package processing machines nationwide. The new machines, 137 of them installed so far in 2022, will boost the Postal Service’s daily peak-season parcel processing capacity to 60 million pieces. That’s compared to 53 million pieces during the 2021 peak, the agency said.
ARIZONA STATE
freightwaves.com

California trucking company files for bankruptcy

Freon Logistics, a Bakersfield, California-based trucking company, has filed for bankruptcy, and some employees protested recently to demand unpaid wages. Documents filed Nov. 8 in Eastern District of California U.S. Bankruptcy Court show the company, which according to its website provides truckload, less-than-truckload, intermodal, repair and maintenance and warehousing services, is seeking Chapter 11 protection; the documents were signed by CEO Hardeep Singh.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Gizmodo

Layoffs Begin at Amazon: 'Some Roles Will No Longer Be Required'

Winter has arrived at Amazon. The company began laying off employees across multiple divisions of its corporate and tech business on Tuesday, less than two days after a New York Times report said the company was eyeing company-wide layoffs potentially impacting 10,000 employees. Workers involved in Amazon’s Alexa smart home speaker and Luna cloud gaming units are reportedly amongst those already packing their bags.
24/7 Wall St.

Rivian Ruined

Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been close to death for some time. A massive loss last quarter and revenue that missed forecasts cannot offset what appears to be a good backlog of orders. Everything else aside, Rivian is too small to matter in an extremely crowded market.
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
LOUISIANA STATE

