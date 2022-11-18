FedEx has always been against any type of contractors organizing and speaking up about the company. I was a FedEx contractor and operated a small fleet. I was with RPS who then sold out to FedEx and the politics, sinister management , greed was a toxic environment. I spent a total of 14 years as a contractor but, refused to play the game and foresaw the future of being used and losing lots of hard earned going forward. FedEx will threaten those who plan on organizing to keep unions from getting involved. FedEx like others abuse the contractor model for stronger profits and control over drivers. They are very good at the game of bait and switch for those looking to become contractors.I believe in time the tables will turn on FedEx ground.
Union Busting at its Finest!! I’m a retired UPS Driver and owe everything I have to The Teamsters!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸
