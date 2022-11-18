Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
iBerkshires.com
Holiday Events and Tree Lightings 2022
This year's holiday gatherings and annual tree lightings are still feeling the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Some events have been canceled or are being held virtually. Here's what we have so far in events below. If we're missing any, let us know at info@iBerkshires.com. Reminder that many of these events and activities do require face coverings and social distancing.
iBerkshires.com
Thanksgiving Angels Feeds Nearly 2,000 County Families
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Nearly 1,800 families' tables will be set with a turkey and all of the fixings on Thursday thanks to the Thanksgiving Angels. The program, now in its 15th year, addresses food insecurity by providing a meal kit to those in need so that everyone can enjoy a holiday feast.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Tree Lighting Returns In-Person
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Ho, ho, ho! The city's annual tree lighting ceremony will be in person for the first time in two years on Dec. 2. It will include musical performances, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Clause on a firetruck, and of course — holiday cheer. "Really...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Food Project Thanksgiving Dinner Returns In-Person
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Berkshire Food Project held an in-person Thanksgiving dinner meal for the first time since 2019. "It's great to have people back in here dining. This is what the program originally started as in 1987," Berkshire Food Project Executive Director Mark Rondeau said Monday, Nov 21, at the first seating. "It started to fight hunger but also social isolation."
iBerkshires.com
89 South in Pittsfield Offers Community Events
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Residences at 89 South is offering community programming for all ages. "We invite some people from the local community outside of our walls so that we can kind of include and provide education to our local community," Social Services Director Patti Janchuk said. Since 1888,...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Planners Hones Manufactured Home, Frontage, Multi-Family Bylaws
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Planning Board this month reached a consensus in principle on three bylaw amendments it wants to start promoting this winter. But the board still needs advice from town counsel before moving forward on one of the three. A couple of the proposals have ties to...
iBerkshires.com
New Parents Invited to Bring Infants to Clark
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday, Dec. 2, at 10:15 am, the Clark Art Institute hosts a tour of the permanent collection galleries for new parents. The event is free. Participants will meet at the Clark's main Admissions desk. New parents and caregivers are invited to bring their infants into...
iBerkshires.com
Secret Sun Tanning Salon Opens in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Secret Sun Tanning Salon has opened at 96 Summer St., giving residents the opportunity to get tanned year-round. Inside the salon are three new tanning beds, which include one lay-down bed and two standing units, as well as several options for lotions and other skin-related products. Salon manager Emily Durant explained that the machines are adjustable, allowing users to change the intensity based on their skin complexion and sensitivity.
iBerkshires.com
No-cut Period For Pittsfield Roadways In Effect Nov. 28
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield's Department of Public Services and Utilities is establishing a "no-cut" period on all city roadways beginning Nov. 28 and continuing through March 13, 2023. During this period, new excavations for non-emergency situations on city roadways will not be allowed. Additionally, no plates...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Stay Active and Independent for Life Classes To Return
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After Berkshire Community College's first Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) program was held last spring, the College's Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Program decided to offer it again this semester. The free series of classes, designed for people 65 and older interested in feeling better...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Talks Snow Removal During First Snowfall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council took up various agenda items related to snow removal on Tuesday while flurries fell for the first time this season. Councilors voted to update to the city's snow and ice removal process to increase compliance, designated a private way for plowing, and received a breakdown of fiscal 2022 and 2023 winter expenditures.
iBerkshires.com
Regional Initiative Prioritizing Support for BIPOC Community
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Funding Focus has established a priority to support BIPOC-owned or led businesses, organizations, and institutions, as well as those businesses, organizations, and institutions that provide significant services to Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities. To address this priority, BFF, a regional initiative which...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Affordable Housing Proposal
Units of affordable housing in Berkshire County need not be created with a one size fits all mindset. Affordable for who? Very often affordable housing is very costly, even excessively so for its creators or municipalities. Here are some ground rules for a modest proposal taking these issues into consideration....
iBerkshires.com
ZBA Grants Special Permit for Allendale Pines Expansion
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals last week granted a special permit to expand Allendale Pines after a resolution was reached between the applicant and an abutter. "In a city that has an extreme need for any type of housing that may be affordable, this is an...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Money Management Welcomes Compliance Professional
DALTON, Mass. — Berkshire Money Management is pleased to welcome Julia Lewis to a new Compliance Professional position. Her arrival adds internal compliance capacity to the firm's operations team. As Compliance Professional, Julia Lewis is responsible for Berkshire Money Management's internal compliance program, employee training, and processes and procedures.
iBerkshires.com
Bard College Receives State Funds for Long Pond Brook Restoration
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The state awarded Bard College at Simon's Rock $150,000 through the Department of Fish and Game's (DFG) Division of Ecological Restoration (DER) that will support data collection, preliminary design, and permitting of the Long Pond Brook Restoration Project. The Baker-Polito Administration announced that the DFG...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art Presents Jazz Concert
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. Williamstown's Holiday Walk Weekend kicks off with a performance by Oasis Jazz Awards "Jazz Group of the Year" nominee, The Lao Tizer Quartet featuring Eric Marienthal. The group presents a jazz concert on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 pm in the Clark Art Institute's auditorium. According to a...
iBerkshires.com
CHP Names Chief Medical Officer for Countywide Healthcare Network
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Andrew Beckwith, M.D., has been named chief medical officer (CMO) at Community Health Programs. Beckwith, who is an obstetrician-gynecologist at CHP Barrington OB/GYN, will continue seeing patients while overseeing the CHP medical staff throughout Berkshire County. "Dr. Beckwith has served as the interim CMO at...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Police Investigating Onota St. Shooting Incident
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Police are investigating a shooting on Onota Street that resulted in no injuries. On Nov. 21, at approximately 7:42 PM, Pittsfield Police officers were dispatched to the area of 242 Onota Street for a ShotSpotter activation. Upon their arrival, officers spoke with a witness who reported...
iBerkshires.com
Governor Baker Pardons Cheshire Man
BOSTON. — Governor Charlie Baker announced pardons for six individuals including Michael Biagini of Cheshire. Biagini, age 74, sought pardons for several convictions from the 1960s and 1970s so that he could reapply for a license to carry a firearm. He previously had held a license for several decades until a statutory change disqualified him.
Comments / 0