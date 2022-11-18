Read full article on original website
Related
Expect Slick Wyoming Roads Day Before Thanksgiving
If you are traveling this Wednesday for Thanksgiving, keep an eye out for slippery driving conditions. According to Don Day of Day Weather, we are not expecting a major snow event. But just enough the slick the roads up. That will especially be true for higher elevations. It's a good...
Here’s What Mother Nature is Cooking Up for Southeast Wyoming This Thanksgiving
With the exception of some strong winds and mountain snow, it doesn't appear that the weather will be too much of an issue in southeast Wyoming this week. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry before strong winds usher in a cold front Wednesday.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Warm-up Continues With Some Breezy Winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend. We have seen the last of the frigid temperatures as we had at the end of this week. We will have to settle for just plain cold in the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm into Sunday by an average of 10 degrees for the daytime highs. While heavier cloud coverage surrounded Wyoming, the Cowboy State will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the low 20s and upper teens around the Cheyenne region with colder temperatures of lower teens and single digits out west.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see temperatures in 40s throughout coming week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne can expect to see temperatures get up into the high 40s today and throughout the coming week. According to the National Weather Service, today’s high temperature is 47 degrees, with a low of roughly 18 at night. The city will see moderate northwestward winds of 15–20 mph.
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to see clear skies, warmer temperatures in coming days
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While today’s forecast predicts temperatures to max out in the mid-30s with a low below 20 degrees, the coming days will see warmer weather, the National Weather Service reports. On Sunday, Cheyenne residents can expect a high of nearly 50 degrees, and temperatures in the...
We Totally Feel This Wyoming Elk’s Exhaustion As He Sleeps Standing
We've all been there. Life can be a lot sometimes, right? We go through the motions and sometimes, we just need to crash wherever we're at. I'm pretty good at falling asleep on the couch watching sports(I think I inherited that). While I'm not grazing out in a field, I can feel for this Wyoming bull elk that was caught on camera having a snooze in the middle of a field.
county17.com
One Gillette resident among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. One of the...
oilcity.news
WYDOT sees increase in sign theft in southeast Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has noticed an increase in sign theft over the last year. More signs have been reported stolen each year, with common targets including the “Welcome to Wyoming” or “Entering Wyoming” signs. Other signs such as stop signs, traffic signs, and road signs have continued to be stolen as well. Stolen signs can lead to crashes and can pose dangerous conditions to travelers.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 20, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Amber Martines near Fort Bridger, Wyoming. Amber writes: “Friday (18 Nov 22) morning sunrise captured as the fog was clearing. This pillar turned into a sundog. I was hoping would also turn into a halo, but the fog cleared up before it could do so. I love the beautiful sunrise surprises we get all year long. This one was particularly amazing.”
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have windy and snowy weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, residents are in for a windy and snowy weekend. Today, Nov. 18, will be sunny with a high of 24. Winds will be west-northwest at 10–15 mph with windchill values of between -10 and zero degrees. The evening will have patchy blowing snow after midnight and will otherwise be mostly clear with a low of 10. Winds will be west-northwest at 15–20 mph with possible gusts of up to 30 mph. Windchill values will be between -5 and zero degrees.
Creepy. Wyoming Ranger Describes Supernatural Activity In Parks
We all love stories like this, right? It's a real "whodunit" situation when you look at the evidence of what this Park Ranger really experienced. There are plenty of explanations that we could come up with, but we weren't in his ranger boots, so it's a little more difficult to make that call on our end.
cowboystatedaily.com
Huge Demand For Renewables Could Fuel Wyoming Rare Earth Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Energy Authority has awarded a $4.4 million grant to Rare Element Resources for its planned processing and separation demonstration plant in Upton. The project also is supported with $21.9 million in matching funding from the U.S. Department of Energy....
The Real Reason Revealed Why Waffle House Isn’t In Wyoming
I'm sure this question has been debated going back as far as the first settlers in the West. Louis And Clark were probably tired on their way to the Pacific when they stopped in Wyoming and were befuddled that there wasn't a Waffle House. I get it. Sometimes, after a long day, you just want those hashbrowns.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Car Repossessions Up 20% – 30%, Repo Man Blames “Free” Covid Money
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Car markets across the United States and in Wyoming have been on a wild ride the last two years, and it doesn’t look like the ride is over yet. The latest sharp curve ahead appears to be an uptick in...
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Will Try Again To Be First State With Own ‘Holy Grail’ Stable Token
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers will try again to become the first state in the nation with its own stable token, along with a chance at billions in revenue if the Cowboy State can market itself successfully as a highly trusted first-mover. “As we...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Police Rescue Baby Pig Lost In Snow And Sub-Zero Temperatures
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A report of a pint-sized piggie on the loose in Cheyenne during a snowstorm set into motion a rescue mission to return the pet porker to its Nebraska family. The report of a pig “running hog-wild” in the area of 19th...
-25 Degree Wind Chills Expected for Cheyenne, Laramie Overnight
Wind chills as low as 25 below zero are expected in Cheyenne and Laramie overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle from 11 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. Friday. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0