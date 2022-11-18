Read full article on original website
State College
James Franklin at 100 Career Victories: ‘He’s Just the Most Consistent Dude’
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — More than four dozen reporters and TV people were squeezed into a small room adjacent to the Penn State locker room in the bowels of SHI Stadium here Saturday night. Penn State had just defeated Rutgers, 55-10, like it always does— the Nittany Lions are 31-2...
State College
No. 11 Penn State Defeats Rutgers 55-10
No. 11 Penn State football (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) defeated Rutgers (4-7, 1-7 Big Ten) 55-10 on Saturday, capping off a cold afternoon in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ji’Ayir Brown and Kalen King each had a scoop-and-score touchdown in the game, while running back Nick Singleton ran a kickoff back to the end zone for the first time in his career. Kaytron Allen and Singleton combined for 179 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 combined carries out of the backfield.
State College
Penn State Might Lack the Big Win in 2022, but Chasing Down 11 Ain’t Bad Either
This Penn State football season has been what you make it. The glass is half full or it is half empty. There is not much in the middle. If you wanted to a see a program not far from getting over the hump the evidence is there to be found. If you wanted to see a program still falling short of its highest aspirations in the same sorts of ways it always has, that is there to be found as well.
State College
Penn State Football: Parker Washington Update Expected Tuesday
Penn State receiver Parker Washington did not travel to the Nittany Lions’ 55-10 win over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon and coach James Franklin said he will have to wait until his weekly Tuesday press conference to provide a public update on Washington’s status moving forward. “I will have...
State College
4 Things to Know About State College’s New Police Complaint Process
STATE COLLEGE — On March 20, 2019, a State College police officer shot and killed Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man experiencing a mental health crisis. The shooting marked the first time in State College Police Department history that an officer killed someone. The community responded with outrage, sparking a series of follow-up actions by the State College Borough Council. One was to establish the Community Oversight Board, a group of civilians tasked with oversight of the police.
State College
Deed Transfers
The following property transactions were compiled from information provided by Centre County Recorder of Deeds Joseph Davidson. The Gazette is not responsible for typographical errors. The published information is believed to be accurate; however, the Gazette neither warrants nor accepts any liability or responsibility for inaccurate information. RECORDED OCT. 24-28,...
State College
Citing Inadequate Staffing, Port Matilda EMS to End Service
A Centre County emergency medical service is shutting down because of critically low staffing. Port Matilda EMS informed the municipalities in its primary service area on Monday that it is notifying the Seven Mountains EMS Council and the state of its intent to close within the next 90 days. The agency serves Port Matilda Borough, Halfmoon, Huston, Taylor and Worth townships and parts of western Ferguson Township.
State College
Campaign Raises More Than $20,000 for Local Amish Family Struck by Tragedy
A fundraising campaign to help a Potter Township Amish family that lost four members in two farming accidents this year surpassed its $20,000 goal. The GoFundMe effort launched in October by the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County concluded on Monday with a total of $22,000 from 143 individuals to assist Esther Beiler and her six surviving children.
