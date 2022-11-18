WILSON — A crash involving a big rig and a car turned deadly Monday night in Sutter County.The California Highway Patrol said the major collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. along Highway 99 at Wilson Road in the small community of Wilson -- an area north of Nicolaus and south of Yuba City.Caltrans said vehicles were being detoured onto Highway 113 and it was unclear when the roadway would reopen.At this time, it is unclear how many people died in the collision.The cause of the crash is under investigation.

SUTTER COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO