ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

CHP looking for suspect in deadly North Highlands hit and run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Nov. 10. A bicyclist, only described as male, was heading southbound on College Oak Drive, near Winding Way, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle around 5:44 p.m. The vehicle left...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Water flow damages stores in Roseville Galleria

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — — Many stores were damaged after a fire protection system released water on both the first and second stories of the Galleria Mall in Roseville, according to the Roseville Fire Department. According to the fire department, firefighters arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. and found water flowing from the fire […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Woman killed in Yuba City car crash, 2 more hospitalized

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say two cars crashed westbound on Bridge Street, with one female passenger dying from her injuries. The crash happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m. It involved a Ford E350 with a driver and passenger and a Toyota Rav 4 with a driver and at least two passengers.
YUBA CITY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Cal Fire: Burn permits not required

Cooler temperatures and increased relative humidity across the region have lowered the threat of wildfires allowing the Amador-El Dorado Unit of Cal Fire to transition out of peak fire season. As of Monday, Nov. 21, Cal Fire lifted the burn permit requirement in Alpine, Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento, and San...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 dead after being hit by a train near Sacramento

ELK GROVE, Calif. - Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. "Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad property and...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Authorities investigate deadly crash along Highway 99 in Sutter County

WILSON — A crash involving a big rig and a car turned deadly Monday night in Sutter County.The California Highway Patrol said the major collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. along Highway 99 at Wilson Road in the small community of Wilson -- an area north of Nicolaus and south of Yuba City.Caltrans said vehicles were being detoured onto Highway 113 and it was unclear when the roadway would reopen.At this time, it is unclear how many people died in the collision.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

One dead in Rio Linda house fire, Metro Fire says

RIO LINDA, Calif. — One person is dead following a house fire in Rio Linda overnight, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Crews arrived to a heavy fire inside the home with the residents still inside, authorities said. The two residents of the home were sleeping at the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
oc-breeze.com

Ten CHP uniformed employees honored for heroism

On November 15, 10 California Highway Patrol (CHP) uniformed employees were presented with the highest honor the state can bestow upon an employee for their role in valiantly attempting to save the life of a member of the public. For their selfless actions, each of the CHP employees received the...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Mountain Democrat

Transit to only run Tahoe bus on turkey day

El Dorado Transit’s business office and dispatch center will be closed and the following services will not operate on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday:. The Sacramento/South Lake Tahoe connecting bus will operate on a holiday/weekend schedule Nov. 24 & 25. For more information...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

One person dies in Rio Linda house fire

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A house fire in Rio Linda resulted in the death of one person early Saturday morning, according to Metro Fire. When fire crews arrived at the home at around 2:45 a.m., they found “heavy fire in the home” and learned that at least two people were inside the home. Firefighters […]
RIO LINDA, CA
FOX40

Fire department’s stolen trailer and chemicals recovered; suspect arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The stolen trailer belonging to the Sacramento Fire Department that had chemicals inside was recovered Friday morning.  Sacramento Fire officials said the trailer was stolen overnight Wednesday, and they advised the public on Thursday to call 911 if they spotted it, as the chemicals inside could be hazardous. Around 2:30 a.m. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy