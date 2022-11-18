Read full article on original website
CHP looking for suspect in deadly North Highlands hit and run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is looking for information about a deadly hit-and-run that happened Nov. 10. A bicyclist, only described as male, was heading southbound on College Oak Drive, near Winding Way, when he was fatally struck by a vehicle around 5:44 p.m. The vehicle left...
Water flow damages stores in Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — — Many stores were damaged after a fire protection system released water on both the first and second stories of the Galleria Mall in Roseville, according to the Roseville Fire Department. According to the fire department, firefighters arrived on the scene around 9 a.m. and found water flowing from the fire […]
Woman killed in Yuba City car crash, 2 more hospitalized
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Yuba City police say two cars crashed westbound on Bridge Street, with one female passenger dying from her injuries. The crash happened Sunday morning around 8 a.m. It involved a Ford E350 with a driver and passenger and a Toyota Rav 4 with a driver and at least two passengers.
Mountain Democrat
Cal Fire: Burn permits not required
Cooler temperatures and increased relative humidity across the region have lowered the threat of wildfires allowing the Amador-El Dorado Unit of Cal Fire to transition out of peak fire season. As of Monday, Nov. 21, Cal Fire lifted the burn permit requirement in Alpine, Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento, and San...
KCRA.com
Video: 4 girls rescued from stuck roller coaster at Sacramento County amusement park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four teenage girls were rescued Monday evening after they were stuck on a roller coaster, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The four were riding the coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands when it stopped moving about 65 feet in the air, the fire department said. Nobody was injured.
Yuba City man dies after crashing into back of semi-truck in Sutter County
WILSON, Calif. — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a semi-truck near Wilson on Monday night. The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Highway 99 at Wilson Road, according to Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol. A semi-truck with an empty trailer was driving southbound on Highway...
Four people rescued from rollercoaster at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Fire crews rescued four people from a rollercoaster ride at Scandia Fun Center Monday night. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the rescue involved one car and several occupants. Captain Park Wilbourn said four teenagers, all female, were stuck on the car, about 65 feet in the air.
KTVU FOX 2
2 dead after being hit by a train near Sacramento
ELK GROVE, Calif. - Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement. "Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad property and...
Pedestrian hit and killed in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday in Sacramento County. Around 6:30 a.m. California Highway Patrol received reports of a crash northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 43rd Avenue near South Sacramento.
Authorities investigate deadly crash along Highway 99 in Sutter County
WILSON — A crash involving a big rig and a car turned deadly Monday night in Sutter County.The California Highway Patrol said the major collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. along Highway 99 at Wilson Road in the small community of Wilson -- an area north of Nicolaus and south of Yuba City.Caltrans said vehicles were being detoured onto Highway 113 and it was unclear when the roadway would reopen.At this time, it is unclear how many people died in the collision.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
KCRA.com
1 dead after car crash involving 3 vehicles in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least one person is dead on Sunday after a crash involving three other vehicles in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said the crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Dry Creek Road and Marysville Boulevard. A woman was...
I-80 reopened after crash involving 6 cars, jack-knifed big in Auburn
AUBURN, California — Update: 5:15 p.m. All lanes were reopened on westbound Interstate 80 at Elm in Auburn. Caltrans said the roads were temporarily closed due to a crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig. Original:. A crash involving six cars and a jackknifed big rig has...
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
KCRA.com
One dead in Rio Linda house fire, Metro Fire says
RIO LINDA, Calif. — One person is dead following a house fire in Rio Linda overnight, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Crews arrived to a heavy fire inside the home with the residents still inside, authorities said. The two residents of the home were sleeping at the...
oc-breeze.com
Ten CHP uniformed employees honored for heroism
On November 15, 10 California Highway Patrol (CHP) uniformed employees were presented with the highest honor the state can bestow upon an employee for their role in valiantly attempting to save the life of a member of the public. For their selfless actions, each of the CHP employees received the...
KCRA.com
Interstate 80 traffic backed up due to multi-vehicle crash involving a jackknifed trailer
AUBURN, Calif. — A major multi-vehicle crash involving a truck hauling a trailer jackknifed on Interstate 80 is delaying traffic Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said two separate crashes happened on I-80 at the Elm Avenue exit in the Auburn area, according to Caltrans. The first crash had three...
Mountain Democrat
Transit to only run Tahoe bus on turkey day
El Dorado Transit’s business office and dispatch center will be closed and the following services will not operate on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday:. The Sacramento/South Lake Tahoe connecting bus will operate on a holiday/weekend schedule Nov. 24 & 25. For more information...
One person dies in Rio Linda house fire
RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — A house fire in Rio Linda resulted in the death of one person early Saturday morning, according to Metro Fire. When fire crews arrived at the home at around 2:45 a.m., they found “heavy fire in the home” and learned that at least two people were inside the home. Firefighters […]
Fire department’s stolen trailer and chemicals recovered; suspect arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The stolen trailer belonging to the Sacramento Fire Department that had chemicals inside was recovered Friday morning. Sacramento Fire officials said the trailer was stolen overnight Wednesday, and they advised the public on Thursday to call 911 if they spotted it, as the chemicals inside could be hazardous. Around 2:30 a.m. […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Driving with suspended license, burglary tool possession, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 12. Steven Alexander Zalutka, 31, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. on suspicion of an outside misdemeanor warrant in the 11800 block of...
