New Ulm, MN

New Ulm Man Injured/Hutchinson Man Uninjured in Crash

A New Ulm man was injured and a Hutchinson man escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash in Watonwan County Friday night. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Zachary Ryland of New Ulm was taken to Medelia Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Ryland was driving a car...
NEW ULM, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Authorities release Makhi Nave’s cause of death

Authorities have released the cause of death for a young man whose body was discovered in September after he was reported missing by his family. Makhi Nave, 21, died by drowning, according to the autopsy results. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled Nave’s death an accident. Mankato police say...
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska

A 46-year-old New Germany man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chaska in July. Jeffrey W. Pike Jr. was charged last month in Carver County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to abide by a traffic signal in connection with the July 14 crash that killed Mark R. Hagen, 52, of Chaska.
CHASKA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives

Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Glencoe Man Cited after Causing Damage at New HPD Facility

A Glencoe man was cited after police followed a large trail of vehicle fluid Sunday night that led to an abandoned vehicle with substantial damage. Police tracked the fluid back to where it was initially visible and discovered damage to the construction site of the new Hutchinson Police Department on 1st Avenue, Northeast.
GLENCOE, MN
kduz.com

Jury: Olivia Man Guilty of 2nd Degree Assault/Domestic Assault

The Renville County Attorney’s Office today (Monday) announced that on Friday (November 18, 2022), following a one-day jury trial, a Renville County jury found 45-year-old Luciano Lepke Martin of Olivia guilty of Felony Assault in the Second Degree and Felony Domestic Assault. Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom says the...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 27-year old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea was traveling southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a 2008 Nissan Rouge being driven by 21-year old Natalea Monique DeAlba of Owatonna, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

CLEAR LAKE PUBLIC MEETING TUESDAY

The DNR Fisheries is holding an informational meeting to discuss a management change on Clear Lake in Sibley County near Gibbon. The discussion will center around whether to use what are called “drawdowns” which are lake level lowering to temporarily lower water levels to mimic natural drought cycles. DNR Media specialist Dan Ruiter says droughts allow a shallow lake ecosystem to reset itself by re-establishing aquatic vegetation, consolidating sediment and increasing the chance of a winter fishkill which would help remove the population of invasive common carp in Clear Lake. The meeting is Tuesday evening at 7 at the Gibbon Community Center.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Austin woman who threatened police with a meat cleaver is sentenced

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been sentenced for attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver. Wah Ku Paw, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for an incident on June 12, 2022. Austin police say they were contacted by state child protective services after Paw had not been heard from in about two weeks.
AUSTIN, MN
knuj.net

Marlys Schuette

Marlys Schuette, age 85 of Winthrop, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Bayside Manor in Gaylord. Funeral service at 11 am on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Faith United Church in Winthrop. Burial will follow in the Winthrop City cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Sunday, November 27, 2022 and 10-11 am on Monday, prior to service, all at church.
WINTHROP, MN
willmarradio.com

Renville County rape suspect in court Monday

(Olivia MN-) A motions hearing for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th takes place Monday. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. A motions hearing is slated for 330 p.m. Monday in Renville County District Court.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
knuj.net

Raymond Evers

Raymond Evers age 86, of Comfrey, passed away on November 18, 2022, at his home in rural Comfrey, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Comfrey, MN on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Fr. Mark Steffl and Fr. Tanner Thooft. Interment will be at the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Comfrey, MN. There will be no visitation as per Raymond’s wishes.
COMFREY, MN
KEYC

Pick of the Litter: Mr. Stank

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Mr. Stank!. BENCHS staff say he got his name after coming to the shelter as a stray. Mr. Stank is a mixed-bred puppy, who will be 4 months old on Saturday, Nov. 19. BENCHS staff say he will...
MANKATO, MN

