Read full article on original website
Related
kduz.com
New Ulm Man Injured/Hutchinson Man Uninjured in Crash
A New Ulm man was injured and a Hutchinson man escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash in Watonwan County Friday night. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Zachary Ryland of New Ulm was taken to Medelia Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Ryland was driving a car...
Southern Minnesota News
Authorities release Makhi Nave’s cause of death
Authorities have released the cause of death for a young man whose body was discovered in September after he was reported missing by his family. Makhi Nave, 21, died by drowning, according to the autopsy results. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled Nave’s death an accident. Mankato police say...
Charges: Trucker fled after fatally striking motorcyclist in Chaska
A 46-year-old New Germany man faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist in Chaska in July. Jeffrey W. Pike Jr. was charged last month in Carver County District Court with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of failing to abide by a traffic signal in connection with the July 14 crash that killed Mark R. Hagen, 52, of Chaska.
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
kduz.com
Glencoe Man Cited after Causing Damage at New HPD Facility
A Glencoe man was cited after police followed a large trail of vehicle fluid Sunday night that led to an abandoned vehicle with substantial damage. Police tracked the fluid back to where it was initially visible and discovered damage to the construction site of the new Hutchinson Police Department on 1st Avenue, Northeast.
kduz.com
Jury: Olivia Man Guilty of 2nd Degree Assault/Domestic Assault
The Renville County Attorney’s Office today (Monday) announced that on Friday (November 18, 2022), following a one-day jury trial, a Renville County jury found 45-year-old Luciano Lepke Martin of Olivia guilty of Felony Assault in the Second Degree and Felony Domestic Assault. Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom says the...
myaustinminnesota.com
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 27-year old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea was traveling southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a 2008 Nissan Rouge being driven by 21-year old Natalea Monique DeAlba of Owatonna, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
knuj.net
CLEAR LAKE PUBLIC MEETING TUESDAY
The DNR Fisheries is holding an informational meeting to discuss a management change on Clear Lake in Sibley County near Gibbon. The discussion will center around whether to use what are called “drawdowns” which are lake level lowering to temporarily lower water levels to mimic natural drought cycles. DNR Media specialist Dan Ruiter says droughts allow a shallow lake ecosystem to reset itself by re-establishing aquatic vegetation, consolidating sediment and increasing the chance of a winter fishkill which would help remove the population of invasive common carp in Clear Lake. The meeting is Tuesday evening at 7 at the Gibbon Community Center.
KIMT
Man, 63, dead after 2-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A Harmony man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 8:59 a.m. at Highway 52 and County Rd. 30. The driver of an F-350, Mark Hanson, of New Richland, was not...
Southern Minnesota News
DNR holding informational meeting on Clear Lake near Gibbon
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding an informational meeting Tuesday regarding the proposed management changes for Clear Lake in Sibley County. The meeting will be open to the public at the Gibbon Community Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22. The DNR is investigating the use of...
KIMT
Austin woman who threatened police with a meat cleaver is sentenced
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been sentenced for attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver. Wah Ku Paw, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for an incident on June 12, 2022. Austin police say they were contacted by state child protective services after Paw had not been heard from in about two weeks.
kymnradio.net
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott on edible cannabinoids, winter driving, and more
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott provides winter driving tips, discusses the. City ordinance that went into effect on November 1 to regulate edible cannabinoids, encourages donations to the Pink Patch Project, and more.
Minnesota Woman Dies Following Fatal Two-Car Crash with Deer
A 58-year-old Minnesota woman died after being involved in a two-vehicle crash with a deer on Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 5:09 p.m. in the rural Austin area of the state. Tragically, a vehicle struck a deer, and it flew into the windshield...
knuj.net
Marlys Schuette
Marlys Schuette, age 85 of Winthrop, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Bayside Manor in Gaylord. Funeral service at 11 am on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Faith United Church in Winthrop. Burial will follow in the Winthrop City cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Sunday, November 27, 2022 and 10-11 am on Monday, prior to service, all at church.
willmarradio.com
Renville County rape suspect in court Monday
(Olivia MN-) A motions hearing for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th takes place Monday. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. A motions hearing is slated for 330 p.m. Monday in Renville County District Court.
KIMT
Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
knuj.net
Raymond Evers
Raymond Evers age 86, of Comfrey, passed away on November 18, 2022, at his home in rural Comfrey, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Comfrey, MN on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 am. The clergy will be Fr. Mark Steffl and Fr. Tanner Thooft. Interment will be at the St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Comfrey, MN. There will be no visitation as per Raymond’s wishes.
KEYC
Pick of the Litter: Mr. Stank
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Mr. Stank!. BENCHS staff say he got his name after coming to the shelter as a stray. Mr. Stank is a mixed-bred puppy, who will be 4 months old on Saturday, Nov. 19. BENCHS staff say he will...
KEYC
Fairmont falls to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16-7 in state semifinals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Cardinals football team falls in the State Class AAA finals to Dilworth-Glyndon Felton 16-7. The Cardinals finish the season with a 10-3 record.
KAAL-TV
City of Albert Lea pilot project shows promise, sells vacant building to expanding business
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea has saved a building from demolition having sold it to a local business looking to expand. Big Dream Organics and the City finalized the deal Thursday with the company paying $29,900 for the property locating at 1039 S. Broadway Ave.
Comments / 0