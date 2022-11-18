Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TikTok Is Losing It Over This Order McDonald's Exposed In Times Square
Have you ever wondered what other people are ordering at drive-thru windows? Most people have. The viral YouTube trend that had influencers driving up to fast food eateries and asking for the same order as the car in front of them is proof enough. The Times Square McDonald's location is a nosey foodie's dream. Gawkers who happen to be walking around Times Square in New York City have unfettered access to other people's food orders.
What Happened To John Leonard, The Man Who Sued Pepsi For A Jet?
Once upon a time, amid the great "Cola Wars" that saw two giant cola companies PepsiCo and Coca-Cola go head to head to reign supreme, Pepsi came up with a banger promotional scheme that could potentially make them the largest-selling soda and finally best Coke. What they didn't know was that the campaign, called "Pepsi Points," would backfire in epic, jet-sized proportions, per Salon.
Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
New Denim Line NTK Channels 1990s New York
Niki Korman freely admits it: She’s a very selfish designer. But not selfish in a bad way. Rather, this 26-year-old says she creates most of the looks in her fledgling monogram-named women’s denim line NTK because she wants to own and wear the pieces herself. “I focus on trends and understand what’s trendy and in style. However, I never want the brand to be ‘trendy,’” Korman said. “I want these to be pieces you have forever and never get tired of. NTK denim is designed to be staple closet items that you’ll love infinitely.” She launched her label in 2018 after graduating...
Disney Stock Falters On Day 2 Of Bob Iger Reboot As Investors Gauge Impact Of CEO Shuffle
Disney stock faded more than 1% on the second day of Bob Iger’s return engagement as CEO, reflecting investors’ divergent outlooks on the media giant’s prospects Shares in the Dow component finished at $96.21, down 1.4% on more than twice the normal trading volume. The downbeat session made Disney one of the few laggards in the media sector during an overall up day for the broader market. Iger’s stunning return to the company he led as CEO from 2005 and 2020, replacing Bob Chapek after an up-and-down two-and-a-half years has heartened many employees at the company as well as investors. The stock...
What Does 5000-Year-Old Beer Taste Like?
Out of all the drinks available to us in modern society, only a few have a history that stretches back throughout much of humanity's existence. Of course there's water, but new evidence from Stanford University suggests that alcohol such as beer was produced before the onset of the Agricultural Revolution. Previous research suggested that fermentation was a happy accident of surplus created by farming grains, per British Museum.
Crumbl's Returning Cookie Collab With Ocean Spray Features A Splash Of Cranberry
With Thanksgiving just a few days away, we could all use one more thing to be grateful for, right? Today, you can add Crumbl Cookies to your list. The Utah-based bakery chain has been satisfying sweet tooths since 2017 with its delicious cookies in an array of flavors, packaged in the signature pink box (via Crumbl Cookies).
A Pepsi Bottle Cap Contest Disaster In The Philippines Almost Cost The Company $32 Billion
Pepsi is no stranger to marketing snafus, A Little Bit Human reported. The company's ad featuring Kendall Jenner took the majority of votes in a Mashed exclusive survey of the cringiest celebrity food collaborations. But this ad, which depicts the supermodel as a protester, is not Pepsi's first brush with disaster.
Subway Wants To Expand Its New 'Smart Fridges' To More Places
The next time you're craving Subway, your experience may look a little different. The fast food joint has always been known as a place to go for quick sub sandwiches and the chain posts up in a range of convenient locales, from hospitals to Walmarts, but the brand is making things even more convenient with new "non-traditional" offerings while also finding a solution that could be more profitable for the company. According to a recent press release, Subway is already seeing a rebound in sales following a lackluster performance during the pandemic, and leadership is looking for more ways to drive profit growth.
Beyond Meat Isn't Having The Best Year With Stocks Dropping 83% And Major Layoffs
Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown was optimistic back in June, when he told The Wall Street Journal's Global Food Forum he felt "absolutely certain" that his company would become a $40 billion force in the $1.4 trillion plant-based food industry. While he was right that plant-based products are predicted to have major financial growth in the next five years, according to a Market Research Future report, Beyond Meat doesn't necessarily seem like it will be along for the ride.
Burger King Is Testing Out Fiery Nuggets
Burger King's legacy goes beyond Whoppers and crowned mascots. It also includes Crown Nuggets and other varieties of breaded chicken pieces. Decades before nuggets sparked the finger food fight that arguably replaced the chicken sandwich wars, they were already part of the long-running competition between BK and McDonald's. In the 1980s, Burger King released chicken tenders to compete against the McNugget, capitalizing on a chicken trend that The Washington Post referred to in a headline as "Nugget Mania."
Lindt Created Its Own 3D Virtual Store
It seems like nowadays everything is trying to be virtual– and not just in the sense of online shopping. You'll hear about companies striving to have more of an "online presence" or trying to lean more into building a social media following. As more and more companies turn away from the traditional brick-and-mortar to try and attract an audience in places like the Metaverse, you have to wonder what the future of business and shopping will look like. For Lindt, the future is now, and it's here to sell you chocolate in the cloud.
The Tragic 2020 Death Of Beloved Food Network Star Floyd Cardoz
Born in India in 1960, Chef Floyd Cardoz had a fulfilling 30-year career. Per his website, he appeared on, and won, a season of "Top Chef" and wrote two cookbooks. He was also the owner of seven restaurants — Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, Bombay Sweet Shop, Bombay Bread Bar, Paowalla, North End Grill, and Tabla. In his early days, he never planned to enter the culinary world. Instead, he was aiming for a job in the medical field after getting his bachelor's degree in biochemistry. Although he was reluctant, he eventually switched paths and became one of the greats in the restaurant business.
