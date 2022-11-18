Read full article on original website
Soccer-France beat Australia 4-1 in opener as Giroud equals scoring record
AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Olivier Giroud netted twice to become France's joint record scorer as they fought back to put Australia to the sword, opening their World Cup defence with a 4-1 Group D win on Tuesday that silenced talk of a holders' curse.
FanDuel Will Refund Bet If U.S. Loses Against England on Friday
"FanDuel Chief Commercial Officer Mike Raffensperger joined Cheddar News and says he will refund lost bets in U.S. on Friday. “If you bet on Team USA to win and they do not do -- so I'll refund that bet in free bets if they don't, if we want to jump a little interest and activity on Team USA”."
