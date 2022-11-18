ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cheddar News

FanDuel Will Refund Bet If U.S. Loses Against England on Friday

"FanDuel Chief Commercial Officer Mike Raffensperger joined Cheddar News and says he will refund lost bets in U.S. on Friday. “If you bet on Team USA to win and they do not do -- so I'll refund that bet in free bets if they don't, if we want to jump a little interest and activity on Team USA”."

