Maryland State

fox5dc.com

Millions of dollars lost in fraud unemployment benefits

A new report out of Maryland shows that tens of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits went to fraudulent claims. The Office of Legislative Audits' report found that tens of millions had been given out in potentially improper benefit payments during the pandemic, and top state officials tell FOX 5 that still might only be the tip of the iceberg.
MARYLAND STATE
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefits Reimbursement: Maryland Representative Introduces A Bill For the Victims Stolen of Food Stamps

A representative in Maryland is stepping up and introducing a bill to reimburse the victims of stolen SNAP benefits this year. Millions of Americans rely on SNAP benefits to buy their food during the pandemic and higher inflation rate. It helped American families to meet their daily needs. However, millions also were victims of fraud, identity theft, and stolen SNAP benefits.
MARYLAND STATE
beckersdental.com

Maryland dentist sentenced to 2+ years in prison for fraud scheme

A Maryland dentist has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Edward Buford III, DDS, 70, previously practiced in Washington, D.C., and was the owner and CEO of International Dental Associates, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department. From January 2013 to May 2018, Dr. Buford led a scheme to file fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services and recruited Medicaid beneficiaries by paying kickbacks and bribes. He also maintained a post office box in Maryland as the practice's billing address to receive fraudulently obtained payments. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

New York truck driver killed in I-95 crash in Baltimore County

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A New York man was struck and killed Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police. State police said troopers were called around 7:20 a.m. to I-95 south in the White Marsh area, where there was a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Strangled In Pennsylvania Sheetz Handicapped Restroom, Maryland Attacker At-Large: Police

A woman was beaten in the handicapped stall at a central Pennsylvania Sheetz and police are searching for the man supposedly heading for Maryland, authorities say. 25-year-old Elijah Richard Jennings, originally from Harrisburg, currently living in Maryland is being sought in connection with this assault, the police stated in a release on Thursday, Nov. 17.
CAMP HILL, PA
Daily Voice

Man Busted With Faux Oxy Manufactured With Fentanyl In Maryland Gets Prison Without Parole

A Maryland man will spend years behind bars without the possibility of parole following his sentencing for possession of fentanyl in large quantities, officials announced. Owings resident Harold Bernard Gross pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to possession of fentanyl in large volume and received a mandatory prison sentence of five years, according to the sheriff’s office.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police

Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
BALTIMORE, MD
aclu-md.org

Anton Black Family, Justice Coalition Reveal New Evidence of Systemic Cover Up by Maryland Medical Examiners in Police Killings of Eastern Shore Teenager, Others

View the legal complaint and learn more about the case here. GREENSBORO, MD – The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black are disclosing extensive new evidence supporting their misconduct charges against the state, former chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler, and other medical examiners, including evidence of wrongdoing in the death investigation of Anton Black and evidence from the independent body created by Maryland’s Attorney General to reexamine the findings and practices of state medical examiners in police custody deaths. The new disclosures – detailing that medical examiners made knowingly false allegations to shield police and government agencies from responsibility in the killing of 19-year-old Anton Black as well as other Black and disabled victims of police violence – come as part of an amendment and update to the family’s lawsuit, following settlement with the involved police officers late this summer.
MARYLAND STATE

