fox5dc.com
Millions of dollars lost in fraud unemployment benefits
A new report out of Maryland shows that tens of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits went to fraudulent claims. The Office of Legislative Audits' report found that tens of millions had been given out in potentially improper benefit payments during the pandemic, and top state officials tell FOX 5 that still might only be the tip of the iceberg.
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefits Reimbursement: Maryland Representative Introduces A Bill For the Victims Stolen of Food Stamps
A representative in Maryland is stepping up and introducing a bill to reimburse the victims of stolen SNAP benefits this year. Millions of Americans rely on SNAP benefits to buy their food during the pandemic and higher inflation rate. It helped American families to meet their daily needs. However, millions also were victims of fraud, identity theft, and stolen SNAP benefits.
foxbaltimore.com
Obscure Maryland law prevents Sheetz from selling $1.99 gas in the state
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mid-Atlantic gas station chain Sheetz is offering an incredible deal to drivers during Thanksgiving week. The company is selling its Unleaded88 gas for $1.99 per gallon at the stations that have the particular fuel. The only problem is that people fueling up at a Sheetz in...
Bay Net
Sheriff’s Office Advises Against Sending Checks Through The Mail
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the excessive number of intercepted checks in the US Mail in recent months in Southern Maryland, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at this time advises residents to refrain from sending checks through the US Postal Service, if possible. The St. Mary’s...
WUSA
Serious rise in flu cases in Virginia hospitals
Health officials in Virginia are sounding the alarm. They're seeing a serious rise in flu cases at area hospitals.
'They didn't have the exposure': Flu cases on the rise across the DMV
D.C., Virginia and Maryland are all facing high levels of respiratory illness, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map that tracks health care visits for illnesses that includes fever, plus a cough or sore throat. Maryland is the lowest of the three, in the medium level...
beckersdental.com
Maryland dentist sentenced to 2+ years in prison for fraud scheme
A Maryland dentist has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Edward Buford III, DDS, 70, previously practiced in Washington, D.C., and was the owner and CEO of International Dental Associates, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department. From January 2013 to May 2018, Dr. Buford led a scheme to file fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services and recruited Medicaid beneficiaries by paying kickbacks and bribes. He also maintained a post office box in Maryland as the practice's billing address to receive fraudulently obtained payments. He pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Attorney on squeegee kid trial in adult court: 'Mosby office charging decision'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Thursday, a judge ruled that the 15-year-old squeegee kid accused of murder will be tried as an adult. Tavon Scott was to plead guilty to manslaughter in exchange for the case going to the juvenile system, but Circuit Court Judge Charles Dorset rejected the deal.
Bay Net
Math Teacher’s Powerball Numbers Add Up To Big Win In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “I’ve never won anything,” a still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week when he arrived at Lottery headquarters with a Powerball ticket good for $50,000. Well, he sure can’t say that anymore!. Maryland’s latest Powerball winner – the Lottery has seen...
Wbaltv.com
New York truck driver killed in I-95 crash in Baltimore County
WHITE MARSH, Md. — A New York man was struck and killed Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County, according to Maryland State Police. State police said troopers were called around 7:20 a.m. to I-95 south in the White Marsh area, where there was a tractor-trailer parked on the right shoulder.
Woman Strangled In Pennsylvania Sheetz Handicapped Restroom, Maryland Attacker At-Large: Police
A woman was beaten in the handicapped stall at a central Pennsylvania Sheetz and police are searching for the man supposedly heading for Maryland, authorities say. 25-year-old Elijah Richard Jennings, originally from Harrisburg, currently living in Maryland is being sought in connection with this assault, the police stated in a release on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Frosh overrules decades-old Maryland laws on interracial marriage, education discrimination
Maryland Attorney General issues opinion to denounce discriminatory decisions made by previous attorney generals. The post Frosh overrules decades-old Maryland laws on interracial marriage, education discrimination appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
Man Busted With Faux Oxy Manufactured With Fentanyl In Maryland Gets Prison Without Parole
A Maryland man will spend years behind bars without the possibility of parole following his sentencing for possession of fentanyl in large quantities, officials announced. Owings resident Harold Bernard Gross pleaded guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to possession of fentanyl in large volume and received a mandatory prison sentence of five years, according to the sheriff’s office.
Rape Suspect Wanted In Maryland Apprehended By US Marshals, State Police
Federal, state, and city law enforcement agencies teamed together to take down a man wanted for alleged rape and robbery in Maryland, authorities announced. The Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and US Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force assisted the Baltimore Police Department in tracking down and arresting city resident Alex Bennett, officials said on Friday, Nov. 18.
Police ID Maryland Man Killed Crashing Into Potomac River In Virginia
A Maryland man died on Thursday night after the vehicle he was driving in made a splash landing in the Potomac River in Virginia. Prince George's County resident Kelvin Gunn, 59, of Upper Marlboro has been identified as the victim killed in the crash on Thursday, Nov. 17 on the George Washington Memorial Parkway near the Humpback Bridge.
Maryland man, West Virginia woman face federal charges for fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
A Maryland man and a West Virginia woman have been charged for allegedly working together to sell fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine for nearly two years in Jefferson and Berkeley counties and elsewhere.
aclu-md.org
Anton Black Family, Justice Coalition Reveal New Evidence of Systemic Cover Up by Maryland Medical Examiners in Police Killings of Eastern Shore Teenager, Others
View the legal complaint and learn more about the case here. GREENSBORO, MD – The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black are disclosing extensive new evidence supporting their misconduct charges against the state, former chief Medical Examiner Dr. David Fowler, and other medical examiners, including evidence of wrongdoing in the death investigation of Anton Black and evidence from the independent body created by Maryland’s Attorney General to reexamine the findings and practices of state medical examiners in police custody deaths. The new disclosures – detailing that medical examiners made knowingly false allegations to shield police and government agencies from responsibility in the killing of 19-year-old Anton Black as well as other Black and disabled victims of police violence – come as part of an amendment and update to the family’s lawsuit, following settlement with the involved police officers late this summer.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
