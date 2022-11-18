Read full article on original website
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Leaders' Message
It takes all the Green Bay Packers' veteran leaders to deliver the message, Aaron Rodgers says.
Antonio Brown trolls Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr amid struggling seasons: 'Wonder why Adams left'
Antonio Brown is at it again on social media, this time taking aim at veteran NFL quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Packers and the Raiders' Derek Carr.
Report: Deion Sanders Speaking With Two Schools About Job Openings
One of the hottest names in this year's college football coaching carousel has been Deion Sanders. The former NFL and MLB star led Jackson State to its first unbeaten regular season in program history, capped with a 24-13 win over Alcorn State on Saturday. "Coach Prime" has particularly seen ...
University of Wisconsin posts head coaching vacancy
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin has posted the job. After weeks of silence, university officials on Saturday finally listed the football program's head coaching vacancy on UW's job board. It appeared on the website about six hours after the Badgers defeated Nebraska to clinch bowl eligibility for the 21st consecutive season and improve interim coach Jim Leonhard's record to 4-2.
Wisconsin football: Updated bowl projections for the Badgers
A look at which bowl game the Wisconsin Badgers are currently projected to play in after becoming bowl eligible over the weekend.
Five former Seminoles selected in 2022 XFL Draft
The selections include No. 3 overall pick and former FSU running back, Jacques Patrick.
lastwordonsports.com
Green Bay Packers Defense Not Even Close to Meeting Expectations
Another Green Bay Packers game and another Green Bay Packers loss. Their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night drops the team to an uninspiring 4-7 record. Some expected the Packers, at the very least, to be contenders for another NFC North title heading into this season. But instead, the Packers turned out to be frauds. There are so many things that have gone wrong with Green Bay. However, the biggest failure, and disappointment, has been the play of the Green Bay Packers defense.
WBAY Green Bay
On the Clock: Packers hit ‘mini-bye’ after loss to Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers finally get some down time with the so-called ‘mini-bye’ following Thursday night’s prime time match-up with Tennessee. The bad news for Green Bay, their backs are against the wall after suffering their sixth loss in the last seven games. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down what it all means for the season and more in this week’s On the Clock.
Yardbarker
Packers rookie WR Christian Watson achieves rare feat
Through the first half of the season, Christian Watson had been a disappointment. Some of this was not his fault as injuries had hampered him throughout the season. In the last two games, Watson has emerged as a star receiver. He caught three touchdowns against the Cowboys and added two more against the Titans. With those touchdown catches, Christian Watson achieved a rare feat.
