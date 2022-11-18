ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

University of Wisconsin posts head coaching vacancy

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin has posted the job. After weeks of silence, university officials on Saturday finally listed the football program's head coaching vacancy on UW's job board. It appeared on the website about six hours after the Badgers defeated Nebraska to clinch bowl eligibility for the 21st consecutive season and improve interim coach Jim Leonhard's record to 4-2.
MADISON, WI
lastwordonsports.com

Green Bay Packers Defense Not Even Close to Meeting Expectations

Another Green Bay Packers game and another Green Bay Packers loss. Their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night drops the team to an uninspiring 4-7 record. Some expected the Packers, at the very least, to be contenders for another NFC North title heading into this season. But instead, the Packers turned out to be frauds. There are so many things that have gone wrong with Green Bay. However, the biggest failure, and disappointment, has been the play of the Green Bay Packers defense.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

On the Clock: Packers hit ‘mini-bye’ after loss to Titans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers finally get some down time with the so-called ‘mini-bye’ following Thursday night’s prime time match-up with Tennessee. The bad news for Green Bay, their backs are against the wall after suffering their sixth loss in the last seven games. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down what it all means for the season and more in this week’s On the Clock.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson achieves rare feat

Through the first half of the season, Christian Watson had been a disappointment. Some of this was not his fault as injuries had hampered him throughout the season. In the last two games, Watson has emerged as a star receiver. He caught three touchdowns against the Cowboys and added two more against the Titans. With those touchdown catches, Christian Watson achieved a rare feat.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy