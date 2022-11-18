Read full article on original website
Related
ABC6.com
Department of Health warns Rhode Islanders of Listeria outbreak
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a formal advisory Friday to anyone who is at a higher risk of severe illness from Listeria. Any person over the age of 65, pregnant, or immunocompromised should not eat cheese or meat from the deli. Deli meats...
Gizmodo
The Dengue Virus Has Been Found in Arizona
A dangerous viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes has seemingly landed in Arizona. Earlier this week, health officials reported that a Maricopa County resident recently contracted dengue, while routine surveillance has found traces of the dengue virus in at least one nearby mosquito population. These discoveries suggest that the infection could be spreading locally in the state for the first time, though the investigation is still ongoing.
Recalled ground beef may be contaminated with ‘mirror-like’ material
AMARILLO, Texas (WXIN) – More than 90,000 pounds of raw ground beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with a “mirror-like” material. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recall involves Hill Country Fare and H-E-B Ground Chuck ground beef that was shipped to retail locations in Texas.
Mass Beef Recall as Nearly 100,000 Pounds of Products Contaminated
No adverse reactions to the products have so far been reported, but the FSIS recommends throwing away or returning the items.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Chamber calls for action on health care costs, workforce needs
INDIANAPOLIS – One of Indiana’s biggest business groups is calling on lawmakers to help grow the Hoosier workforce and reduce burdens like high health care costs. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce held its annual legislative preview Monday, hosting a panel discussion with lawmakers about its priorities for the upcoming session.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana seeing highest December gasoline use tax on record
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is set to see the highest December gasoline use tax on record, but signs indicate there may be some relief at the pump. The Indiana Department of Revenue recently published the gasoline use tax calculation for December. The calculation shows the rate starting December 1 will be 23.3 cents, up from 23.1 cents in November.
cbs4indy.com
30-year tornado outbreak anniversary in Indiana
INDIANA — It has been 30 years since 15 tornadoes destroyed dozen of buildings and damaged hundreds of homes estimated 12 million dollars in damage. On November 22, 1992, 15 tornadoes hit the state of Indiana during the afternoon. Fortunately, there were no fatalities from this outbreak. Only six injuries were reported on this day.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth
NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
cbs4indy.com
Sunny and cool across central Indiana; rain moves in for Thanksgiving
A new week brings a new weather pattern and the change has already begun. A stationary front is draped across the Great Lakes. That is keeping the frigid air to our north. With southwest winds and sunshine, temperatures will stay near seasonal levels this week. The average high temperature for this time of year is 49°. For Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s.
Tyson Foods recalls 94,000 pounds of ground beef chubs sold in Texas H-E-B stores
The meat may be contaminated with mirror-like material, according to H-E-B officials.
cbs4indy.com
Mild and dry ahead of the holiday
We’re off to another dry and quiet start across central Indiana. While temperatures are cold this morning, we’re still trending warmer than the mornings before. That trend will be the same with the afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will rise to the mid 50s. Winds will pickup during the afternoon hours with gusts near 20 mph. These winds will be lighter than they were on Monday. Overall, the day will be fantastic. Be sure to take the sunglasses as the skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day.
cbs4indy.com
A look back at Thanksgiving in Indiana: warmest, coldest, wettest, snowiest
INDIANA — Is your ideal Thanksgiving 60° and sunny? How about 30° and snowing? Indiana has had its fair share of different weather on Thanksgiving Day! Let’s look back. The warmest Thanksgiving in Indianapolis was in 1896 and tied with 1973 when the high temperature reached 69°. The coldest low temperature was back in 1930 at just 1°. The coldest high temperature, during the day, was also in 1930 at 14°. The wettest Thanksgiving in Indy was back in 2010 when it rained 1.45″. The snowiest was 2.4″ back in 1902.
cbs4indy.com
School districts fight and dodge Indiana’s $1-school-building giveaway law
Scott Miller had an offer on the table. The superintendent of Hammond City Schools had a couple of older buildings that were no longer needed for classroom instruction, Gavit and Clark high schools. “I actually have a buyer,” said Miller. It was the city of Hammond. Miller said the...
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the...
cbs4indy.com
Warming just in time for Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS – A freezing cold weekend in Indiana brings us our first lows in the teens of the season. But a warm up is on the way!. Bands of snow entered the state Saturday afternoon. With gusty winds and steady flurries, prepare for low temperatures to drop into the teens once again tonight.
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
cbs4indy.com
Warming up into the holiday, rain chances coming
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cold with temperatures in the 20s and clear skies. We keep the clear skies and start our gradual warming trend today into the holiday weekend!. Breezy, mild Monday. For the rest of your Monday, temperatures will climb into the lower 40s with...
