We’re off to another dry and quiet start across central Indiana. While temperatures are cold this morning, we’re still trending warmer than the mornings before. That trend will be the same with the afternoon. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will rise to the mid 50s. Winds will pickup during the afternoon hours with gusts near 20 mph. These winds will be lighter than they were on Monday. Overall, the day will be fantastic. Be sure to take the sunglasses as the skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day.

INDIANA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO